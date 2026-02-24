Global Energy Metals Reports Significant Near-Surface Graphite At Millennium Project

(TheNewswire)
Global Energy Metals Corporation TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" andor "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project-generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to the new energy economy, is pleased to report significant new Total Graphitic Carbon ("TGC") assay results reported by joint venture operating partner Metal Bank Ltd., ("Metal Bank" andor "MBK") from four diamond drill holes completed in December 2025 at the Millennium Copper-Cobalt-Gold project near Cloncurry, Queensland, Australia
The Millennium Project is a cornerstone asset within Global Energy's battery and critical mineral portfolio, with graphite now emerging as a potential value-enhancing byproduct alongside the existing copper-cobalt-gold resource. Global Energy holds a 49% interest in Millennium and is fully carried on exploration spend as part of Metal Bank's earn-in for 80% of Millennium.
Highlights:
-
High-grade near-surface graphite intersected in recent drilling
-
Diamond drill core results include:
-
MI25DD03:
-
13.1m @ 12.23% TGC from 1m
-
3.7m @ 18.49% TGC from 38.64m
-
49.11m @ 8.44% TGC (including 10.4m @ 13.83% TGC and 7.38m @ 10.59% TGC)
-
-
MI25DD04:
-
14.3m @ 8.68% TGC from surface (including 3.5m @ 15.52% TGC)
-
3.7m @ 22.19% TGC from 45.8m
-
30.85m @ 14.11% TGC from 60.4m
-
-
-
Millennium holds a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 8.4Mt @ 0.09% Co, 0.29% Cu and 0.12g/t Au for a 1.23% CuEq* on an Inferred basis (the "Resource") covering 5 granted mining leases near Cloncurry, NW QLD.
-
Drill results provide additional strong support for thick continuous graphite mineralisation along 2km strike located ~50m west of and parallel to Millennium Co-Cu-Au resource
-
Drilling and assaying was majority funded under a Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) grant, demonstrating strong government support.
-
Preliminary metallurgical work on graphite samples is now underway.
*CuEq = Cu% +(Co% x 9.16) + (Au g/t x 0.678) using long term metal prices of Cu: US$3.50/lb ($7,716/t); Co:US$32.00/lb ($70,547.84/t); Au:US$1,900/oz; Cu recovery=95.1%; Co recovery=95.3%; Au recovery=81.4%; Cu payability=80%; Co payability = 80%; Au payability = 80%
Drilling has confirmed thick, near-surface graphite mineralisation, highlighted by 13.1m @ 12.23% TGC from 1m in MI25DD03 and 30.85m @ 14.11% TGC from 60.4m in MI25DD04. The graphite zones occur adjacent to the existing Millennium pit design for the existing Co-Cu-Au Inferred Resource and, when combined with drilling completed in 2024, support the interpretation of laterally continuous mineralisation extending over more than 2km of strike.
The mineralisation remains open in all directions and, given its shallow position, presents potential low-strip ratio development opportunities, subject to further drilling and metallurgical assessment.
Figure 1: Millennium graphite plan overview showing 2023 Co-Cu-Au MRE outline, graphite extent, drilling to date and notable graphite results.
Figure 2: MI25DD03 7722950N section showing simplified lithology, drill traces and results, Millennium mineralised structure, 2023 Co-Cu-Au MRE block model and scoping study pit shell.
Graphite Drilling Program Summary
Four HQ diamond drill holes (MI25DD01–04) for a total of 462.8m were completed in December 2025 (Figure 1), following the 2024 identification of substantial hanging wall graphite mineralisation extending over approximately 2km of strike adjacent to the Millennium Co-Cu-Au JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 8.4Mt @ 1.23% CuEq on an Inferred basis.
Drilling targeted a 750m strike of limited prior work within the graphite mineralised zone directly adjacent to the 2023 optimised pit shell models of the Co-Cu-Au MRE. All holes were oriented west–east and drilled perpendicular to the dominant stratigraphy, to maximise true width intersections.
The program was majority funded under a Queensland Government CEI grant (up to $275,000 including GST), with the key objectives to better define the distribution, continuity and characteristics of graphite mineralisation, together with resampling of historical core related to the Co-Cu-Au deposit for graphite and preliminary metallurgical assessment.
MI25DD01 intersected predominantly mafic to ultramafic units, with only a narrow graphitic interval returning 1.1m @ 6.22% TGC from 99.4m. MI25DD02 intersected multiple carbonaceous to graphitic metasedimentary units interbedded with mafic and calc-silicate lithologies, returning 12.1m @ 8.19% TGC from 83.9m within broader lower-grade graphitic intervals.
MI25DD03 (Figures 1-3) intersected several thick graphitic units near surface, returning:
-
13.1m @ 12.23% TGC from 1m
-
3.7m @ 18.49% TGC from 38.6m, and
-
49.11m @ 8.44% TGC from 51.27m, including 10.4m @ 13.83% TGC from 55.6m and 7.38m @ 10.59% TGC from 93m
Figure 3: Example graphite development in coherent carbonaceous metasiltstone/shale (MI25DD03, 71.7m).
MI25DD04 (Figures 1, 4-5) intersected strongly graphitic units from surface progressing to intercalated graphitic metasediments, quartz veining and minor mafic volcanics before a highly graphitic zone from 45.8 to 49.5m corresponding to a strongly graphitic metasedimentary unit between mafic/ultramafic intrusives. Thick graphitic metasediments were also intersected from 60.4m to 91.25m before calcsilicates, mafic and minor carbonaceous/graphitic units to end of hole.
Results from MI25DD04 included:
-
14.3m @ 8.68% TGC from surface, including 3.5m @ 15.52% TGC from surface
-
3.7m @ 22.19% TGC from 45.8m, and
-
30.85m @ 14.11% TGC from 60.4m
A full summary of results is provided in Table 1.
Table 1: Millennium 2025 graphite drilling results, MI25DD01-04.
Preliminary observations indicate that graphite mineralisation at Millennium is fine-grained and interpreted to have formed through metamorphic upgrading of carbonaceous siltstones. The distribution and local enrichment of graphite appear to be influenced by proximity to mafic units, potentially reflecting thermal effects, competency contrasts and structural remobilisation.
Subject to metallurgical confirmation, these observations will assist in refining future graphite targeting.
Approximately 2km in strike of prospective lithologies remain open to the west of the Millennium Co-Cu-Au resource, graphite is known within the footwall and core of the Millennium Structure, and graphite mineralisation is considered amenable to IP and resistivity geophysical methods in areas of limited surface exposure providing an effective drill targeting tool.
Figure 4: MI25DD04 7722750N section showing simplified lithology, drill traces and results,Millennium mineralised structure, 2023 Co-Cu-Au MRE block model and scoping study pit shell
Next Steps
Planned work programs include:
-
Ongoing preliminary metallurgical testing of graphite mineralisation
-
Resampling of historical core for graphite analysis
-
Additional drilling to define continuity and scale
-
Advancement of mining lease applications
-
Continued development planning for integrated multi-commodity production
Further updates will be provided as results become available.
Figure 5: High grade graphitic metasediment zone returning 3.7m @ 22.19% TGC (MI25DD04,45.8-49.5m).
Qualified Person
Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved this news release. He is a shareholder and Director of the Company.
For Further Information:
Global Energy Metals Corporation
Email: info@globalenergymetals.com
t. + 1 (604) 688-4219
www.globalenergymetals.com
Twitter: | |
Global Energy Metals Corporation
(TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)
Global Energy Metals Corp. provides investors with direct exposure to the rapidly expanding new energy market through the development of a diversified, global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage critical mineral assets.
The Company recognizes that the accelerating electrification of the global economy is fundamentally dependent on the secure supply of critical battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other essential raw materials. To help address this challenge and participate meaningfully in the electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has adopted a disciplined consolidate, partner and invest strategy, assembling and advancing a portfolio of strategically significant battery metal investments.
Through its copper, nickel, cobalt, silver, lithium and uranium projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, Global Energy Metals is investing in, exploring and developing prospective, scalable assets located in established mining and processing jurisdictions, often in close proximity to end-use markets. The Company prioritizes projects with low logistical and processing risk, positioning them for accelerated development and potential entry into the battery supply chain within the current cycle.
Global Energy Metals also collaborates with industry peers to enhance its exposure to critical minerals and the technologies required to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Securing exposure to the minerals that power the eMobility revolution represents a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes now is the time to be part of the electrification movement.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:
Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Energy metals undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
We seek safe harbour.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.