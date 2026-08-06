Gevo Reports Second Quarter Results and Raises Financial Expectations for Full-Year 2026

Gevo Reports Second Quarter Results and Raises Financial Expectations for Full-Year 2026

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in renewable fuels, chemicals and carbon management, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 and provided an update on its 2026 outlook, cash-flow expectations and strategic priorities.

"Gevo delivered strong second quarter operational results and unlocked significant carbon business revenue that is expected to begin in the third quarter, which supports increased expectations of full-year non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook of more than $60 million," said Gevo Chief Executive Officer Paul Bloom. "We have a strong, returns-focused business. Our carbon business strategy is working and Gevo North Dakota is a strategic asset for profitable growth. Exiting our ATJ-60 project in South Dakota and other non-core projects and recognizing a one-time, non-cash impairment reflects our disciplined approach to prioritize the most attractive near-term growth while enabling long-term value creation."

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $47 million in the second quarter of 2026, which was affected by our annual planned downtime for maintenance that was completed in April. We do not expect any further operational downtime this year.

  • Gross profit of $36 million in the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $21 million in the same period last year, an increase that reflects six full months of benefit from the acquired Red Trail Energy, LLC assets as well as a strengthening of the Company's core businesses.

  • Net loss attributable to Gevo of $(177) million, or $(0.75) per share in the second quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to Gevo2 was $(1) million, or $(0.01) per share.

    • The second quarter 2026 net loss attributable to Gevo Includes a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $176 million3 related to capitalized development costs associated with the Company's ATJ-60 project and other non-core business activities.

    • This one-time, non-cash impairment charge reflects the Company's decision to exit all activities related to low-carbon ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in Lake Preston, South Dakota to focus on capital projects at Gevo North Dakota, including debottlenecking, the potential expansion of the ethanol plant to double capacity, and SAF production.

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 of $11 million in the second quarter of 2026.

    • Our second quarter results did not include revenue relating to the Company's recently approved new Canada Clean Fuel Regulation (CFR) pathway, which is expected to be included starting in the third quarter of 2026.

Business and Operations Highlights

"Gevo has a powerful growth platform centered on commodities, carbon and incentives," said Bloom. "We have focused development around our existing operations, improving margins and near-term cash flow, with a portfolio of growth projects that we believe will create substantial shareholder value."

  • Improved full year 2026 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook: Gevo now expects full year 2026 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 to be greater than $60 million, which is more than double the prior target of $30 million. The improved outlook is supported by:

    • Canada Clean Fuel Regulation Pathway: Approval of the Company's new Canada CFR pathway in the second quarter of 2026 creates a large, additional compliance market opportunity for Gevo's low-carbon ethanol, including recognition of credits associated with qualifying volumes previously delivered into that market. Gevo expects sales under this new pathway to be included in the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results.

    • Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credits: Gevo is targeting monetization of more than $70 million in Section 45Z tax credits during 2026 compared to $52 million last year, as a result of continued low-carbon ethanol and renewable natural gas (RNG) production and improvements in the carbon intensity of those products.

    • Strong Operating Performance: Continued strong operating performance at Gevo North Dakota, expected sales growth from low-carbon racing fuel blendstock for high-end motorsports and demonstration-scale SAF, and cost management initiatives.

  • Increased cash flow: The Company expects substantial operating cash flow in the third and fourth quarters of 2026, supported by the improved 2026 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook and more than $70 million in expected Section 45Z tax credit monetizations for the full year 2026, of which $20 million in sales closed subsequent to the second quarter of 2026 and the remaining $50 million in sales and associated cash proceeds are targeted by year end.

  • Debottlenecking: Site improvement efforts at Gevo North Dakota remain on track, with debottlenecking activities expected to deliver increased low-carbon ethanol, coproduct, carbon capture and associated incentive volumes by approximately 10–15%, including 75 million gallons per year of low-carbon ethanol, starting in 2027.

  • Growth projects: Gevo continues to advance its portfolio of growth projects, including the planned expansion of Gevo North Dakota that would double production to about 150 million gallons per year of low-carbon ethanol and associated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) which is targeting startup of operations in 2028, and the ongoing development of the ATJ-30 SAF deployment, while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

  • Low-carbon ethanol production: Gevo produced 16.3 million gallons of low-carbon ethanol during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 16.8 million gallons in the same quarter last year, primarily due to planned downtime for maintenance completed in April.

  • RNG production: Gevo produced 95,939 MMBtu of RNG during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 92,138 MMBtu in the same quarter last year.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Hosting today's conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET will be Paul Bloom, chief executive officer, Leke Agiri, chief financial officer and Eric Frey, vice president of finance and strategy. They will review Gevo's financial results and provide an update on recent corporate highlights.

To participate in the live call, please register through the following event weblink: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I702120.

To listen to the conference call (audio only, non-participating), please register through the following event weblink: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/341485152.

A webcast replay will be available after the conference call ends on August 6, 2026. The archived webcast along with the earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including SAF, motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent CCS facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based RNG facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) fuels and chemicals, operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at its North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay-for-performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, Adjusted EBITDA expectations, expected financial results from the new CFR pathway, expected future monetization of Section 45Z and other carbon credits, the financing and timing of our ethanol and CCS expansion project, our financial condition, our results of operation and liquidity, our business plans, our business development activities, financial projections related to our business, our ability to successfully develop, construct, and finance our operations and growth projects, our ability to achieve cash flow from our planned projects, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes impairment of long lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance from GAAP net income (loss). Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization, impairment of long lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance from GAAP net income (loss) from operations. Management believes it is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. This non-GAAP financial information also facilitates management's internal comparisons to Gevo's historical performance as well as comparisons to the operating results of other companies. In addition, Gevo believes this non-GAAP financial information is useful to investors because it allows for greater transparency into the indicators used by management as a basis for its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under U.S. GAAP when understanding Gevo's operating performance. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided below.

Gevo has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting certain items excluded from GAAP, which have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization, impairment of long-lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance and other non-recurring expenses to GAAP net income (loss) from operations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to GAAP is provided in the financial statement tables following this release. See Non-GAAP Financial Information above.

2 Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding back impairment of long-lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance and other non-recurring expenses to GAAP net income (loss). A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from operations to GAAP is provided in the financial statement tables following this release. See Non-GAAP Financial Information above.

3 The one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $176 million consists of $136 million of impairment of long-lived assets and $40 million of allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits as shown on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 
    June 30, 2026   December 31, 2025
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 58,147     $ 81,163  
Restricted cash           28,770  
Trade accounts receivable, net     11,970       8,394  
Inventories     19,304       19,076  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     12,179       6,001  
Total current assets     101,600       143,404  
Property, plant and equipment, net     238,119       353,577  
Restricted cash           7,006  
Operating right-of-use assets     2,671       1,964  
Finance right-of-use assets     670       430  
Intangible assets, net     71,592       95,003  
Goodwill     43,558       43,558  
Deposits and other assets     32,504       73,987  
Total assets   $ 490,714     $ 718,929  
Liabilities        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 33,391     $ 36,508  
Deferred clean fuel production tax credits     3,344       41,115  
Operating lease liabilities     817       689  
Finance lease liabilities     92       273  
Total current liabilities     37,644       78,585  
Bonds payable, net           64,247  
Loans payable     167,239       100,503  
Operating lease liabilities     1,940       1,416  
Finance lease liabilities     613       394  
Asset retirement obligation     2,326       2,250  
Other long-term liabilities           365  
Total liabilities     209,762       247,760  
         
Redeemable non-controlling interest     7,789       4,832  
         
Equity        
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 247,237,104 and 242,464,470 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.     2,472       2,425  
Additional paid-in capital     1,303,403       1,298,064  
Accumulated deficit     (1,032,712 )     (834,152 )
Total stockholders' equity     273,163       466,337  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 490,714     $ 718,929  


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2026       2025       2026       2025  
Total revenues   $ 46,501     $ 43,413     $ 89,449     $ 72,522  
Cost of production     19,918       17,265       40,150       38,711  
Depreciation and amortization     6,784       7,213       13,644       12,835  
Gross profit     19,799       18,935       35,655       20,976  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development expense     440       934       1,939       1,986  
General and administrative expense     12,882       10,783       29,097       21,867  
Project development costs     2,403       831       5,443       5,833  
Acquisition related costs                       4,438  
Facility idling costs           591             1,195  
Impairment of long-lived assets     135,788             135,788        
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits     39,782             39,782        
Loss on disposal of assets, net     210             210        
Total operating expenses     191,505       13,139       212,259       35,319  
(Loss) income from operations     (171,706 )     5,796       (176,604 )     (14,343 )
Other (expense) income                
Interest expense     (5,631 )     (4,345 )     (10,801 )     (7,639 )
Loss on extinguishment of bonds                 (10,304 )      
Interest and investment income     630       1,322       1,443       3,092  
Other expense, net     446       (44 )     (1346 )     (154 )
Total other expense, net     (4,555 )     (3,067 )     (21,008 )     (4,701 )
Net (loss) income     (176,261 )     2,729       (197,612 )     (19,044 )
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest     680       585       1026       540  
Net (loss) income attributed to Gevo, Inc.   $ (176,941 )   $ 2,144     $ (198,638 )   $ (19,584 )
                 
Net (loss) income per share - basic   $ (0.75 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.84 )   $ (0.08 )
Net (loss) income per share - diluted   $ (0.75 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.84 )   $ (0.08 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic     237,054,708       232,945,048       237,429,647       232,490,122  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted     237,054,708       236,839,117       237,429,647       232,490,122  


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
(In thousands, except share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
    Stockholders' Equity   Mezzanine Equity
    Common Stock   Additional
Paid-In Capital
   Accumulated
Deficit
   Stockholders'
Equity
   Redeemable
Non-Controlling
Interest
    Shares   Amount        
Balance, March 31, 2026   243,073,561     $ 2,431     $ 1,300,931     $ (855,616 )   $ 447,746     $ 6,954  
Issuance of redeemable non-controlling interest                                  
Non-cash stock-based compensation               2,558             2,558        
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net   4,141,620       41       (41 )                  
Exercise of stock options   74,319       1       79             80        
Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards   (52,396 )     (1 )     (124 )           (125 )      
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest                     (155 )     (155 )     155  
Net income (loss)                     (176,941 )     (176,941 )     680  
Balance, June 30, 2026   247,237,104     $ 2,472     $ 1,303,403     $ (1,032,712 )   $ 273,163     $ 7,789  
                         
Balance, March 31, 2025   239,562,995     $ 2,396     $ 1,289,406     $ (821,965 )   $ 469,837     $ 4,955  
Non-cash stock-based compensation               2,244             2,244        
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net   2,278,595       23       (20 )           3        
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest                     (124 )     (124 )     124  
Net income                     2,144       2,144       585  
Balance, June 30, 2025   241,841,590     $ 2,419     $ 1,291,630     $ (819,945 )   $ 474,104     $ 5,664  
                         
    For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
    Stockholders' Equity   Mezzanine Equity
    Common Stock   Additional
Paid-In Capital
   Accumulated
Deficit
   Stockholders'
Equity
   Redeemable
Non-Controlling
Interest
    Shares   Amount        
Balance, December 31, 2025   242,464,470     $ 2,425     $ 1,298,064     $ (834,152 )   $ 466,337     $ 4,832  
Issuance of redeemable non-controlling interest                                 2,009  
Non-cash stock-based compensation               4,661             4,661        
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net   4,843,175       47       1,022             1,069        
Exercise of stock options   210,240       3       249             252        
Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards   (280,781 )     (3 )     (593 )           (596 )      
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest                     78       78       (78 )
Net income (loss)                     (198,638 )     (198,638 )     1,026  
Balance, June 30, 2026   247,237,104     $ 2,472     $ 1,303,403     $ (1,032,712 )   $ 273,163     $ 7,789  
                         
Balance, December 31, 2024   239,176,293     $ 2,392     $ 1,287,333     $ (800,237 )   $ 489,488     $  
Issuance of redeemable non-controlling interest                                 5,000  
Non-cash stock-based compensation               4,142             4,142        
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net   2,665,297       27       155             182        
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest                     (124 )     (124 )     124  
Net income (loss)                     (19,584 )     (19,584 )     540  
Balance, June 30, 2025   241,841,590     $ 2,419     $ 1,291,630     $ (819,945 )   $ 474,104     $ 5,664  


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2026       2025  
Operating Activities        
Net loss   $ (197,612 )   $ (19,044 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Impairment of long-lived assets     135,788        
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits     39,782        
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     210        
Loss on extinguishment of bonds     10,304        
Stock-based compensation     4,661       4,142  
Depreciation and amortization     13,644       12,835  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments     (2,690 )     (652 )
Production tax credits generated     (32,014 )     (21,494 )
Other non-cash expense     2,203       1,274  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:        
Accounts receivable     (3,576 )     (3,634 )
Inventories     (501 )     (788 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, deposits and other assets     475       (9,504 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and non-current liabilities     (7,569 )     10295  
Deferred clean fuel production tax credits     7,480        
Net cash used in operating activities     (29,415 )     (26,570 )
Investing Activities        
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment     (21,369 )     (11,077 )
Acquisition of Red Trail Energy, net of cash acquired           (198,461 )
Issuance of note receivable     (250 )      
Net cash used in investing activities     (21,619 )     (209,538 )
Financing Activities        
Redemption of bonds     (68,155 )      
Term loan proceeds     70,000       105,000  
Payment of debt issuance costs     (2,612 )     (5,480 )
Non-controlling interest           5,000  
Distribution to non-controlling interest            
Payment of prepayment penalty on redemption of bonds     (6,506 )      
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     252       182  
Payment of finance lease liabilities     (141 )     (726 )
Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards     (596 )      
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (7,758 )     103,976  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (58,792 )     (132,132 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     116,939       259,033  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 58,147     $ 126,901  


Gevo, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,
 		  Six Months Ended June 30,
      2026       2025       2026       2025  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):                  
(Loss) income from operations (GAAP)   $ (171,706 )   $ 5,796     $ (176,604 )   $ (14,343 )
Impairment of long-lived assets     135,788             135,788        
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits     39,782             39,782        
Loss on disposal of assets, net     210             210        
Depreciation and amortization     6,784       7,213       13,644       12,835  
Other amortization     305             752        
Stock-based compensation     2,558       2,244       4,661       4,142  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments     (3,257 )     2,080       (2,690 )     (652 )
Executive severance     582             3,293        
Non-recurring debt modification costs     29             771        
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)   $ 11,075     $ 17,333     $ 19,607     $ 1,982  


    Three Months Ended June 30,
 		  Six Months Ended June 30,
      2026       2025       2026       2025  
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (Consolidated):                  
Net (loss) income attributable to Gevo, Inc.   $ (176,941 )   $ 2,144     $ (198,638 )   $ (19,584 )
Impairment of long-lived assets     135,788             135,788        
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits     39,782             39,782        
Loss on disposal of assets, net     210             210        
Stock-based compensation     2,558       2,244       4,661       4,142  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments     (3,257 )     2,080       (2,690 )     (652 )
Executive severance     582             3,293        
Non-recurring debt modification costs     29             771        
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Gevo, Inc.   $ (1,249 )   $ 6,468     $ (16,823 )   $ (16,094 )
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Gevo, Inc. per share   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.07 )   $ (0.07 )


    Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
    Gevo   GevoFuels   GevoRNG
 		  GevoND   Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):                      
(Loss) Income from operations   $ (17,210 )   $ (174,645 )   $ 1,183     $ 18,966     $ (171,706 )
Impairment of long-lived assets     1,382       134,406                   135,788  
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits           39,782                   39,782  
Loss on disposal of assets, net                 210             210  
Depreciation and amortization     923             1,057       4,804       6,784  
Other amortization     (49 )           235       119       305  
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions     (2,505 )           500       2,005        
Stock-based compensation     2,529             12       17       2,558  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments                       (3,257 )     (3,257 )
Executive severance     582                         582  
Non-recurring debt modification costs                 8       21       29  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)   $ (14,348 )   $ (457 )   $ 3,205     $ 22,675     $ 11,075  


    Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
    Gevo   GevoFuels   GevoRNG
 		  GevoND   Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):                      
(Loss) Income from operations   $ (34,032 )   $ (175,329 )   $ 2,146     $ 30,611     $ (176,604 )
Impairment of long-lived assets     1,382       134,406                   135,788  
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits           39,782                   39,782  
Loss on disposal of assets, net                 210             210  
Depreciation and amortization     1,825             2,005       9,814       13,644  
Other amortization                 513       239       752  
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions     (2,610 )           605       2,005        
Stock-based compensation     4,616             21       24       4,661  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments                       (2,690 )     (2,690 )
Executive severance     3,293                         3,293  
Non-recurring debt modification costs                 8       763       771  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)   $ (25,526 )   $ (1,141 )   $ 5,508     $ 40,766     $ 19,607  


    Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
    Gevo   GevoFuels   GevoRNG   GevoND
 		  Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):                        
Income (loss) from operations   $ (12,366 )   $ (376 )   $ 1,456     $ 17,082     $ 5,796  
Depreciation and amortization     779             1,374       5,060       7,213  
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions     259             (259 )            
Stock-based compensation     2,230             12       2       2,244  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments                       2,080       2,080  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)   $ (9,098 )   $ (376 )   $ 2,583     $ 24,224     $ 17,333  


    Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
    Gevo   GevoFuels   GevoRNG   GevoND   Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):                    
(Loss) Income from operations   $ (33,350 )   $ (1,100 )   $ 1,925     $ 18,182     $ (14,343 )
Depreciation and amortization     1,526             2,777       8,532       12,835  
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions     (631 )           631              
Stock-based compensation     4,167             (27 )     2       4,142  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments                       (652 )     (652 )
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)   $ (28,288 )   $ (1,100 )   $ 5,306     $ 26,064     $ 1,982  


Media Contact
PR@gevo.com

Investor Contact
Eric Frey, PhD
Vice President of Finance and Strategy
IR@Gevo.com


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