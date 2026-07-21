Global Energy Metals Positioned at the Intersection of Critical Minerals, Energy Security and Industrial Growth: CEO Provides Strategic Mid-Year Update

(TheNewswire)
Global Energy Metals Corporation TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" andor "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to the new energy economy, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following update from
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
Throughout 2026, the strategic importance of critical minerals has become increasingly evident. Governments, industry leaders and investors are recognizing that secure access to copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium, graphite and uranium is no longer solely an energy transition issue, it is increasingly a matter of economic competitiveness, industrial resilience and national security.
Demand for critical minerals is being driven by a powerful convergence of trends, including electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure, energy storage, defence modernization, energy security and the re-shoring of strategic supply chains. What was once viewed primarily as an energy transition theme has evolved into a broader strategic imperative.
Governments across North America, Europe and Asia are actively seeking secure and reliable sources of critical raw materials required to support future economic growth, technological leadership and industrial development.
Against this backdrop, we believe Global Energy Metals is uniquely positioned.
For more than a decade, the Company has pursued a disciplined strategy focused on acquiring, advancing and maintaining exposure to critical mineral opportunities through a combination of direct project ownership, partner-funded carried interests, royalty interests and strategic investments. Today, we believe that strategy is increasingly aligned with the priorities of governments, industry participants and investors alike.
As we reflect on the first half of 2026, we are encouraged by the progress achieved across our portfolio and remain focused on advancing opportunities that we believe can contribute to long-term shareholder value.
A Different Approach to Critical Minerals
Unlike many companies that provide exposure to a single commodity, project or jurisdiction, Global Energy Metals has assembled a diversified portfolio spanning multiple commodities and multiple pathways to value creation.
Today, Global Energy Metals offers shareholders exposure to a diversified portfolio of critical and strategic minerals, including copper, nickel, cobalt, graphite, lithium and uranium, complemented by precious metals exposure through gold and silver. This portfolio has been constructed through a disciplined combination of direct project ownership, partner-funded carried interests, royalty interests and strategic investments, providing multiple opportunities for growth and value realization across the resource sector.
We believe this diversified model provides shareholders with exposure to multiple critical mineral supply chains while reducing dependence on any single asset, commodity cycle or jurisdiction.
Millennium: A Cornerstone Copper-Cobalt Asset
Partner: Metal Bank Ltd. (ASX:MBK)
The Millennium Copper-Cobalt-Gold Project in Queensland, Australia remains one of the Company's most important assets and a cornerstone of our portfolio.
Global Energy Metals maintains a 49% interest in Millennium while partner Metal Bank Limited continues advancing the project through its earn-in arrangement. This structure enables shareholders to retain meaningful exposure to project advancement while preserving capital at the corporate level.
During 2026, exploration activities also highlighted the presence of near-surface graphite mineralization in addition to the project's established copper, cobalt and gold potential. The addition of graphite broadens Millennium's exposure to commodities that are increasingly important to battery manufacturing, energy storage and advanced industrial applications.
This drilling targeted high grade near surface extensions to previously announced graphite results plus bulk metallurgical samples within and adjacent the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 8.4Mt @ 0.09% Co, 0.29% Cu and 0.12g/t Au for a 1.23% CuEq.*
*CuEq = Cu% +(Co% x 9.16) + (Au g/t x 0.678) using long term metal prices of Cu: US$3.50/lb ($7716/t); Co:US$32.00/lb ($70 547.84/t); Au: US$1900/oz; Cu recovery=95.1%; Co recovery=95.3%; Au recovery=81.4%; Cu payability=80%; Co payability = 80%; Au payability = 80%
Importantly, Metal Bank recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Austral Resources to evaluate the potential toll treatment of Millennium ore at Austral's Rocklands processing facility, located approximately 19 kilometres from the project. The evaluation includes metallurgical compatibility, logistics, commercial tolling arrangements and alignment of project timelines. While non-binding, the initiative highlights the potential strategic advantages of Millennium's location within an established mining district and may provide a pathway to leverage existing processing infrastructure as the project advances.
Located within one of Australia's most established mining districts, Millennium benefits from existing infrastructure, technical expertise and a long history of successful mining operations.
We continue to view Millennium as a strategically significant asset with multiple pathways for future advancement and value realization.
Mount Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge
Partner: Hammer Metals Ltd. (ASX:HMX)
Global Energy Metals also maintains carried interests and Net Smelter Return royalties on the Mount Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge projects in Queensland, Australia.
These projects provide additional exposure to copper and cobalt while allowing our partners to fund ongoing advancement activities. By retaining both carried interests and royalty exposure, GEMC shareholders maintain participation in future exploration success and potential project advancement without the associated capital requirements.
Importantly, recent corporate activity in the broader Mount Isa region highlights increasing industry interest in district-scale copper and critical mineral opportunities. Competing acquisition proposals for Hammer Metals underscore the strategic value being ascribed to copper-focused assets in the region and reflect a broader trend toward consolidation among companies seeking exposure to future critical mineral supply. While our interests are distinct from Hammer's assets, we believe these developments further reinforce the long-term strategic importance of the Mount Isa district.
Together, Millennium, Mount Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge provide the Company with meaningful exposure to critical mineral opportunities within one of Australia's most established mining jurisdictions.
Strategic Nickel Exposure Through Råna
Partners: Kingsrose Mining Ltd. (ASX:KRM) and Metals One plc (LSE:MET1)
In Norway, Global Energy Metals maintains exposure to the Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project through a 10% ownership interest in Narvik Nikkel AS and a 1.0% Net Smelter Return royalty over the project.
Råna is a brownfield nickel sulphide project with historical mining activity and existing underground infrastructure located within a stable European jurisdiction.
As Europe continues strengthening domestic critical mineral supply chains, we believe Råna represents an increasingly valuable strategic asset. Nickel sulphide deposits remain particularly important to battery, industrial and advanced manufacturing applications, and we believe the project offers significant long-term optionality.
Importantly, our exposure through both equity ownership and royalty participation creates multiple avenues for future value creation.
Exposure to North American Lithium Growth
Partner: NeoLithica Ltd.
Through our strategic involvement with NeoLithica Ltd., Global Energy Metals maintains exposure to the Peace River Lithium Project in Alberta, Canada.
Peace River hosts a significant lithium brine resource and is advancing the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technologies designed to support future domestic lithium supply.
As governments and industry continue investing in domestic battery supply chains, we believe Peace River represents an attractive long-term opportunity within North America's emerging lithium sector and further strengthens GEMC's diversified critical minerals exposure.
Monument Peak: Unlocking Value Through Partnerships
Partner: Grounded People Apparel Inc. and Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.
Earlier this year, we announced an option agreement with Grounded People Apparel Inc. covering the Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Idaho.
The transaction reflects our broader philosophy of advancing assets through strategic partnerships while preserving long-term upside for shareholders.
Through the agreement, Global Energy Metals retains a 1.0% Net Smelter Return royalty while benefiting from cash consideration, equity participation and partner-funded expenditures.
We believe Monument Peak demonstrates the flexibility of our business model and highlights our ability to create value through project generation, strategic transactions and royalty retention.
Strategic Exposure to U.S. Critical Minerals
Partner: 100% Owned GEMC subsidiary company U.S. Battery Metals Corp.
Global Energy Metals maintains 100% ownership of the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box Projects in Nevada, United States through its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Battery Metals Corp. The projects are subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty and represent an important component of the Company's North American critical minerals portfolio.
Located in one of the world's leading mining jurisdictions, Lovelock and Treasure Box are past-producing cobalt, copper and nickel projects situated within Nevada's growing battery materials ecosystem and in proximity to major manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure.
The projects provide shareholders with exposure to commodities that remain essential to electrification, energy storage, advanced manufacturing and defence-related applications. In recent years, Global Energy Metals consolidated 100% ownership of both assets and completed a strategic technical review to evaluate opportunities for future advancement and value realization.
As the United States continues to prioritize domestic critical mineral supply chains, we believe Lovelock and Treasure Box represent valuable long-term optionality within our portfolio. Their location, historical production, and exposure to cobalt, copper and nickel position the projects as strategic assets that may benefit from future exploration, development, partnership or monetization opportunities.
Athabasca Uranium Exposure
Partner: Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (CSE:TERA) subsidiary Terra North Resources Corp.
Global Energy Metals also maintains exposure to the growing uranium sector through royalty interests associated with Terra North, the proposed spin-out of Terra Balcanica's Canadian uranium assets.
The Company holds a 0.5% Net Smelter Return royalty covering the Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird and South Pendleton uranium projects in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
These projects provide exposure to one of the world's premier uranium jurisdictions at a time when nuclear energy is experiencing renewed global support as governments seek reliable, low-carbon baseload electricity generation.
As investment and policy support for nuclear energy continue to strengthen, we believe these royalty interests provide shareholders with valuable exposure to one of the most compelling long-term energy themes emerging today.
The Growing Importance of Royalties and Strategic Investments
Royalties and strategic investments continue to play an increasingly important role within our business model.
We believe royalties represent one of the most attractive forms of mineral asset exposure. They provide participation in exploration success, resource growth and potential future production while minimizing capital requirements and operating risk.
Similarly, strategic equity positions allow shareholders to participate in the advancement of complementary projects and companies while providing additional optionality across the broader portfolio.
As our portfolio evolves, we expect royalty interests and strategic investments to become increasingly important contributors to shareholder value creation.
Critical Minerals: From Energy Transition to Strategic Necessity
The investment landscape for critical minerals has changed dramatically.
Electrification remains a powerful demand driver, but critical minerals are increasingly being viewed through the broader lenses of energy security, national defence, industrial competitiveness and technological leadership.
Copper is becoming increasingly important for electrification, transmission infrastructure and the rapid buildout of AI-driven data centres. Nickel and cobalt remain essential to advanced battery technologies and industrial applications. Graphite is a critical component of lithium-ion batteries. Lithium remains central to energy storage and transportation electrification. Uranium is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of future energy security.
The common thread is clear: future economic growth, industrial development and technological advancement will require substantially greater quantities of critical raw materials than are currently being produced.
Positioned for the Next Phase of the Critical Minerals Cycle
We believe we are entering a period in which critical minerals are transitioning from a cyclical investment theme to a structural investment opportunity.
Governments are investing billions of dollars into domestic supply chains. Industrial consumers are seeking secure and reliable sources of critical raw materials. Defence and national security priorities are increasingly influencing resource policy around the world.
Yet despite these trends, many critical mineral companies continue to trade at valuations that do not fully reflect the strategic importance of their underlying assets.
We believe Global Energy Metals offers investors something different. Through a single public company, shareholders gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of critical mineral opportunities spanning multiple commodities, jurisdictions and value-creation pathways. Our business model combines direct project ownership, partner-funded carried interests, royalty interests and strategic investments, providing exposure to both project-level advancement and long-term portfolio growth.
Importantly, we have assembled this portfolio during a period when many critical mineral assets remain undervalued relative to their long-term strategic significance. We believe the foundation has been established, our portfolio is well positioned, our partners continue to advance key assets, and our royalty exposure continues to grow. Against a backdrop of increasing focus on critical mineral security, supply chain resilience and strategic resource development, we believe Global Energy Metals is uniquely positioned to participate in the opportunities ahead.
The foundation has been established. Our portfolio is positioned. Our partners are advancing key assets. Our royalty exposure continues to expand. And the macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop supporting critical minerals has arguably never been stronger.
For these reasons, we believe now represents an increasingly compelling time for investors to consider Global Energy Metals.
Positioning for Long-Term Value Creation
As we move through the remainder of 2026, our priorities remain focused on advancing and strengthening the Company's portfolio while continuing to position Global Energy Metals for long-term value creation. Key areas of focus include:
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Supporting the continued advancement of the Millennium Copper-Cobalt-Gold Project through our partner Metal Bank, including the ongoing evaluation of potential toll treatment opportunities with Austral Resources and other initiatives aimed at enhancing project economics and reducing future execution risk.
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Advancing the Monument Peak transaction with Grounded People Apparel and supporting the projects progression toward a public market listing.
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Maintaining and advancing our strategic exposure to the Rna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project through our equity ownership in Narvik Nikkel and the ongoing work of project operator Kingsrose Mining.
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Supporting the advancement of the Mount Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge projects while maintaining our carried interest and royalty exposure as regional consolidation activity continues within the Mount Isa district.
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Evaluating opportunities to advance, partner, monetize or otherwise unlock value from our wholly owned Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box copper-nickel-cobalt projects in Nevada, strengthening our exposure to domestic U.S. critical mineral supply chains.
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Participating in the continued evolution of Terra North and our royalty exposure to uranium projects in Saskatchewans Athabasca Basin.
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Expanding and strengthening our portfolio of royalties, project interests and strategic investments in critical minerals.
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Evaluating new opportunities consistent with our disciplined Consolidate, Partner and Invest strategy.
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Increasing market awareness and investor understanding of the value embedded within the Global Energy Metals portfolio.
We remain disciplined in our approach, focused on capital efficiency, and committed to creating long-term shareholder value.
As we look ahead, we believe Global Energy Metals has reached an important stage in its evolution.
Over many years, we have assembled a diversified portfolio of critical mineral assets, royalties and strategic investments spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions. Today, that portfolio is increasingly aligned with some of the most important global trends shaping the future of energy, technology, industrial development and national security.
While market cycles will continue to create periods of volatility, our conviction in the long-term outlook for critical minerals remains stronger than ever. We believe the foundation we have built positions Global Energy Metals to participate meaningfully in the opportunities ahead.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence. We look forward to updating shareholders as we continue executing our strategy and advancing opportunities designed to create long-term value.
Sincerely,
Mitchell Smith
President & Chief Executive Officer
Qualified Person
Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He is a shareholder and Director of the Company.
About Global Energy Metals Corporation
(TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2)
Global Energy Metals Corp. provides investors with direct exposure to the rapidly expanding new energy market through the development of a diversified, global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage critical mineral assets.
The Company recognizes that the accelerating electrification of the global economy is fundamentally dependent on the secure supply of critical battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other essential raw materials. To help address this challenge and participate meaningfully in the electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has adopted a disciplined consolidate, partner and invest strategy, assembling and advancing a portfolio of strategically significant battery metal investments.
Through its copper, nickel, cobalt, silver, lithium and uranium projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, Global Energy Metals is investing in, exploring and developing prospective, scalable assets located in established mining and processing jurisdictions, often in close proximity to end-use markets. The Company prioritizes projects with low logistical and processing risk, positioning them for accelerated development and potential entry into the battery supply chain within the current cycle.
Global Energy Metals also collaborates with industry peers to enhance its exposure to critical minerals and the technologies required to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Securing exposure to the minerals that power the eMobility revolution represents a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes now is the time to be part of the electrification movement.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Mitchell Smith"
Chief Executive Officer & Director
For Further Information:
Global Energy Metals Corporation
Email: info@globalenergymetals.com
t. + 1 (604) 688-4219
www.globalenergymetals.com
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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:
Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Energy Metals undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
We seek safe harbour.
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