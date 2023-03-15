



Overview Gold Port (CSE:GPO, OTCQB:GPOTF) is an exploration mining company with a 100 percent owned gold asset in Guyana. The company’s Groete gold-copper project has an NI 43-101 AuCuEq resource estimate with an inferred 1.57 million ounces of gold equivalent. The asset is in close proximity to deep water and road access to support potential future production development. Guyana consistently has a gold mining history and is one of the best places to work in South America. This mining-friendly jurisdiction allows new operations to receive permits and license projects relatively quickly to support exploration and development. Gold Port holds, through a common law agreement, three mining permits that comprise the Groete project’s 1,384-hectare area. Gold Port is now preparing for its upcoming drill campaign as it moves its exploration plan forward. The project has a historical gold zone with excellent exploration upside.

Groete Gold Deposit Inferred Resource Calculation based on 2012 Drilling The upcoming drill program includes 35 targets totaling 8,102 meters, with depths ranging from 60 to 370 meters. These priority targets were chosen to confirm the continuity of the known higher-grade zone. In addition, the drill program aims to establish an indicated mineral resource estimate for the zone. Exploration upside to the east identified by surface work in 2012 will also likely be drill-tested. Gold Port designed a brand new tracked rig specifically for this program. Upon road access completion, the unit and support equipment will be moved to site to initiate the program. An experienced management team leads the company toward fully realizing its project’s potential. Expertise includes corporate financing, metallurgy, geology and international operations. The management team members have established relationships in Guyana and experience operating within the country.

Company Highlights Gold Port is a gold exploration company with a 100 percent owned gold asset in Guyana.

The company’s Groete asset has an inferred resource estimate of 1.57 million ounces of gold equivalent. Details of the Mineral Resource Estimate are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P & E Mining Consultants Ltd., dated April 16, 2019.

Guyana is a highly ranked South American mining jurisdiction with a mining-friendly government.

Gold Port’s Groete project has three mining permits covering 1,384 hectares of relatively unexplored land.

The company is embarking on its 2023 35-hole drill program. The campaign aims to follow up on priority targets and to increase the quality of the historic resource.

Gold Port’s upcoming drill campaign targets 35 priority locations totaling 8,102 meters.

A highly competent management team, with experience operating within Guyana, leads the company toward fully realizing the potential of its asset.

Key Project Groete Gold-Copper Project

The company’s gold-copper asset covers 1,384 hectares in the renowned gold district Essequibo, Guyana. The project is only eight kilometers from deep water access, which is essential for future production. Gold Port is on track to commence its 2023 drill campaign. Project Highlights: 2023 Drill Program Planned : The project is being staged as the company moves forward with its drill campaign. The program targets 35 priority locations totaling 8,102 meters, which were chosen to confirm the continuity of the existing higher-grade zone. Gold Port has staged the camp, acquired new drilling equipment, and is building an access road to the property.

: The project is being staged as the company moves forward with its drill campaign. The program targets 35 priority locations totaling 8,102 meters, which were chosen to confirm the continuity of the existing higher-grade zone. Gold Port has staged the camp, acquired new drilling equipment, and is building an access road to the property. NI 43-101 Resource Estimate : The asset currently has an inferred mineral resource estimate totaling 1.57 million ounces of gold equivalent at 0.66 g/t, including 0.49 g/t gold and 0.12 percent copper contained in 74 million tonnes. This resource estimate is based on the 2012 historical drilling, creating additional potential as Gold Port moves forward with exploration. Details of the Mineral Resource Estimate are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P & E Mining Consultants Ltd., dated April 16, 2019.

: The asset currently has an inferred mineral resource estimate totaling 1.57 million ounces of gold equivalent at 0.66 g/t, including 0.49 g/t gold and 0.12 percent copper contained in 74 million tonnes. This resource estimate is based on the 2012 historical drilling, creating additional potential as Gold Port moves forward with exploration. Details of the Mineral Resource Estimate are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P & E Mining Consultants Ltd., dated April 16, 2019. Expansion Potential: Historic drilling indicated a bedrock mineralization approximately 200 meters east of its deep soil holes. The current drill program aims to confirm the continuation of the high-grade gold zone to further uncover the asset’s potential.