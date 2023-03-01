Osisko Metals: Developing High-grade Base Metal Assets in Canada to Meet Future Demand

GoDaddy and Worldpay from FIS Team Up to Bring Omnicommerce Solutions to Small Businesses to Help Connect, Run and Grow

Key facts

  • GoDaddy and Worldpay from FIS are launching Commerce 360, an all-in-one omnicommerce solution that makes selling anything, anywhere simple – whether it be online or in-store – for small retail businesses.
  • The partnership combines the powerful and easy-to-use business tools of GoDaddy and the expertise of the world's largest payment acquirer in Worldpay from FIS.
  • The innovative solution will provide small businesses the ability to accept payments in any channel and sell through online marketplaces and through social media.

As consumers move more regularly between online and in-the-store, small businesses need the latest tools to provide the same type of shopping experiences seen at big brand companies. To make payments simple and provide small businesses with an easy-to-use portal to manage their website, inventory and marketing efforts GoDaddy ® (NYSE: GDDY) and Worldpay from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) have teamed up to launch Commerce 360, an omnichannel solution tailored to the needs of small businesses.

Commerce 360 is all-in-one omnichannel solution that allows small business to accept payments in any channel. With a custom, curated website and merchant dashboard, small retailers will be able to sell (on-the-go) at events through online marketplaces, as well as through social media. Its efficient setup will also allow merchants to be up and running quickly.

"Small businesses serve as the cornerstones of our communities and the engine that powers our economy," said Christina Wagner, SVP, Worldpay Global Small Business Solutions, FIS. "It is our passion and purpose to enable businesses to thrive by providing holistic solutions and evolving beyond payments. Our Commerce 360 solution helps small business owners sell more in-store, online and anywhere in between while giving them real-time insights that help create superior customer experiences."

"GoDaddy built our omnicommerce solution to be the easiest and most powerful way for small businesses to take advantage of the latest technology online and in-person," said Prashant Nedungadi, Vice President, Commerce for Partners at GoDaddy. "Launching Commerce 360 with Worldpay from FIS, and having them join the GoDaddy Global Commerce Partner Program, enables small businesses all over the U.S. to keep their existing bank relationships while taking advantage of the latest technology."

The partnership combines GoDaddy's omnicommerce solutions with the trusted payments of the world's largest payment acquirer 1 in Worldpay from FIS. Through this collaboration, GoDaddy's solutions will now be accessible to more merchants through Worldpay from FIS' large network of merchants and financial institutions. Further, Worldpay from FIS will be able to provide additional smart point-of-sale and eCommerce products to its small- and medium-sized clients.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world's economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

1 Nilson Report, Issue 1229, Oct. 2022 - https://nilsonreport.com/mention/1715/1link/

For More Information
Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to extend the expiration dates by one year on a total of 1,571,135 warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued by the Company on October 21, 2020, November 23, 2020 and December 2, 2020 pursuant to non-brokered private placements.

Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

One of The World's Prestigious Hospitals

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SteriLumen has just installed its patented LumiCide Surface and Drain UVC Disinfecting Systems initially, in 17 patient rooms within the world renowned Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside. Mount Sinai Morningside , formerly known as Mount Sinai St. Luke's, is a teaching hospital located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has released the Company's internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub into device integrations with Beta research partners for testing purposes.
  • The wellteq HealthHub is the result of an extensive internal development effort to produce an open standard and scalable IoMT platform for distributed virtual care deployments in enterprise health, clinic, pharmacy, and remote locations.
  • The wellteq HealthHub connects, manages, and monitors both standardized medical and non-medical devices for a completely integrated IoMT/IoT intelligent edge solution, allowing for control of any standardized commercial, industrial, residential, or medical smart device - an industry first and must-have for next generation virtual care deployments.
  • The initial market for the wellteq HealthHub will be B2B for both in-market and new-to-market virtual care solutions.
  • wellteq will soon offer its baseline B2B virtual care platform integrating the wellteq HealthHub, wellteq Clinical Vitals Wearable and the wellteq Virtual Care Coaching APP.
  • The IoMT market is projected to grow from $30.79 billion in 2021 to $187.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%1. While annual digital health spending is projected to reach $660 billion by 20252.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 32 countries is pleased to announce the Beta release of its new internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub, targeting commercial release later this year.

Based on a survey2of physicians in the United States who serve predominantly Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) and Medicare Advantage (MA) patients, McKinsey estimates that up to $265 billion (about $820 per person in the US) worth of care services - which represents up to 25% of the total cost of care - for Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries could shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025, without a reduction in quality or access.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products (" VCP ") for the worldwide release of a Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed mobile game on iOS and Android.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks , the mobile game will include characters and stories from across the franchise, reimagining them for fans through the lens of Star Trek: Lower Decks . The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed game will be developed by East Side Games (" ESG "), in partnership with VCP, utilizing ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology, and will be published by ESG. Australian-based video game company Mighty Kingdom Limited (" MK ") will be co-developing the game alongside ESG, providing the project with MK's franchise knowledge and development expertise. The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed idle game is expected to launch worldwide in 2022.

The free-to-play mobile game will feature the Star Trek: Lower Decks style and humour to transport players into the Star Trek Universe and will feature characters and settings from across the entire Star Trek library. Be the first to know about the new game by signing up here .

"The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "We're looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans. This new mobile game is another top tier IP franchise that will only add to an already exciting launch slate in 2022."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos , in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos , includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome , Ensign Brad Boimler , voiced by Jack Quaid , Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero . The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman , voiced by Dawnn Lewis , Commander Jack Ransom , voiced by Jerry O'Connell , Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman , Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore , Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart .

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin , Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth , and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan . Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse ("Big Mouth"), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia , New Zealand , Europe , Japan , India and more and in Canada , airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS CONSUMER PRODUCTS

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Mighty Kingdom delights more than 7 million players every month and designs game experiences with the world's most recognised brands such as LEGO, Disney, Mattel, Funcom, Moose Toys, Spinmaster and more, as well as developing its own original games. Our portfolio of games is crafted from our Adelaide headquarters, with a diverse team of more than 140 developers from across Australia . Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world. We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world. We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c2574.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:JZR

Jazz Resources Reports Additional Drill Holes Intersecting Visible Gold in Multiple Vein System on the Vila Nova Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

October 28 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Intuit TurboTax® Canada partners with Neo Financial to launch first of its kind offer bringing tax filers fast access to money

Canadians can now access up to 80% of their refund amount, up to $1,000 , at no cost in minutes 1

INTUit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax Credit Karma QuickBooks and Mailchimp announced today the launch of TurboTax Cash—powered by Neo Financial. More than half of Canadians (58%) and three-quarters of Canadian Gen Zers (72%) reported that this year's tax refund is more important than ever before due to the rising costs of living, according to a recent survey. To help Canadians get their hands on funds faster, INTUit TurboTax, in partnership with Neo Financial, is introducing TurboTax Cash—powered by Neo Financial.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fisker Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 operational results better than expectations; full-year 2022 total spending of $702 million, below the $715 million to $790 million anticipated range.
  • Over $736 million cash balance at year end 2022, ahead of expectations, excluding approximately $28 million of VAT receivables delayed to 2023.
  • Consumer brand awareness continues to build. Fisker Ocean reservations and orders continue to increase, totaling approximately 65,000 as of February 24, 2023.
  • Homologation testing is progressing well; we anticipate completion in March, followed by the regulatory approval process. Consumer deliveries should commence shortly after certification is received.
  • Since SOP, Fisker built 56 vehicles including 15 vehicles for Magna's fleet, in use for data collection, improvements and validating additional features to be added in months to come.
  • Provided 2023 forecasts to suppliers, placed firm orders for the components for the first 300 vehicles, and partial 2Q long-lead components.
  • European and US home delivery, service, trade-in, and public charging partners nominated. Over twenty showrooms, Centers+ (showroom, service, deliveries), vehicle processing centers, and service and pickup locations are either secured or in negotiations in Europe and US.
  • First drivable Fisker PEAR prototype completed ahead of plan in December 2022. $29,900 base price on target.
  • Forecast 8-12% annual gross margin and potentially positive EBITDA for 2023. 2023 non-GAAP SG&A, R&D, and capital expenditure guidance initiated at $535-$610 million reflecting benefits of asset-light model and prudent liquidity management.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230226005220/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PayPal Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation (TRC) to purchase up to up to 2,000,000 shares of PayPal common stock, representing significantly less than one percent of PayPal's common stock outstanding. The offering price of $71.36 per share is 4.42 percent below the closing price per share of PayPal's common stock on February 17, 2023 .

PayPal recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to TRC's offer because the offer is below the current market price of PayPal's shares and is subject to numerous conditions, including TRC Capital Corporation obtaining financing for the offer. There is no guarantee the conditions of the offer will be satisfied. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them at any time by providing notice in the manner described in the TRC offering documents prior to the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m. EDT on March 22, 2023 , unless extended.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Announces CFO Succession Plan

Sandeep Singh Aujla to Become CFO; Michelle Clatterbuck Announces Plans to Retire

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , named Sandeep Singh Aujla as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2023. Aujla has held senior finance positions at Intuit for 7 years and is currently the Senior Vice President of Finance for Intuit's largest business unit, the Small Business and Self-Employed Group (SBSEG), and for Intuit's Technology organization. Michelle Clatterbuck, who has served as CFO since February 2018, plans to step down as CFO on July 31, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Full Year Guidance

Small Business and Self-Employed Group Revenue Grew 20 Percent

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended January 31.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit TurboTax Launches New TurboTax Live Full Service en Español and Connects with Latino Taxpayers through Bilingual "Come to TurboTax" Advertising Campaign

Culturally attuned, bilingual campaign reminds Latino tax filers t hat they can come to TurboTax and not do their taxes by meeting with a dedicated TurboTax Live expert who will file for them

TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today its integrated campaign to connect with Latino taxpayers. Seeking to empower and educate the Hispanic community nationwide, this marketing strategy includes brand advertising, digital and social media activations, public relations efforts, as well as media integrations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

