Giga Metals Launches Summer Geophysics Program to Advance Attic Zone

Giga Metals Launches Summer Geophysics Program to Advance Attic Zone

Giga Metals Corp. ("Giga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GIGA; OTCQB: GIGGF; FSE: BRR2) is pleased to announce the commencement of a property-scale geophysical survey program at its Turnagain Project, a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation.

"This program expands on the Company's exploration focus to include copper, platinum and palladium mineralization," said Scott Lendrum, CEO of Giga Metals. "The Attic Zone is a large, underexplored area adjacent to our nickel-cobalt resource. Given the scale of the system, and the depths at which we are evaluating, a combined MT/EM approach, is the next logical step to unlock the significant potential of the Attic Zone."

Program Highlights:

  • MT Survey: Three lines, 17 km total. Continues 2025 MT work mapping the geometry of the Turnagain ultramafic intrusive complex at depth. MT is effective in this setting as it exploits the resistivity contrast between the ultramafic and surrounding graphitic country rocks.

  • EM Survey: 504 line-km of HeliSAM-EM, mapping subsurface conductivity to significantly greater depth than the 2004 AeroTEM survey. HeliSAM is a semi-airborne method capable of detecting conductors beyond the reach of conventional airborne EM.

  • Property-Scale Coverage: Approximately 6.5 km by 4.5 km of multi-layered geophysical coverage across the intrusive complex, supporting a broader understanding of the system and more refined targeting.

Giga Metals 2026 Summer Geophysics Program Map

Fig. 1: 2026 HeliSAM and MT geophysical program in relation to 2025 MT stations, showing Attic Zone.

This phase of work at Turnagain is fully funded and expected to be completed over the next several weeks, with results informing continued exploration of the Attic Zone into the fall of 2026.

About Giga Metals Corporation
Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulfide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023. The Turnagain ultramafic intrusive complex is also prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in the Attic Zone, an area adjacent to the known nickel resource. 

Qualified Person
Technical information herein has been reviewed and approved by Greg Ross, P.Geo. Mr. Ross is the Project Manager for Giga Metals and is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements include, but are not limited to, completion of the Private Placement and any additional funding for the Turnagain Project. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: the conditions to closing of the Private Placement may be not be satisfied; the Company may not be able to locate suitable investors for the Private Placement and the terms for any additional funding of the Turnagain Project may not be finalized. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

"Scott Lendrum"

SCOTT LENDRUM,
CEO and Director

Contact Information
Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300
Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com
Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 604 – 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38acc30e-d23e-42a7-8ab0-8d60732ff3cf


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