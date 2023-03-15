Overview
Gold Port (CSE:GPO, OTCQB:GPOTF) is an exploration mining company with a 100 percent owned gold asset in Guyana. The company’s Groete gold-copper project has an NI 43-101 AuCuEq resource estimate with an inferred 1.57 million ounces of gold equivalent. The asset is in close proximity to deep water and road access to support potential future production development.
Guyana consistently has a gold mining history and is one of the best places to work in South America. This mining-friendly jurisdiction allows new operations to receive permits and license projects relatively quickly to support exploration and development. Gold Port holds, through a common law agreement, three mining permits that comprise the Groete project’s 1,384-hectare area.
Gold Port is now preparing for its upcoming drill campaign as it moves its exploration plan forward. The project has a historical gold zone with excellent exploration upside.
Groete Gold Deposit Inferred Resource Calculation based on 2012 Drilling
The upcoming drill program includes 35 targets totaling 8,102 meters, with depths ranging from 60 to 370 meters. These priority targets were chosen to confirm the continuity of the known higher-grade zone. In addition, the drill program aims to establish an indicated mineral resource estimate for the zone. Exploration upside to the east identified by surface work in 2012 will also likely be drill-tested. Gold Port designed a brand new tracked rig specifically for this program. Upon road access completion, the unit and support equipment will be moved to site to initiate the program.
An experienced management team leads the company toward fully realizing its project’s potential. Expertise includes corporate financing, metallurgy, geology and international operations. The management team members have established relationships in Guyana and experience operating within the country.
Company Highlights
- Gold Port is a gold exploration company with a 100 percent owned gold asset in Guyana.
- The company’s Groete asset has an inferred resource estimate of 1.57 million ounces of gold equivalent. Details of the Mineral Resource Estimate are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P & E Mining Consultants Ltd., dated April 16, 2019.
- Guyana is a highly ranked South American mining jurisdiction with a mining-friendly government.
- Gold Port’s Groete project has three mining permits covering 1,384 hectares of relatively unexplored land.
- The company is embarking on its 2023 35-hole drill program. The campaign aims to follow up on priority targets and to increase the quality of the historic resource.
- Gold Port’s upcoming drill campaign targets 35 priority locations totaling 8,102 meters.
- A highly competent management team, with experience operating within Guyana, leads the company toward fully realizing the potential of its asset.
Key Project
Groete Gold-Copper Project
The company’s gold-copper asset covers 1,384 hectares in the renowned gold district Essequibo, Guyana. The project is only eight kilometers from deep water access, which is essential for future production. Gold Port is on track to commence its 2023 drill campaign.
Project Highlights:
- 2023 Drill Program Planned: The project is being staged as the company moves forward with its drill campaign. The program targets 35 priority locations totaling 8,102 meters, which were chosen to confirm the continuity of the existing higher-grade zone. Gold Port has staged the camp, acquired new drilling equipment, and is building an access road to the property.
- NI 43-101 Resource Estimate: The asset currently has an inferred mineral resource estimate totaling 1.57 million ounces of gold equivalent at 0.66 g/t, including 0.49 g/t gold and 0.12 percent copper contained in 74 million tonnes. This resource estimate is based on the 2012 historical drilling, creating additional potential as Gold Port moves forward with exploration. Details of the Mineral Resource Estimate are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P & E Mining Consultants Ltd., dated April 16, 2019.
- Expansion Potential: Historic drilling indicated a bedrock mineralization approximately 200 meters east of its deep soil holes. The current drill program aims to confirm the continuation of the high-grade gold zone to further uncover the asset’s potential.
Management Team
Adrian F. C. Hobkirk - President and CEO
Adrian F. C. Hobkirk has 30 years of exploration experience, 25 of which were in Guyana. He has extensive business and political contacts in the country. Hobkirk led the acquisition of the Groete Gold Copper Project and managed the exploration to the current resource.
Allen V. Ambrose - Director
Allen V. Ambrose is the founder and developer of Minera Andes to gold/silver production in Argentina, and co-discoverer of the Brisas deposit at Kilometer 88 in Venezuela. Ambrose is the current director of McEwen Mining.
William Feyerabend - Exploration Manager and Qualified Person
William Feyerabend has 40 years of experience exploring and developing gold deposits including the Brisas deposit in Venezuela (14 million ounces). He is a member of the Society of Metallurgical Engineers and AIPG.
Christopher P. Cherry - Director and Chief Financial Officer
Christopher P. Cherry has over 14 years of corporate accounting and audit experience. Cherry has held senior-level positions for several public mining companies, including director, CFO and secretary. He has been a chartered accountant since February 2009, and a certified general accountant since 2004. In his former experience as an auditor, he held positions with KPMG and Davidson and Co. LLP in Vancouver, Canada, where he gained experience as an auditor for junior public companies and as an initial public offering specialist. Cherry served as CFO of Gold Port in 2012 and 2013 and has extensive knowledge of business in Guyana.
Richard Barnett - Director
Richard Barnett is currently a director of three TSX-V companies and CFO of several TSX-V- or CSE-listed companies. Barnett has over 30 years of accounting and management experience with companies involved in gold exploration in Guyana, South America, Guinea, West Africa, Quebec, Canada and Iceland. He is president and CEO of Jerico Management Ltd., a privately owned company since 2001. Barnett will serve on the independent audit committee.
Samantha Latchman - Country Manager
Samantha Latchman has extensive experience in the mining industry in Guyana and has worked as a human resources manager for more than six years, managing over 300 employees. Latchman holds a master’s degree in human resources management from Bedfordshire University and a diploma in business from Cambridge University.
Gerardo Martinez, Beng - Drill Operations Manager
Gerardo Martinez has extensive drilling experience having served Exploservice Guyana as drilling manager at the Karouni Mine site, owned by Troy Resources since 2015. He holds a mining engineering degree from the National University of San Juan, Argentina.
* The technical and scientific content of this profile was reviewed and approved by Mr. William Feyerabend, a consulting geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.