Globally Ranked Flexible Legal Talent Company Latitude Opens Denver Office Led by Former Public Company General Counsel

Globally Ranked Flexible Legal Talent Company Latitude Opens Denver Office Led by Former Public Company General Counsel

David Hamm Joins as Founding Partner as Growing Demand for Flexible Legal Talent Drives Continued Expansion

Latitude, a Chambers and Partners globally ranked flexible legal talent company serving legal departments and law firms throughout the U.S. and internationally, today announced the opening of its newest regional office in Denver, to be led by David Hamm.

David Hamm joins Latitude as founding Partner of the company's Denver office, bringing nearly two decades of experience spanning Big Law and public company legal leadership.

A former public company general counsel and Big Law alum with nearly two decades of legal experience, Hamm will support corporate legal departments and law firms, providing former in-house and Big Law attorneys for contract engagements, secondments, and permanent hires.

The Denver office builds on Latitude's longstanding work with legal teams throughout Colorado and the Mountain West and is the latest step in the company's continued expansion, driven by increased demand for on-demand attorneys with Big Law and in-house counsel experience who can hit the ground running.

"AI-related growth, market uncertainty, and the continued unbundling of legal work are creating new pressures for legal teams to move faster while staying lean and agile," said CEO Ross Booher. "We're seeing growing demand for the kind of on-demand attorneys Latitude specializes in providing: attorneys who can use new technology while bringing the judgment, legal acumen, and business perspective gained through years of in-house counsel and law firm experience. David understands that balance firsthand, bringing extensive legal and business experience alongside expertise in using AI to superpower experienced in-house counsel. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

"The relationships I've built throughout my career have always been the most rewarding part of practicing law," said Hamm. "As a general counsel, I also understood the value of having people I trusted who could not only listen, understand what my team needed, and offer thoughtful options—but actually execute and own the outcome. I'm excited to join a team that values those same long-term relationships, quality, responsiveness, and finding the right fit for both clients and attorneys."

Before joining Latitude, Hamm served as General Counsel of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB). Earlier in his career, he practiced at Am Law 200 firm Jackson Walker and Kean Miller LLP before holding senior in-house legal leadership roles at Lumen Technologies and Summit Materials. He has also taught securities regulation as an adjunct professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, the University of Colorado Law School, and Louisiana State University Law Center. Hamm earned his J.D. from Louisiana State University and an LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center.

About Latitude

Latitude is an attorney-led flexible legal talent company serving corporate legal departments and law firms. We specialize in providing proven former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys across dozens of practice areas and industries for contract engagements and permanent positions requiring sound judgment, expertise, and adaptability. Our network includes thousands of attorneys across all fifty states and numerous international locations. Latitude has corporate offices across the country. Since 2013, organizations ranging from Fortune Global 100 companies, Global 50 law firms, and AI-native firms to high-growth portfolio companies, government agencies, and boutiques have trusted Latitude to help them navigate fluctuating workloads, evolving legal technology, and key hiring decisions. Latitude is a Chambers and Partners globally ranked company.

Kayla Nesler
knesler@latitudelegal.com

Source: Latitude

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