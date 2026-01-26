Eric Sprott Announces Voting and Support Agreement for Goldgroup Mining's Proposed Acquisition of Gold Resource Corporation

Eric Sprott Announces Voting and Support Agreement for Goldgroup Mining's Proposed Acquisition of Gold Resource Corporation

Further to the press release of Goldgroup Mining Inc. (Goldgroup), dated today, Eric Sprott announces that 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company which he beneficially owns, has entered into a voting and support agreement (Voting Agreement) with Gold Resource Corporation (GRC), in connection with Goldgroup's agreement to acquire all the shares of GRC pursuant to an arrangement agreement and plan of merger (Arrangement Agreement) between Goldgroup and GRC (Proposed Transaction).

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, GRC's stockholders will receive 1.4476 common shares of Goldgroup for each share of GRC's common stock (adjusted to 0.3619 common shares of Goldgroup for each share of GRC's common stock as a result of a four-for-one share consolidation to be completed by Goldgroup prior to closing.

Pursuant to the Voting Agreement, 2176423 Ontario has agreed, among other things, to vote all of its Goldgroup securities (that have a right to vote) in favour of the Proposed Transaction at any meeting of securityholders held to approve the Proposed Transaction.

Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario holds 30,129,500 Goldgroup common shares (Shares) and 15,852,250 Share purchase warrants representing approximately 10.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 14.9% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants.

Mr. Sprott holds the Goldgroup securities for investment purposes and to support the Proposed Transaction and, depending on market or other conditions, may acquire additional securities of Goldgroup. If the Voting Agreement is terminated, Mr. Sprott may acquire additional securities of Goldgroup including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Goldgroup is located at 410 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6. A copy of 2176423 Ontario's early warning report will appear on Goldgroup's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 1106 - 7 King Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3C5).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281644

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

gold-resource-corporationgoronyse-goro
GORO
Gold Resource Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Gold Resource Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Gold Resource Corporation

Gold Resource Corporation

Gold Producer in Mexico Paying Gold and Silver Dividends

Gold Producer in Mexico Paying Gold and Silver Dividends Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Business Combination With Goldgroup Mining

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Business Combination With Goldgroup Mining

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the " Company ," " we ," " our ," or " GRC ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement and plan of merger (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSX-V: GGA; OTC: GGAZF) (" Goldgroup... Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Temporary Illegal Work Stoppage at Its Don David Gold Mine

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Temporary Illegal Work Stoppage at Its Don David Gold Mine

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announced today that an illegal blockade is underway at its mine in Oaxaca, Mexico that will affect production. The Company received notice from the CTM union that four contractors operating at the mine site are no longer affiliated... Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Strong Preliminary Year-End Results, Highlighting Operational Turnaround

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Strong Preliminary Year-End Results, Highlighting Operational Turnaround

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary fourth quarter production results from its Don David Gold Mine that are a significant improvement from previous quarters and represents 45% of the full-year production for 2025. The net result is a... Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Reports Strong Initial Production From the Three Sisters Area at the Don David Gold Mine

Gold Resource Corporation Reports Strong Initial Production From the Three Sisters Area at the Don David Gold Mine

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the " Company ," " we ," " our ," or " GRC ") is pleased to report strong production results for the past two weeks, as mining advances into the high-grade Three Sisters area at the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. "The production values we... Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Gold Resource Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Gold Resource Corporation ( NYSE American: GORO ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its third quarter operational results from its Don David Gold Mine ("DDGM") near Oaxaca, Mexico. "I'm pleased to report that we are beginning to see encouraging signs of a turnaround at the Don David Gold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Gold Resource Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Gold Resource Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Advances Processing Pilot Program, and Announces Permitting Advancement and Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

Related News

gold-investing

New World Disorder: Gold Smashes US$5,000 and Silver Soars Above US$100

gold-investing

Zijin Gold to Acquire Allied Gold in US$4 Billion Deal

rare-earth-investing

Energy Fuels Set to Acquire Australian Strategic Materials

gold-investing

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

silver-investing

Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project

silver-investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$100, Hitting Triple-Digit Territory

magnesium-investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Advances Processing Pilot Program, and Announces Permitting Advancement and Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement