Cleantech Investing News

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is providing details of its upcoming Annual Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held virtually on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time (being Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Canadian Pacific Standard Time).

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL AGM

The AGM will be held in a virtual format, allowing shareholders to have an equal opportunity to participate at the AGM online regardless of their geographic location.

The meeting materials, consisting of the notice of meeting, management information circular and related materials (collectively the "Meeting Materials") were mailed on or about October 26, 2022. If you have not received your copy of the Meeting Materials by November 10, 2022, please contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder, or contact Computershare if you are a registered shareholder. The Meeting Materials outline in detail how to participate at the AGM.

Where a shareholder has previously consented to electronic delivery, the Meeting Materials will be sent to the shareholder electronically.

Non-registered shareholders are encouraged to contact their brokers to register for electronic delivery of GMG's Meeting Materials.

The Meeting Materials are available at GMG's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as in the Investors Section of GMG's website at https://graphenemg.com/agm-materials/.

As in prior years, shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the AGM, which include on-line, via telephone or via mail. Details on using each method are included in the Circular and the form of proxy. Shareholders who are planning to vote ahead of the AGM must submit their proxy voting instructions to Computershare (via online at www.investorvote.com, telephone (1-866-732-8683) or mail) no later than 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, being 2:00 pm (Canadian Pacific Standard Time) on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 (the "Cut-Off Time").

ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL AGM

All shareholders will be able to attend the AGM virtually. To do so, login online at http://web.lumiagm.com/445493549, Meeting ID: 445-493-549, Password: graphene2022 (case sensitive).

All securityholders MUST register any third party appointments at www.computershare.com/graphene in advance of the AGM. Failure to do so will result in the appointee not receiving login credentials.

Registered Holders will be asked to enter the 15 digit control number provided on your form of proxy provided by Computershare.

Appointed Proxyholders will be asked to enter the user name provided by Computershare via email, provided your appointment has been registered.

Attendees who do not enter the 15 digit control number or the user name provided by Computershare will only be allowed to register for the AGM as a "Guest".

It is recommended that attendees log in 15 minutes prior to the start time of the AGM.

The Lumi Virtual Meeting Guide, can be found at https://graphenemg.com/agm-materials/, the Meeting Guide provides details for attending and voting at the AGM.

TO VOTE OR ASK QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL AGM

For registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to vote their proxies and/or ask questions at the AGM, please follow the instructions set out in the Meeting Materials.

All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual AGM can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Meeting Materials by submitting them in advance to AGM22@graphenemg.com. Questions will be collected, organized by theme and posed to management at the AGM. It is asked that all written questions be submitted no later than the Cut-Off Time. GMG is committed to addressing all appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the AGM or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.

Shareholders who have questions on how to vote their proxy in advance of the AGM, or on how to register to vote at the AGM, can contact AGM22@graphenemg.com.

Attendees who have registered for the AGM as a "Guest" will not have the ability to vote at the AGM or ask questions.

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

Technical difficulties may arise during the course of the AGM which may impact shareholders and proxyholders participating in the AGM through the Lumi AGM online platform. The Chair has discretion as to whether and how the AGM should proceed in the event that a technical difficulty arises. In exercising this discretion, the Chair will have regard to the number of shareholders impacted and the extent to which participation in the business of the AGM is affected. Where the Chair considers it appropriate, the Chair may continue to hold the AGM and transact business, including conducting a poll and voting in accordance with valid proxy instructions.

For this reason, shareholders are encouraged to submit their voting instructions prior to the Cut-Off Time via www.investorvote.com.

Please ensure that your browser for whichever device you are using is compatible. You will need the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Internet Explorer is not supported.

NEED HELP

If you experience difficulty logging into the AGM using the Lumi AGM online platform, please contact Lumi at support-ca@lumiglobal.com.

If you cannot locate your Control Number, please call Computershare at 1-800-564-6253. Please note for security reasons Computershare is not able to provide you with your Control Number over the telephone.

About GMG

GMG is a disruptive Australian-based clean-tech company listed on the TSXV (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene – enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing additional opportunities for GMG Graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance of lubricant oil and performance enhanced HVAC-R coating system.

For further information, please contact:

- Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of GMG
craig.nicol@graphenemg.com
+61 415 445 223

- Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations (FCIR)
leo@fcir.ca
+1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142871

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graphene Manufacturing GroupTSXV:GMGEmerging Tech Investing
GMG:CA
Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group


Keep reading...Show less
GMG's Battery Update: Significant Battery Performance, Cell and Graphene Production Improvements

GMG's Battery Update: Significant Battery Performance, Cell and Graphene Production Improvements

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the latest progress and performance update on its Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery technology ("G+AI Battery") being developed by GMG and the University of Queensland ("UQ") and the GMG battery grade graphene production quality program.

Notably, this update includes information about GMG's G+AI Battery regarding:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Acquires THERMAL-XR Manufacturing Intellectual Property and Brand Rights and Grants RSUs to Directors and Officers

GMG Acquires THERMAL-XR Manufacturing Intellectual Property and Brand Rights and Grants RSUs to Directors and Officers

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 15, 2022, GMG has completed the acquisition of the manufacturing intellectual property and brand rights of OzKem Pty Ltd.'s ("OzKem") THERMAL-XR® coating products. OzKem developed the THERMAL-XR® coating system products using GMG graphene together with OzKem's base HVAC (Heating Venting and Air Conditioning) coating. GMG is an international distributor of THERMAL-XR® products with a number of global commercial demonstrations underway or initial sales completed. GMG now owns the THERMAL-XR® brand, will buy the base coatings product from OzKem, and will manufacture the THERMAL-XR® products containing GMG graphene.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Board Additions - Director and Company Secretary

GMG Board Additions - Director and Company Secretary

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's board of directors and company secretary roles which will support the Company as it proceeds into its next phase of development.

  • Mr. Frederick Kotzee recently joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and will now join the board of directors. Frederick is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of public company experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational companies. Through his career, Frederick has held various positions in the Anglo American Group where his roles included General Manager of Corporate Finance, Head of Business Development at Anglo Platinum and then Chief Financial Officer of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange. Frederick was the CFO of the Australian listed Kidman Resources Limited, a lithium project developer, where he successfully secured financing and offtake agreements with large battery purchasing companies as well as supporting the company's ultimate acquisition by Wesfarmers Limited for more than $750m.
  • Anjana Reddy is the current General Manager Business Services of the Company, she oversees legal, commercial and HR functions, and has been appointed as a Company Secretary. Anj has broad experience across a number of industries, previously holding senior Commercial roles for Coca-Cola Amatil, Queensland Government owned Electricity Generator Stanwell and Middle East construction JV Habtoor Leighton Group. Most recently Anj was the Manager Commercial and Contracts for IOR Petroleum. Anj has a Bachelor of Science and Law with First Class Honours from James Cook University, a Masters in Commercial and Contracts Law from University of Melbourne, a Masters of Business Administration from University of Queensland, Principles of International Law from Harvard Extension School.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm looking forward to Frederick's and Anj's additional contributions following their displays of high quality leadership and professionalism in their roles."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Phase 1 Expansion Project to Graphene Manufacturing Facility for Energy Saving Products and Batteries

GMG Announces Phase 1 Expansion Project to Graphene Manufacturing Facility for Energy Saving Products and Batteries

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has taken a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on Phase 1 of its graphene manufacturing expansion project. The expansion project includes an executed 5 year lease to expand total office and warehouse space to 3,500 square metres, the next generation of the Company's proprietary graphene production technology with enhanced automation, a micro-grid with energy storage component to improve commercial and environmental electricity supply for the production process, and an infrastructure corridor to allow rapid scaling of further graphene manufacturing capacity during future phases of the graphene manufacturing expansion project. The project will be managed and executed by the Company's engineers with Wood engineering (the Company's graphene manufacturing scaling engineering service supplier) providing safety, assurance and design review services.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG to Acquire THERMAL-XR Manufacturing Intellectual Property and Brand Rights to Set Stage for Global Growth

GMG to Acquire THERMAL-XR Manufacturing Intellectual Property and Brand Rights to Set Stage for Global Growth

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG") is pleased to announce that GMG and OzKem Pty Ltd ("OzKem") have signed a binding agreement for GMG to acquire the manufacturing intellectual property and brand rights of OzKem's THERMAL-XR® coating products. OzKem developed the THERMAL-XR® coating system products using GMG graphene together with OzKem's base HVAC (Heating Venting and Air Conditioning) coating. GMG is an international distributor of THERMAL-XR® products with a number of global commercial demonstrations underway or initial sales completed. Following the completion of the agreement GMG will own the THERMAL-XR® brand, will buy the base coatings product from OzKem, and GMG will manufacture the THERMAL-XR® products containing GMG graphene.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) will announce its 2022 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 8 th 2022 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ). Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 biogas desulfurization units shipped, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c2497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opens New Ghost Kitchens and Secures More Locations in Hong Kong

JustKitchen Opens New Ghost Kitchens and Secures More Locations in Hong Kong

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

The Company has also Hired Foodpanda's Former Head of Kitchens & Concepts, Ryan Ching , to be the Managing Director of its Business in the Region

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Closing of Candiac Acquisition from Johnson Matthey and Appoints Denis Geoffroy as Chief Commercialization Officer

Nano One Announces Closing of Candiac Acquisition from Johnson Matthey and Appoints Denis Geoffroy as Chief Commercialization Officer

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") a clean technology innovator in battery materials, is pleased to announce that, through a wholly owned subsidiary, it has successfully completed the acquisition ("Acquisition") of Johnson Matthey Battery Materials Ltd. ("JMBM Canada") previously announced on May 25, 2022. Net consideration for the Acquisition was C$10.25 million1, subject to customary closing adjustments and was fully funded from cash on hand. The Company held C$48 million cash on hand as of June 30, 2022, in addition to the Acquisition consideration

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prophecy DeFi Appoints New President and Head of Operations

Prophecy DeFi Appoints New President and Head of Operations

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi", "Prophecy", or the "Company"), a publicly traded investment firm focused on the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Rekai as President & Head of Operations.

Paul will lead the next chapter of Prophecy's operations and growth. In this position, Paul will complement Prophecy's existing leadership team of experienced traditional finance and crypto operators and look to expand revenue streams by providing essential financial services for DeFi projects and investors alike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Named a 2022 EDC Export Star

Greenlane Renewables Named a 2022 EDC Export Star

~Greenlane recognized for its impressive growth and impact in global climate change fight~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of Export Development Canada's (" EDC ") 2022 Export Stars. This award recognizes Canadian cleantech companies demonstrating innovation in their field, rapid export growth and an impactful contribution towards a more sustainable economy. This recognition was announced as part of EDC's sixth annual Cleantech Export Week that began on October 24 . The event offers a platform for companies, partners, and financiers within the sector to connect, collaborate, and discuss topics shaping the future of cleantech.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale Elected to the Board of Directors of the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale Elected to the Board of Directors of the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (" CHFCA "), a national industry association focused on advancing the use of clean hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, has elected AFCP's CEO, Frank Carnevale, to its Board of Directors, effective October 13, 2022. AFCP joined the CHFCA as a Small Business Member in August of 2022 .

Comprised of industry, academia, research agencies and other stakeholders, CHFCA's goal is to champion the Canadian hydrogen and fuel cell sector as one of many solutions designed to help tackle the world's most critical energy challenges. In addition, CHFCA focuses on arming businesses, investors, media, the general public and other stakeholders with fulsome knowledge about the opportunity and potential for hydrogen and fuel cells to play a key role in the energy transition. The position and mandate of CHFCA are well aligned with AFCP's own mission to bring ‘PWWR to the People' through our combined heat and power (" CHP ") technology that offers reduced emissions with improved energy efficiency, while also simultaneously developing hydrogen-powered micro-combined heat and power (" micro-CHP ") systems along with off-grid and back-up power generators featuring zero CO 2 emissions to help meet global net-zero targets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×