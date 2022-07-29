GamingInvesting News

- As the 12th Global Tiger Day on July 29 approaches, HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company"), a leading game live streaming platform in China has initiated a series of activities to increase public awareness of wild tiger conservation with the participation of popular celebrities and live streamers, in a mission to help audiences understand the importance of biodiversity and sustainability. The lineup of activities will take place both online and offline.

Huya works with non-profit organizations (NGOs), celebrities, and live streamers to raise awareness of wildlife conservation

To increase public awareness of environmental issues and enhance its wildlife conservation efforts, Huya has joined hands with China Wildlife Conservation Association(CWCA) , WildAid , communication think-tank platform CMForGood and other organizations, to launch the Stand Up for Tigers and Their Habitat series of activities, with the aim of sharing knowledge about wild tiger conservation and raising public awareness of environmental protection and animal conservation.

Huya launched a series of online and offline activities to increase public awareness of wild tiger conservation on Global Tiger Day.

Huya believes that transforming China into a beautiful homeland with a sound ecological environment is a collective effort that can start with you and me. By dint of being a live streaming platform, Huya will continue to mobilize resources from all walks of life to broaden the reach of public education on wildlife conservation in various innovative ways, such as incorporating content on public good and environmental protection into live streaming events, and, by doing so, make a contribution to biodiversity and sustainability.

These series of activities include the exhibition of videos and posters featuring well-known actors and actresses; live broadcasts by popular streamers on Huya Live, interactive H5 sessions on environmental protection, among other formats. These activities highlight the necessity and urgency of wildlife conservation, while providing in-depth insights regarding the theme of " Protecting tigers is protecting the ecosystem human survival depends upon; Stand up for tigers and their habitat and help secure a chance for our own future."

Celebrities including Yang Zi , Yu Menglong and Zhang Daxian , were invited as advocates who can leverage their influence to give more visibility to the issue of wild tiger conservation.

Huya launched a series of online and offline activities to increase public awareness of wild tiger conservation on Global Tiger Day.

As one of the highlights of these activities, Huya also launches a "Protect Our Home Planet" painting contest, collecting hundreds of works including illustrations, intangible cultural heritage prints, watercolors, cartoons and other creative forms. Among the submissions are professional works from an illustrator studio and by autism artists, as well as amateur works from volunteers, live streamers, supporters and others, with the intent of depicting their viewpoints of how they interpret wildlife conservation. One participating author wrote a note about his submission entitled "Harmonious Home", stating that "environmental protection is essential nowadays. The best way to keep going forward is to make sure humans and wildlife can live in harmony. I hope we can live harmoniously with wildlife in the global village."

On July 27 , Huya, in collaboration with CWCA, TRAFFIC and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) , hosted an exhibition for the first time, where the quality works from the " Protect Our Home Planet " painting contest were exhibited. Sha Yu Yo , one of Huya Live's popular streamers, acted as the exhibition ambassador to interact with the audience, and made their artistic creations on the on-site tents and umbrellas as well as on the sign-in wall, among other activities.

Huya launched a series of online and offline activities to increase public awareness of wild tiger conservation on Global Tiger Day.

The campaign concludes with a live broadcast on the Global Tiger Day, which starts at 8pm and invites Huya's popular streamer Zhang Daxian to have an online talk with IFAW Program Manager Ma Chenyue . The talk provides online audiences with expertise on the protection of wild tigers and their habitat through fun interactive activities, such as hand-painting of tigers and online quizzes.

Leveraging the power of live streaming, Huya makes a strong commitment to social responsibilities

Serving as a comprehensive live streaming platform, Huya has been exploring innovative practices in social responsibility through leveraging its platform capabilities and superior resources. Huya has developed a new "live streaming-empowered" mode for a variety of corporate social responsibility (CSR) genres, including activities of public welfare, environmental protection, support for farmers, anti-fraud guidance, intangible cultural heritage and others.

Among the lineup of genres, activities of public interest and environmental protection are the priorities that Huya has been working on. As an example, the Company partnered with intangible cultural heritage inheritors to create tiger-themed artworks in various formats on Global Tiger Day 2021, including egg-carving and dough modeling, calling for society to protect the King of the Forest. At the annual gala "HUYA Boom Night" in January 2022 , Huya launched its "Protect Our Home Planet" Campaign to raise public awareness of preventing and resisting illegal wildlife trade online, and promote harmony between human and nature. In addition, to celebrate Earth Day on April 22 , Huya worked with environmental organizations – Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park , and Giant Panda National Park – to conduct a series of earth protection activities.

Huya also encouraged over 100,000 volunteers to become involved in various environmental protection activities, enriched the platform content on how to increase public awareness of protecting the environment, and strengthened its capabilities in AI and VR technologies to help better identify on Huya platform and protect wild animals and plants.

As part of its commitment to "living in harmony with nature and protecting our planet together" , Huya is working on the establishment of an ecosystem of environmental public good live streaming, with the participation of streamers, platforms, users, volunteers and non-profit organizations. The effort has been widely acclaimed by people and organizations from all walks of life.

Wu Minglu, the Secretary General of CWCA , said that participation of companies provides wildlife and biodiversity conservation strong support, "Huya is devoted to setting up a commonweal live environment with live streamers, platforms, users, volunteers and NGOs, and building a bridge for more people to participate in biodiversity conservation."

Huya will continue to engage the strengths of all parties to promote coexistence between human and nature, encourage more people to join the wildlife conservation movement and make contributions to wild tiger conservation and endangered species recovery.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tiger-day-huya-inc-deepens-csr-efforts-to-incorporate-environmental-protection-into-live-streaming-301595529.html

SOURCE HUYA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IGT Achieves High-Ranking Score in the All-In Diversity Project 2021 All-Index Report

Company's commitment to diversity and inclusion shines in gaming and betting industry index

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that it has been recognized by the All-In Diversity Project (AIDP) as the top-ranking gaming supplier in the 2021 All-Index™ report. The index serves as a global benchmarking tool measuring the progress of diversity, equality and inclusion in the betting and gaming sectors.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Game Space will AirDrop Genesis Badge NFTs for One Billion Steam Users

Game Space, the first GameFi as a Service platform in the whole industry, announced that it will open an NFT AirDrop event for one billion Steam players, aiming to reward the attention and interests of game users on Steam. Becoming the first stop for one billion gamers to move towards the Web3 world.

Game Space will AirDrop Genesis Badge NFTs for One Billion Steam Users

Users only need to download the Game Space Wallet Application, login and click on the banner to bind their Steam account on the homepage, and click to claim the reward.

Download Game Space Wallet:
Apple
Google Play

All Steam users can receive a Game Space exclusive badge, which is not for resale. Steam users who have registered for less than 1 year can receive a bronze badge, Steam users who have registered for 1–2 years can receive a bronze badge and a Level1 Merge Bird NFT, and Steam users who have registered for 2–3 years can receive a silver badge and a Level2 Merge Bird NFT, Steam users who have registered for more than 3 years can receive a Gold badge and a Level3 Merge Bird NFT.

Game Space may launch new utilities for badge holders in the next phase, such as being whitelisted for future new games, eligibility to join subscription and invitation games, AirDrop tokens, etc.

Game Space CEO Michael said that "the most important factor for the Steam players is the user's account registration time. It is targeted at real users on Steam to receive AirDrop rewards, the goal is for Web2 players to enter the Web3 world and play GameFi games".

Game Space hopes to connect Steam with its GaaS platform and become the first stop for one billion Web2 gamers to enter Web3. Gamers can freely switch between games on multiple platforms, bringing the open Web3.0 world to every traditional gamer with zero barriers.

In addition, Game Space can also help any gaming company to provide a full range of technical and business model support such as AirDrop marketing for traditional gamers. Through the SDK provided by Game Space, the development can allow game manufacturers' games or APPs to have the same blockchain function as StepN in as little as 7 days, including embedded NFT Marketplace, Multi-chain deployment, and Mystery boxes, Auctions, AirDrops and other primary market distribution functions.

Game Space Contact Information

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-space-will-airdrop-genesis-badge-nfts-for-one-billion-steam-users-301595346.html

SOURCE Game Space

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/28/c3338.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

METADOGE - A GAMEFI PRODUCT DIFFERENT FROM THE OTHERS

As of June 2022 the number of GameFi projects has reached 1,551 games according to Binance's half-yearly research report. With that huge choice, people might assume that GameFi market has already been at its peak. However, time may tell a different story when many of GameFi products are proved to be weak in economy structure and less interesting in gameplay.

Come to the scene a different competitor: MetaDoge . Despite how humble it looks, this is a high-quality project consisting of different game modes. With the vision of becoming an expandable ecosystem ,what MetaDoge does is create a product heavily focusing on the user's experience like a traditional game, instead of just putting earning above everything.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Announcing Android Cloud Gaming & Media Processing & Delivery Solutions Based on the New Intel Data Center GPU Codenamed Arctic Sound-M

Supermicro to Expand its Total IT Solutions Using Intel Data Center GPU codenamed Arctic Sound-M (ATS-M), to Deliver Outstanding Performance for the Modern Enterprise -Over 540 1080p @60Hz Transcoded Streams Per System*

SAN JOSE, Calif. , July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) , a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, is announcing future Total IT Solutions for availability with Android Cloud Gaming and Media Processing & Delivery. These new solutions will incorporate the Intel Data Center GPU, codenamed Arctic Sound-M, and will be supported on several Supermicro servers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
two people holding gaming controllers together

Gaming Market Update: H1 2022 in Review

The video game investment market has seen seismic changes so far in 2022 advancing the expansion of interest and financial support for the market.

While the numbers of 2022 don’t match with the exponential growth seen recently early on in the pandemic, the gaming industry continues to show promising results as spending models change and opportunities expand.

Experts agree however that investors should be excited to see how far gaming investments have come and how vital it has been for the market to gain an increased level of appreciation throughout the pandemic years.

Keep reading...Show less

Magic Eden Introduces SFT Marketplace and Minting Capabilities for Genopets

The Genopets community can now trade in-game Semi-Fungible Tokens through Magic Eden's marketplace

Magic Eden ("the Company"), the leading community-centric, NFT marketplace on Solana, today introduced the Company's first Semi-Fungible Token (SFT) marketplace in conjunction with the popular move-to-earn NFT game Genopets. For the first time, members of the Genopets community can mint and trade in-game SFTs vital to their crafting economy, like Crystals and Terraform Seeds, through the Magic Eden marketplace, creating a more efficient gameplay model.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×