Gevo to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on March 5, 2026

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it will host a conference call on March 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) to report its financial results for the fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2025.

To participate in the live call, please register through the following event weblink: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIfdb403c2e64c49cb8424353313763f3e

After registering, participants will be provided with a dial-in number and pin.

To listen to the conference call (audio only), please register through the following event weblink: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yw6ggb9k

A webcast replay will be available two hours after the conference call ends on March 5, 2026. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com.

About Gevo
Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF"), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet ("ATJ") fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay-for-performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com

PUBLIC AFFAIRS CONTACT
Heather Manuel
VP of Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships
PR@gevo.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Frey, PhD
VP of Finance and Strategy
IR@gevo.com


