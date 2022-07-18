Cleantech Investing News

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Frederick Kotzee as chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 25th, 2022. Mr. Kotzee joins GMG as an experienced CFO having worked with a number of resource and industrial related companies in Australia and South Africa. Mr. Kotzee will be a member of GMG's leadership team reporting to and working closely with CEO, Craig Nicol.

Mr. Kotzee is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of public markets company experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational companies. Through his career, Mr. Kotzee has held various positions in the Anglo American Group where his roles included General Manager of Corporate Finance, Head of Business Development at Anglo Platinum and then Chief Financial Officer of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange. Mr. Kotzee was the CFO of the Australian listed Kidman Resources Limited, a lithium project developer, where he successfully secured financing and offtake agreements with large battery purchasing companies as well as supporting the company's ultimate acquisition by Wesfarmers Limited for more than $750m.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm looking forward to Frederick's contributions to a wide range of finance and business areas to support GMG's ongoing development. Frederick's running of the multi-faceted elements of the finance function, and helping to lead the organisation's growth, will be key in the next steps for the Company."

Guy Outen, GMG's Chair added, "I'm delighted to welcome Frederick to GMG. He's a leader with a broad range of finance and general business capabilities and experiences. His past CFO successes in listed company reporting, debt and equity financings, along with the wide range of finance responsibilities will be great assets as will his broader experiences in operations and commercial agreements in supporting GMG's significant aspirations."

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

For further information, please contact:

- Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223
- Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca , +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

