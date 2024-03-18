Global Atomic Reports on the Announcement by Niger to terminate Military Cooperation with the United States

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Expert Talks 2024 Outlook, Plus Forecast for Silver, Platinum and Palladium

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Trending Press Releases

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

Pampa Metals Intersects 304m at 1.07% CuEq* incl. 132m at 1.45% CuEq* from First Drillhole at the Piuquenes Porphyry Project, Argentina

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Coniagas Battery Metals

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Global Atomic Reports on the Announcement by Niger to terminate Military Cooperation with the United States

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that the Republic of Niger announced its intention to terminate its military cooperation agreement with the United States which has a large military base in Niger.  It remains unclear if a withdrawal of US troops will be required by Niger as the US military base is used to patrol a larger section of the Sahel region beyond Niger's borders.

Global Atomic - TSX30 - OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Stephen G. Roman , President and CEO commented, "With the situation in Niger being fluid, in addition to current advanced discussions with project lenders, the Company is also pursuing other financing strategies to meet its project funding requirements.   Given strong third-party interest in Global Atomic's high-grade uranium project and our plans for near-term production, there are many groups interested in funding the Dasa Project.  The Company will assess these options, monitor events in Niger and keep shareholders appraised."

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( https://www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division has identified three additional deposits in Niger additional to the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022, and commissioning of the processing plant is expected at the end of 2025/ beginning 2026.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/18/c4759.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global AtomicGLO:CAGLATFUranium Investing
GLO:CA,GLATF
The Conversation (0)
GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that the Company has formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a Definitive Agreement with a major North American utility for their procurement of uranium from the Dasa Project. The agreement represents the supply of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual production over the period with a revenue potential valued in excess of US$110 million in real terms.

In January 2023 , the Company formalized a similar agreement with another major North American utility for the procurement of Dasa's uranium, representing the supply of 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 over a six-year period commencing in 2025, representing a revenue potential of US$140 million in real terms.  In total these two agreements represent revenue potential of over US$250 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTC-QX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to report on operations at its Turkish zinc recycling joint venture and its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Turkish Zinc Recycling Joint Venture

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Drill Planning for Uranium Pilot Plant Commences

Sonic core drilling will aim to deliver first ore from Wiluna Uranium Project to Pilot Plant

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that planning is well advanced to commence a large sonic core drill programme on its Wiluna Uranium-Vanadium (U-V) Project (Figure 1) in Western Australia. The aim of this drilling campaign will be to provide bulk, but targeted potential ore, for the upcoming pilot plant programme.

Keep reading...Show less
scott melbye, uranium ore

Scott Melbye: Uranium Still in Early Innings, Historic Bull Market Coming

Scott Melbye discussed the uranium market, as well as plans for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) as prices and sentiment for the energy commodity continue to heat up.

In his view, the uranium story is nothing like that of lithium, whose price has fallen significantly after running up.

"The fundamentals behind uranium supply and demand — the demand for nuclear power, which is driving the need for uranium and new mine production — couldn't be more different than where lithium is today," Melbye said. "We're still very much in the first or second inning of what is going to be a historic bull market."

Keep reading...Show less
Trinex Minerals

Diamond Drilling Commences at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project

Trinex Minerals Limited (ASX: TX3) (Trinex Minerals or the Company) is pleased to announce that the winter 2024 diamond drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan has commenced (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
asx symbol with uranium ore

Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium has broken out, with the spot price rising to a 16-year high of US$106 per pound in 2024.

Although the market's turnaround has taken time, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue clean energy goals. Against that backdrop, some ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the top uranium stocks on the ASX by year-on-year gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on March 7, 2024, and all companies included had market caps above AU$50 million at the time. Read on to learn more about these firms and what they've been up to over the last 12 months.

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Announces Decision to Build Out Shirley Basin Mine

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the decision to build out our wholly owned, fully permitted and licensed Shirley Basin Project in Carbon County, Wyoming

This decision was based on our growing uranium sales contract book, a strong uranium market price, and an expectation of growing demand for uranium as nations increasingly move toward clean nuclear power.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Michael Collins, CEO of Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels CEO Touts Kaycee Uranium Project’s Low-impact, Near-term Production Potential

A highly prospective uranium project with a relatively shorter path to production — these factors make Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF) a compelling investment opportunity, according to the company’s CEO, Michael Collins.

“We are an exploration (company), but we've got a top-tier project in Kaycee, and we can have a window to production in the relative medium term,” Collins told the Investing News Network in an interview at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto.

“We're top of the heap, I think, and we should really benefit and benefit early and quickly with that in terms of our share price.”

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogene Engage US Capital Global comme Conseiller Financier pour Diriger la Strategie de Formation de Capital

Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Culpeo Minerals Identifies New Target at Fortuna Project

Related News

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Engage US Capital Global comme Conseiller Financier pour Diriger la Strategie de Formation de Capital

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Copper Investing

Culpeo Minerals Identifies New Target at Fortuna Project

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: PPX Mining Rises 67 Percent on LOI with Silver Crown

resource investing

Scandium Exploration Update

Gold Investing

Additional High-Grade Gold Intersection at Crown Prince

×