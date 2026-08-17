GOAT Industries Provides Corporate Updates

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada August 17, 2026 - TheNewswire GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to provide the following corporate updates in connection with the anticipated resumption of trading in the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), following the August 4, 2026 revocation order of the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), lifting the BCSC's failure-to-file cease trade order issued on May 5, 2026.
Epoxy Revenue Acquisition
The Company announces that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Source Gaming Company, operating as BetSource ("BetSource"), intends to acquire certain customer contracts and associated revenue streams (the "Purchased Assets") from Epoxy AI, LLC ("Epoxy") pursuant to a revenue purchase agreement (an "Agreement") to be entered into among BetSource, the Company, and Epoxy (the "Transaction"). There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be successfully negotiated or completed.
The parties previously entered into a non-binding term sheet, dated January 14, 2026, contemplating the Transaction and providing for an exclusivity period during which to conduct due diligence. In consideration for this exclusivity, the Company advanced US$100,000 to Epoxy under a non-interest bearing promissory note (the "Note"). The Note provides that, in the event an Agreement is entered into and the Transaction does not close due solely to a material breach by Epoxy of the Agreement, the Note will become repayable within 90 days of such termination. The obligations under the Note were secured by a first priority general security interest in Epoxy's assets. Given an Agreement has not yet been entered into, the Note is not presently repayable by Epoxy.
Although the term sheet lapsed on May 14, 2026, the parties are currently negotiating the Transaction, including the consideration payable for the Purchased Assets, and are working toward preparation of an Agreement. BetSource has been working closely with Epoxy over the past several months to develop and enhance aspects of its technology platform. BetSource is now seeking to acquire certain of Epoxy's customers so that they become direct BetSource customers.
The Transaction will be subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the negotiation and execution of an Agreement, satisfactory completion of due diligence, receipt of all necessary board approvals, and approval of the CSE. A news release will be disseminated in due course when and if an Agreement has been executed.
Notice of Fundamental Change
The Company also announces that it has been advised by the CSE that the Company's acquisition of Source Gaming Company, Veroom Inc., and 1509467 B.C. Ltd., which closed in late 2025, constituted a Fundamental Change (as defined in CSE policies) in respect of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company intends to file a new listing statement with the CSE no later than September 30, 2026, which will also reflect a transition of the Company's listing category from "Investment Issuer" to "Technology Issuer".
About Goat Industries Ltd.
GOAT is a digital media and technology company that operates BetSource, a platform that integrates sportsbooks and sports gaming applications with live sports content to deliver personalized user experiences, contextual advertising and interactive wagering moments for media owners, leagues, casinos and sportsbooks.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf Of The Board Of Directors
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Chief Executive Officer
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Kevin Cornish
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Head Office
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Suite 1500, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC
V6E 2J3
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Telephone
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1-204-801-3613
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Website
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info@goatindustries.co
The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting the resumption of trading on the CSE of the Company's shares, the Company's intention to complete the Transaction with Epoxy and the filing of a new listing statement with the CSE. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the resumption of trading in the Company's shares, the proposed Transaction, the Company's intention to file a listing statement, and future negotiations with Epoxy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed on the terms described herein, or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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