Global Atomic Announces Q2 2023 Results and Provides Republic of Niger Update

E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd Form Joint Venture Partnership with WatchDog Equipment LLC

Milestone in Psychedelic Wellness: Silo Wellness and NUGL's Share Exchange Paves Way for Expansion and Collaboration

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

PPG Industries

PPG

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

Pampa Metals

PM:CC

Aether Global Innovations

AETH:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Global Atomic Announces Q2 2023 Results and Provides Republic of Niger Update

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 .

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented "During Q2 2023, we took significant strides to advance the Dasa Project towards production.  The mining team has extended the access ramp to reach the Dasa orebody as laid out in the Feasibility Study.  Detailed engineering is nearing completion and long-lead equipment was ordered.  Site preparation for the installation of this equipment began during the quarter."

"Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 26, 2023 , the military in Niger placed President Mohamed Bazoum under house arrest and have assumed day-to-day operation of the Government.  While the situation in Niger remains fluid, the Country remains relatively calm.  Importantly, our people remain safe and normal business is being conducted at our offices and development of the Dasa Project continues."

" Positive developments today include the appointment of a new civilian-military coalition cabinet and all the new Ministers who will run the Government. A new Prime Minister, Mr. Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine , was announced this week. Mr. Zeine was formerly the Minister of Finance for Niger and also served as the resident representative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Chad , Côte d'Ivoire, and Gabon ."

"The newly appointed Energy, Mines and Petroleum Minister, Mr. Mahaman Moustapha Barké, who was formerly the head of the Niger Uranium company, SOPAMIN, was appointed today. This will now enable SOMIDA personnel to resume dialogue with the Mines Ministry to confirm their support for the Dasa Project. In addition, land borders are reopening. We expect the movement of goods and services will resume in due course. The Head of ECOWAS has also announced diplomatic discussions would continue to resolve issues and use of military force would be a last resort."

"Our Banking Syndicate are continuing to work on finalising the Project Financing Term Sheet. We are reviewing our development schedule in light of current circumstances and conserving cash in the interim while maintaining essential engineering work on the Dasa Project."

HIGHLIGHTS

Dasa Uranium Project

  • Ramp development has been underway since the beginning of 2023, with over 600 metres completed as of the end of July 2023 . Excavation of mining level access has begun as part of the Phase 1 Mine Plan.
  • Additional mining equipment has arrived in Niger and is being shipped to the project site.
  • Surface and underground mine infrastructure including mine dry, ventilation infrastructure, electrical and plumbing installations are currently underway.
  • To prepare for civil engineering and the pouring of cement related to the Processing Plant, earthworks began in Q2 2023.
  • On May 8, 2023 , the Company formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a Definitive Agreement with a second major North American utility for their procurement of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 from Dasa within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025.

Turkish Zinc Joint Venture

  • The Turkish Zinc Joint Venture ("BST" or the "Turkish JV") plant processed 17,233 tonnes EAFD in Q2 2023 as it resumed operations following the significant earthquakes earlier in the year.
  • The zinc contained in concentrate shipments was 10.1 million pounds and the average monthly LME zinc price was US$1.15 /lb in Q2 2023.
  • The Company's share of the Turkish JV EBITDA was a loss of $1.4 million in Q2 2023 ( $2.5 million gain in Q2 2022).
  • The revolving credit facility of the Turkish JV was US$12.2 million as of the end of Q2 2023 (Global Atomic share – US$6 million ).
  • The cash balance of the Turkish JV was US$1.6 million as of the end of Q2 2023.

Corporate

  • Global Atomic continues to receive quarterly management fees and monthly sales commissions from the Turkish JV ( $202,000 in Q2 2023 compared to $398,000 in Q2 2022), helping to offset corporate overhead costs.
  • Cash balance as of June 30, 2023 , was $35.4 million .
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On July 26, 2023 , the Presidential Guard division of the Niger military placed the President of Niger under house arrest and have assumed day-to-day operation of the Government. As of the date hereof, a new cabinet has been appointed comprised of both civilian and military personnel. The country's borders were closed temporarily. Certain land borders have now reopened. SOMIDA's operations in Niamey and at the Dasa Mine site have not been impacted to date, except for delays in receipt of mine consumable supplies and other shipments from outside Niger .

In view of current circumstances in Niger , the Company has assessed project development options to conserve cash until the political situation stabilizes and full-scale operations can resume. The Company has developed a contingency plan to include the completion of detailed engineering and procurement contracts as well as an updated Feasibility Study based on the results from the May 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), an updated mine plan using current U 3 0 8 pricing.

At present, the Company estimates the contingency plan could delay commissioning of the Processing Plant by 6 to 12 months. To match the delivery of ore from mining activities with startup of the Processing Plant, the Company would defer continued development of the underground mine workings which are now ahead of schedule. The plan will be to have an ore stockpile on surface prior to mill commissioning.

OUTLOOK

Dasa Uranium Project

Given the current political situation in Niger , the construction schedule of the Dasa Project is under review with the Company's business partners and banking syndicate.  The outcome of that review may impact timelines to construct the Processing Plant at the Dasa Mine.  Further details will be provided once the review is complete.

Turkish Zinc Joint Venture

  • The Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") recycling plant is expected to operate at full capacity through to the end of Q3 2023 and the Turkish JV is expected to return to profitability in Q4 of this year.
GLOBAL ATOMIC CORPORATION COMPARATIVE RESULTS

The following table summarizes comparative results of operations of the Company:










Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

(all amounts in C$)

2023


2022


2023


2022









Revenues

$          202,273


$          397,862


$          333,114


$          829,978









General and administration

1,806,321


1,856,994


4,639,152


5,033,228

Share of equity loss (earnings)

3,547,248


(1,095,964)


4,935,522


(2,529,301)

Other expense

-


(15,076)


-


591,635

Finance income

(533,660)


(13,321)


(605,128)


(43,138)

Foreign exchange loss

1,603,390


(113,508)


2,814,106


67,413

Net loss

$     (6,221,026)


$         (221,263)


$   (11,450,538)


$     (2,289,859)

Net loss attributable to:








Shareholders of the Company

(6,238,148)


(221,263)


(11,475,811)


(2,289,859)

Non-controlling interests

17,122


-


25,273


-

Other comprehensive income (loss)

$     (5,517,775)


$     (2,287,301)


$     (2,798,999)


$     (4,535,985)

Comprehensive loss

$   (11,738,801)


$     (2,508,564)


$   (14,249,537)


$     (6,825,844)

Comprehensive loss attributable to:








Shareholders of the Company

(11,737,518)


(2,508,564)


(14,255,736)


(6,825,844)

Non-controlling interests

(1,283)


-


6,199


-









Basic and diluted net loss per share

($0.03)


($0.00)


($0.06)


($0.01)









Basic weighted-average
number of shares outstanding

202,128,857


177,036,594


193,404,462


175,963,295

Diluted weighted-average
number of shares outstanding

202,128,857


177,036,594


193,404,462


175,963,295










June 30,


December 31,






2023


2022













Cash

$     35,373,754


$       8,400,008





Property, plant and equipment

110,104,741


82,234,716





Exploration & evaluation assets

1,206,821


1,115,983





Investment in joint venture

8,791,236


16,387,040





Other assets

4,450,555


2,118,258





Total assets

$  159,927,107


$  110,256,005













Total liabilities

$     17,394,635


$       8,746,681













Total equity

$  142,532,472


$  101,509,324













The consolidated financial statements reflect the equity method of accounting for Global Atomic's interest in the Turkish JV. The Company's share of net earnings and net assets are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements. See also the commentary above under "Turkish Zinc EAFD Operations."

Revenues include management fees and sales commissions received from the joint venture. These are based on joint venture revenues generated and zinc concentrate tonnes sold.

General and administration costs at the corporate level include general office and management expenses, stock option awards, depreciation, costs related to maintaining a public listing, professional fees, audit, legal, accounting, tax and consultants' costs, insurance, travel, and other miscellaneous office expenses.

Share of net earnings from joint venture represents Global Atomic's equity share of net earnings from the Turkish JV. In view of limited production, lower zinc prices in 2023, significant increases in expenses, devaluation of the Turkish Lira resulting in a negative equity income of $3.5 million in Q2 2023 and $4.9 million in H1 2023.

URANIUM BUSINESS

On May 23, 2023 , the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for the Dasa Project. The new mineral resource estimate incorporates drill, probe and chemical assay data compiled from an extensive 16,000-meter drill program initiated in September 2021 that focused on infill drilling to upgrade Inferred Resources to the higher resource classification of Indicated to allow these resources to be included in an updated mine plan and mineral reserve.  In addition, all geotechnical data derived from drill core was incorporated. The current basis for production plans at the Dasa Project, remains the mineral reserve disclosed in the 2021 Dasa Technical Report. The Company plans to update the Technical Report with the new resource information and will disclose any revisions to that mineral reserve or to the mine plan, including in a material change report.

Unlike the 2019 mineral resource estimate, as set out in the Dasa Technical Report, the new mineral resource estimate is focused solely on an underground mine model and does not include open pit modelling of near surface mineralization.  As shown in the table below, this had the effect of increasing tonnage with varying impact on grade depending upon the applied cut-off grade.  The Indicated Resource using a cut-off grade of 1,500 ppm eU 3 O 8 , has increased by 50%:


May 2023 Revised Estimate

July 2019 Estimate

% Change

Cut-Off
Grade

Category

Tonnes
(Mt)

Uranium
Content
eU3O8

Ppm

Contained
Uranium
eU3O8

Mlb

Tonnes
(Mt)

Uranium
Content
eU3O8
ppm

Contained
Uranium
eU3O8

Mlb

Contained
Uranium
eU3O8

Mlb

100

Indicated

103.6

803

183.5

81.6

718

129.1

42 %

Inferred

71.0

636

99.5

96.1

606

128.4

-23 %

320

Indicated

44.9

1,602

158.5

32.0

1,530

108.0

47 %

Inferred

25.4

1,435

80.4

35.0

1,333

102.7

-22 %

1,200

Indicated

12.6

4,201

117.1

7.9

4,483

78.0

50 %

Inferred

5.9

4,320

56.1

8.4

3,783

69.9

-20 %

1,500

Indicated

10.1

4926

109.6

6.2

5,328

73.1

50 %

Inferred

4.4

5349

51.5

6.3

4,563

63.7

-19 %

2,500

Indicated

5.7

7,258

91.0

3.6

7,849

61.9

47 %

Inferred

2.4

8,211

43.2

3.4

6,838

51.4

-16 %

10,000

Indicated

0.9

22,185

43.5

0.6

24,401

31.1

40 %

Inferred

0.6

18,362

25.3

0.8

14,598

25.3

0 %

The Company identified specific areas of Indicated Resources and significant areas of Inferred Resources from the 2019 mineral resource estimate, particularly in the lower left-hand side of the Figure below and between Zones 2 and 3 and used this information to guide the location of infill drilling as part of the 16,000-meter drill program.

The following resource schematic shows the Indicated and Inferred resources as estimated in the 2019 MRE.

Indicated and Inferred Resources, 2019 MRE (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

The following resource schematic shows the Indicated and Inferred resources as estimated in the 2023 revised MRE.

Indicated and Inferred Resources, 2023 revised MRE (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Reserve Expansion Potential

Drill results from the 2021/22 16,000 meter drill program indicate that Zones 2, 2a and 2b now represent a contiguous zone that joins Zone 3 and is estimated to be three times larger than initially defined.

On the strength of results from the overall drill program, Global Atomic updated the Dasa Mineral Resource Estimate ("revised MRE") and will in turn update its Mine Plan which is expected to result in larger and contiguous mining Zones, reduced underground development work between the Zones, lower operating costs and an increase in mineable reserves.

The revised MRE was completed on May 23, 2023 . The Company plans to use the revised MRE to complete a revised mine plan for the Dasa Project, followed by a revised Feasibility Study.

Business Objectives and Milestones

The principal business objective of the Company is to complete the development, construction and commissioning of the Dasa Project by 2025 and begin shipping yellowcake in fulfillment of off-take agreements in 2025.

The Company commenced work on the various project milestones required to achieve the Company's principal business objective with the completion of the feasibility study disclosed in the Dasa Technical Report and the start of site preparation work in the fourth quarter 2021. During 2022, activities included the commencement of mine development work, including the box-cut, hiring miners and support employees, purchase of equipment and consumable supplies required to proceed with underground ramp development. An initial camp expansion of over 100 beds was completed in the fourth quarter of 2022 to support the increased site activities. Also in the fourth quarter of 2022, basic and detailed engineering for the Processing Plant and other surface infrastructure commenced.

Ramp development has been underway since the beginning of 2023, with 503 metres completed as of June 30, 2023 .  Also in 2023, a second fleet of underground equipment has been acquired, and additional technical personnel were hired to support the underground development. Basic engineering of the Processing Plant has been completed with detailed engineering underway. The procurement process, particularly for long lead items, is well advanced as at June 30, 2023 .

Turkish Zinc EAFD Operations

The Company's Turkish EAFD business operates through a joint venture with Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa"), an industry leading Spanish company that operates a number of Waelz kilns throughout Europe , North America and Asia . On October 27, 2010 , Global Atomic and Befesa established joint venture, known as Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST" or the "Turkish JV") to operate an existing plant and develop the EAFD recycling business in Türkiye. BST is held 51% by Befesa and 49% by Global Atomic. A Shareholders Agreement governs the relationship between the parties. Under the terms of the Shareholders Agreement, management fees and sales commissions are distributed pro rata to Befesa and Global Atomic. Net income earned each year in Türkiye, less funds needed to fund operations, must be distributed to the partners annually, following the BST annual meeting, which is usually held in the second quarter of the following year.

BST owns and operates an EAFD Processing Plant in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant processes EAFD containing 25% to 30% zinc that is obtained from electric arc steel mills, and produces a zinc concentrate grading 65% to 68% zinc that is then sold to zinc smelters.

Global Atomic holds a 49% interest in the Turkish JV and, as such, the investment is accounted for using the equity basis of accounting. Under this basis of accounting, the Company's share of the BST's earnings is shown as a single line in its Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).

The following table summarizes comparative operational metrics of the Iskenderun facility.










Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %









Exchange rate (C$/TL, average)

15.68


12.33


14.82


11.65

Exchange rate (US$/C$, average)

1.34


1.28


1.35


1.27









Exchange rate (C$/TL, period-end)

19.69


12.95


19.69


12.95

Exchange rate (US$/C$, period-end)

1.32


1.29


1.32


1.29









Average monthly LME zinc price (US$/lb)

1.15


1.78


1.29


1.74









EAFD processed (DMT)

17,233


25,826


23,358


45,611









Production (DMT)

5,167


8,159


6,978


13,854

Sales (DMT)

7,027


8,172


9,506


13,761









Sales (zinc content '000 lbs)

10,088


11,780


13,744


19,963









In H1 2023, world steel production decreased by 1.1% over the comparable 2022 period. The impact by region was mixed. In H1 2023 compared to H1 2022: Chinese production increased 1.3%; European Union production decreased 10.9%; North American production decreased 3.5%, and Turkish production decreased by 16.3%.

In April 2023 , the World Steel Association published its short-term outlook for demand, which projected 2.3% overall global demand growth in 2023 and a further growth of 1.7% in 2024. Sharp decreases in construction activities due to the Turkish Lira's devaluation and high inflation lead to a decrease in steel demand in 2022. However, the construction sector is expected to grow by 15% due to the rebuilding and reinforcing efforts in high earthquake-risk areas.

The impact of the Ukrainian conflict on global steel markets is uncertain, however as exports from Russia and Ukraine have historically accounted for 10% of global steel exports, it is likely a material percentage of this supply will be replaced by increased production in other countries.










Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %

Net sales revenues

$          6,179,649


$        18,128,699


$        12,016,043


$        32,477,422

Cost of sales

9,957,890


13,872,538


16,629,211


21,289,519

Foreign exchange gain

826,550


940,773


902,615


986,008

EBITDA (1)

$         (2,951,691)


$          5,196,934


$         (3,710,553)


$        12,173,911









Management fees & sales commissions

343,456


667,781


727,470


1,689,945

Depreciation

511,779


349,364


1,480,281


743,572

Interest expense

241,998


232,696


792,122


536,753

Foreign exchange loss on debt and cash

3,350,450


1,119,211


3,672,808


2,560,470

Monetary gain

5,317


-


1,101,021


-

Tax expense (recovery)

(154,778)


591,221


790,281


1,481,332

Net income (loss)

$         (7,239,279)


$          2,236,661


$      (10,072,494)


$          5,161,839

Global Atomic's equity share

$         (3,547,247)


$          1,095,964


$         (4,935,522)


$          2,529,301









Global Atomic's share of EBITDA

$         (1,446,328)


$          2,546,498


$         (1,818,171)


$          5,965,216









(1)

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar terms and measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA comprises earnings before income taxes, interest expense (income), foreign exchange loss (gain) on debt and bank, depreciation, management fees, sales commissions, losses (gains) on sale of property, plant and equipment.



Zinc concentrates are sold to smelters in US dollars. Because the Turkish Lira is the functional currency of the Turkish operations, sales are converted to Turkish Lira at the date of the sale when funds are subsequently received. When the Turkish Lira depreciated, exchange gains were recognized on those sales. In calculating EBITDA, these exchange changes related to the functional and reporting currencies are treated as operations related (i.e., above the EBITDA subtotal).

All the financial statement line items included in the Turkish Zinc JV consolidated statements of income (loss) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 include hyperinflation impact for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and the impact of inflation on income and expenses recognised in the comparatives are not restated because it has already been presented in the stable currency.

The Turkish Zinc JV incurred significant deterioration in revenues in H1 2023 compared to H1 2022, due to processing less EAFD and lower zinc prices. Sales are recorded upon receipt at the smelter, which means that recorded sales in any given month generally represent the concentrate from EAFD processed in the prior month. The plant was under a scheduled maintenance shutdown in January 2023 . Due to the earthquake on February 6, 2023 , the recycling plant resumed operation following a thorough inspection in March 2023 .

The Turkish Zinc JV realized significant increases in expenses. The Ukrainian conflict, post-COVID demand increases, raw material shortages and global logistics challenges resulted in substantial inflationary pressures on all costs. Moreover, The Turkish Zinc JV also incurred extraordinary expenses related to the massive earthquake like financial support to the employees, fixed costs incurred due to the unplanned stoppage have in combination resulted in a negative EBITDA.

The cash balance of the Turkish JV was US$1.6 million at June 30, 2023 .

The local Turkish revolving credit facility balance was US$12.2 million at June 30, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 - US$8.3 million ) and bears interest at 12%.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical disclosures in this Management's Discussion and Analysis have been reviewed and approved by A. Christophe Din , Msc. MAusIMM / MAIG who is a "qualified persons" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( https://www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomic's development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents  filed on SEDAR from time to time.


Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.


The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic Corporation logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/10/c9949.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global AtomicGLO:CAGLATFUranium Investing
GLO:CA,GLATF
The Conversation (0)
GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that the Company has formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a Definitive Agreement with a major North American utility for their procurement of uranium from the Dasa Project. The agreement represents the supply of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual production over the period with a revenue potential valued in excess of US$110 million in real terms.

In January 2023 , the Company formalized a similar agreement with another major North American utility for the procurement of Dasa's uranium, representing the supply of 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 over a six-year period commencing in 2025, representing a revenue potential of US$140 million in real terms.  In total these two agreements represent revenue potential of over US$250 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q2 2023

Denison Mines Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) has filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 . Both documents are or will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Filing of Technical Report for Wheeler River

Denison Mines (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) announces the filing of its technical report supporting the results of (i) the Feasibility Study ("Phoenix FS") completed for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining of the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit ("Phoenix") and (ii) a cost update ("Gryphon Update") to the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study ("2018 PFS") for conventional underground mining of the basement-hosted Gryphon uranium deposit ("Gryphon").  The report is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Wheeler River Project Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada " dated August 8, 2023 with an effective date of June 23, 2023 ("Technical Report"). View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy

Baselode Announces Annual General Meeting and Option Grant

Baselode Energy Corp. ("Baselode" or the "Company") (TSX.V: FIND OTCQB: BSENF) is pleased to announce that its Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGSM") of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, September 14th. More information on the meeting can be found in the Company's management information circular which will be posted on Sedar+ in mid-August.

Stock Option Grant

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Releases 2023 Q2 Results and Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast / Teleconference To Be Held August 15, 2023

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities at www.sedar.com

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said, "This was an exciting quarter with our Lost Creek Project moving back into commercial production. Despite significant challenges in recruitment of personnel and contractors, and the worst Wyoming winter on record, we are proud to say we began producing U3O8 again to build inventory for delivery into our three sales contracts. Congratulations and a genuine thank you to each of our team members whose Wyoming cowboy-up spirit of perseverance has made the ongoing ramp-up possible.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen to Host 2023 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE MKT: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the release of its second quarter 2023 Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis before market open on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 .

NexGen will host its 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:00am Eastern Standard Time , where Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Curyer , and Chief Commercial Officer, Travis McPherson , along with NexGen's Vice President, Finance, Ben Salter , will provide a status update on the advancement of the Rook I Project as well as the uranium market dynamics. Following official remarks, the Company will host a question-and-answer period.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lobo tiggre, reactors and gold bars

Lobo Tiggre: Uranium is My Focus Right Now, Everything Else is Wait and See

Lobo Tiggre, editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, has emphasized for months that he's honing in on sectors that are happening now, and at the moment he sees only one that fits the bill: uranium.

"I've never been in this position before where my focus has narrowed down to just one thing, but that's the way I see the markets right now," he told the Investing News Network at the Rule Symposium, held in Florida from July 24 to 27.

"Based on what's happening now, I can, would and hopefully will put more money into uranium. Everything else I need to see how these trends go — if I'm right, or team soft landing is right," he explained.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Management’s Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Results

Drilling Confirms Significant Lithium Discovery at the Scotty Lithium Project, Nevada, USA

Binding Letter Of Intent Signed For James Bay Lithium Projects

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Related News

Gold Investing

Management’s Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Results

Lithium Investing

Drilling Confirms Significant Lithium Discovery at the Scotty Lithium Project, Nevada, USA

Resource Investing

Binding Letter Of Intent Signed For James Bay Lithium Projects

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Announces $16.8 Million Financing with Key Shareholders

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Precious Metals Investing

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

×