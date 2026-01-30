Global Energy Metals Announces Resignation of Peter Reynolds as Director

(TheNewswire)
Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" andor "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to the new energy economy, announces that Mr. Peter Reynolds has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2026
The Board and management would like to thank Mr. Reynolds for his service and contributions to the Company since its inception and wish him well in his future endeavours.
The Company confirms that there were no disagreements with Mr. Reynolds on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.
The Board will continue to evaluate opportunities to further strengthen its composition in alignment with the Company's strategic objectives.
Global Energy Metals Corp. provides investors with direct exposure to the rapidly expanding new energy market through the development of a diversified, global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage critical mineral assets.
The Company recognizes that the accelerating electrification of the global economy is fundamentally dependent on the secure supply of critical battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other essential raw materials. To help address this challenge and participate meaningfully in the electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has adopted a disciplined consolidate, partner and invest strategy, assembling and advancing a portfolio of strategically significant battery metal investments.
Through its copper, nickel, cobalt, silver, lithium and uranium projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, Global Energy Metals is investing in, exploring and developing prospective, scalable assets located in established mining and processing jurisdictions, often in close proximity to end-use markets. The Company prioritizes projects with low logistical and processing risk, positioning them for accelerated development and potential entry into the battery supply chain within the current cycle.
Global Energy Metals also collaborates with industry peers to enhance its exposure to critical minerals and the technologies required to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Securing exposure to the minerals that power the eMobility revolution represents a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes now is the time to be part of the electrification movement.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:
Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Energy metals undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
