Global Energy Metals Enters Into Option Agreement with Zimtu Capital to Advance the Monument Peak Project, Idaho

Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" andor "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. ("Zimtu") providing for a proposed option agreement (the "Option Agreement") to advance exploration and development at the Company's Monument Peak silver–copper–gold project ("Monument Peak" or the "Project") located in Idaho, USA
Under the proposed Option Agreement, Zimtu (or an approved assignee) would be granted a multi-stage option over a four-year term to acquire Global Energy Metals' entire 50% interest in Monument Peak, subject to a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR Royalty") in favour of the Company.
The transaction provides Global Energy Metals with non-dilutive exposure to exploration success at Monument Peak through cash payments, equity consideration, exploration expenditures, and retained royalty interest.
Mitchell Smith, President and CEO, Director of Global Energy Metals commented:
"This Option Agreement with Zimtu provides a compelling pathway to unlock the mineral potential at Monument Peak while preserving meaningful upside for Global Energy Metals. The transaction aligns with our disciplined growth strategy—monetizing non-core assets for cash, equity, and exploration investment, while retaining long-term exposure through a 1% NSR royalty and share ownership. Proceeds will strengthen our balance sheet and support the evaluation of new growth opportunities."
Key Terms of the Option Agreement
Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Zimtu, an arm's-length party to the Company, may earn a 100% interest in Global Energy Metals' 50% ownership in Monument Peak by making a series of cash payments, share issuances, and exploration expenditures, as outlined below (all amounts in Canadian dollars):
Option Payments and Milestones
1. Initial Payment (Closing)
$50,000 in cash
Issuance of 100,000 common shares of Zimtu (or its assignee)
Payable within 90 days of TSX Venture Exchange approval
If the Option is assigned prior to Closing, the share consideration will be adjusted to reflect a value of $100,000 in shares of the assignee at Closing.
2. First Milestone Payment
Upon the earlier of:
The first anniversary of Closing, or
Public announcement confirming completion of two (2) drill holes on the Project Zimtu (or assignee) will:
Pay $150,000 in cash
Issue shares having a deemed value of $150,000
3. Second Milestone Payment
Upon the earlier of:
The second anniversary of Closing, or
Public announcement confirming completion of ten (10) drill holes Zimtu (or assignee) will:
Pay $200,000 in cash
Issue shares having a deemed value of $250,000
4. Third Milestone Payment
Upon the earlier of:
The fourth anniversary of Closing, or
Public announcement of a new mineral resource estimate Zimtu (or assignee) will:
Pay $250,000 in cash
Issue shares having a deemed value of $250,000
Exploration Commitment
Zimtu (or its assignee) must incur a minimum of $1,000,000 in direct exploration expenditures on the Project within 12 months of Closing, subject to permitting timelines and site access.
Board Representation
Should the Option be assigned, the parties will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement, under which Global Energy Metals will have the right to nominate one board member of the assignee, subject to Zimtu's prior consent, for a period of 16 months from Closing.
NSR Royalty
Upon exercise of the Option, Global Energy Metals will retain a 1.0% NSR royalty on the Project.
0.5% of the NSR may be repurchased by the Optionee for $1,000,000 within the first five years, or $2,000,000 thereafter.
Any shares issued to Global Energy Metals under the Option Agreement will be subject to applicable resale restrictions. In addition, the Company has agreed to a voluntary 12-month hold period on all shares received under the agreement.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed Option Agreement, exploration commitments, milestone payments, and potential advancement of the Monument Peak Project. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially.
The Option Agreement is non-binding and remains subject to the execution of definitive documentation and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
The Monument Peak Project
The Monument Peak Project consists of 84 contiguous, unpatented lode mining claims totalling approximately 689.77 hectares. The Project hosts two historical copper mines, Jackson and Hungry Hill, which saw limited production in the early 1900s.
Historical and modern exploration has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper–silver ± gold mineralization along a 3+ kilometre northwest–southeast structural trend.
Notable results from prior programs include:
Grab samples ranging from 1% to 20.9% copper and 3.4 to 305 g/t silver
-
2021 sampling results including:
5.61% Cu and 42.8 g/t Ag (Sample 15140)
-
4.63% Cu, 17.40 g/t Au and 175 g/t Ag (Sample 151408)
These results are derived from historical and surface sampling and are not necessarily indicative of future mineral resources.
Further details are available in the Company's news releases dated September 9, 2021 and March 23, 2022.
About Zimtu
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.
Qualified Person
Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He is a shareholder and Director of the Company.
For Further Information:
Global Energy Metals Corporation
#1501-128 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8
Email: info@globalenergymetals.com
t. + 1 (604) 688-4219
www.globalenergymetals.com
Global Energy Metals Corporation
(TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)
Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.
Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a ‘consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.
As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.
Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:
Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Metal Bank undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.
For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
