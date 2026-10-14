Gevo Announces First Multi-Year Carbon Removal Credits Supply Agreement Through CEEZER

Gevo Announces First Multi-Year Carbon Removal Credits Supply Agreement Through CEEZER

  • Gevo will supply durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits from Gevo North Dakota, one of the world's first commercial Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) ethanol plants, under a long-term agreement
  • CEEZER will procure and manage the removal portfolio on behalf of a global Fortune 500 enterprise software company

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) today announced a three-year agreement with CEEZER, a leading carbon management platform for enterprise customers, for the sale of CDR credits generated at GEVO's North Dakota carbon capture and sequestration project. This first multi-year agreement for GEVO supports its path toward a carbon business exceeding $30 million in annual revenue from existing operations.

The agreement of a five-figure volume of tons of contracted CDRs through 2029 expands Gevo's growing portfolio of contracted carbon removal credit sales. Gevo believes this transaction further validates both the market demand for high-quality, durable carbon removals generated through BECCS as well as a broader move among corporate buyers from one-off purchases towards multi-year offtakes that secure supply, price and quality for high-durability removals.

"We expect increased sales to buyers seeking permanent carbon removal solutions backed by the rigorous measurement, reporting and verification standards Gevo provides," said Gevo Chief Carbon Officer Alex Clayton. "Gevo is a high-integrity, high-quality producer who can supply today to meet market needs. It's encouraging to see customers now moving to multi-year agreements and we anticipate more as companies continue to secure long-term access to durable carbon removal solutions."

The contracted CDRs will be generated by Gevo North Dakota, which captures biogenic carbon dioxide from ethanol production and permanently stores it through geological sequestration. The resulting CDRs are designed to provide verifiable, durable carbon removal that can be used by organizations pursuing net-zero and climate commitments.

"Companies building carbon removal portfolios increasingly need certainty of supply, price and quality over several years, not just individual purchases," said CEEZER Senior Vice President of Sourcing & Delivery Stephan Fuechtenhans. "Seeing Gevo's operation, including on-site storage and supply chain, during our team's recent site visit confirmed the kind of traceability our clients look for. Long-term offtakes with suppliers that combine an operating project with a proven delivery record are becoming central to how companies meet their long-term climate goals."

Gevo believes its Gevo North Dakota project is among the first commercial-scale U.S. BECCS projects delivering verified carbon removal credits at scale to the voluntary carbon market and this agreement further demonstrates the commercial opportunity created by Gevo's carbon capture and storage infrastructure. By generating durable carbon removal credits from existing operations, Gevo is building a growing carbon business that complements its low-carbon fuels strategy while creating an additional source of potential recurring revenue. The company believes increasing demand for high-integrity carbon removals and a limited supply of delivered credits position it well for additional long-term customer agreements.

About Gevo North Dakota's Carbon Project 

At Gevo North Dakota, carbon dioxide (CO2) from fermentation is stored more than a mile beneath the plant, with permanence exceeding 1,000 years and no pipeline needed. Each stored ton can generate a CDR credit, which companies buy to offset emissions. According to CDR.fyi, across the CDR market, only about 3% of roughly 50 million contracted tons has been delivered. Gevo is among those delivering CDR credits, serving customers such as Nasdaq and Whirlpool. Amgen and PayPal appear on its registry as well through purchases from intermediaries. 

About Gevo 

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay-for-performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market. 

For more information, please visit www.gevo.com. 

About CEEZER

CEEZER is the leading partner for Climate Performance Asset procurement and management, empowering organizations to transform climate ambition into a clear path to net-zero. It offers transparent access to high-quality carbon credits, Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs), and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Certificates (SAFc) worldwide, combining proprietary risk assessment technology with expert guidance. Trusted by major organizations including Deutsche Telekom, LGT, and Nasdaq, CEEZER provides the confidence needed to implement effective climate action strategies.

For more information, visit ceezer.earth.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, the expected strength and size of Gevo's carbon business, expected market demand for carbon removal credits and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo. 

Media Contact 
Communications@gevo.com 

IR Contact 
IR@Gevo.com 


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