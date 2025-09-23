Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone 50m Up-Dip and Intersects High-Grade Near-Surface Gold, at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone 50m Up-Dip and Intersects High-Grade Near-Surface Gold, at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to present assay results from the first two drill holes of the 2025 drill program, FCG25-29 and FCG25-30, at the Company's 100% owned, advanced exploration stage, Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada .

Key Highlights

  • FCG25-29 intersected high-grade mineralization 25m below surface consisting of:
    • 2.1 g/t Au over 58.7 m
    • Including 13.7 g/t Au over 3.3 m
  • FCG25-30 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 55.8 m , extending the Colorado SW zone 50m up-dip to the NE and 40m along strike to the East
  • The Colorado SW zone remains open for further expansion.

"These first two holes continue to demonstrate the consistency and continuity of gold mineralization at Fondaway Canyon. The results deliver an excellent start to the 2025 drill program, and I look forward with anticipation as we continue to step out from prior years' resource drilling." states Mike Sieb , President, Getchell Gold Corp.

Drill Holes FCG25-29 and FCG25-30

Drill holes FCG25-29 and FCG25-30 were stationed on the same drill pad in the historic Colorado Pit, a site that experienced small scale mining in the 1970s and 80s (Figures 1 and 2). The drill holes were designed to test the extent and orientation of the near-surface high-grade mineralization and the up-dip extension of the Colorado SW zone towards the surface respectively.

Both holes demonstrate excellent consistency and thickness of gold mineralization of the modelled target areas, that remain open for further expansion.

Drill Hole FCG25-29

FCG25-29 specifically tested the immediate area adjacent to and below the Colorado Pit in an area where shallow historic legacy drilling outlined a high-grade gold zone. FCG25-29 successfully intersected high-grade mineralization 25m below surface consisting of 2.1 g/t Au over 58.7 m , that included 13.7 g/t Au over 3.3 m (Table 1 and Figure 3).

FCG25-29 indicated a greater depth extent of gold mineralization than previously delineated and supports the model that mineralization exposed at surface may vertically extend down and connect to the lower Colorado SW zone. Additional drilling is required to test the vertical and lateral extent of this high-grade zone extending from surface at the Colorado Pit.

Drill Hole FCG25-30

Drill hole FCG25-30 was designed to test the up-dip continuation of the Colorado SW zone closer to surface than previously tested.

FCG25-30 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 55.8 m on plane with the projected geometry of the Colorado SW Zone and represents an accretive 50m step-out up-dip towards the northeast and 40m step-out along strike to the East (Figure 3).

The Company can now confidently trace the Colorado SW mineralization zone for over 400m on section, with the mineralization remaining open both up and down dip, and fully along strike.

2025 Drill Program Update

An initial 10-hole 3,000-metre (10,000 foot) drill program is well underway and on track for completion by the end of October. The drill program is designed extend the mineralization both along strike and dip, with the goal to expand the mineral resource, enlarge the open-pit model, and significantly enhance the Project's overall value.

These first two drill holes mark the completion of testing the near-surface high-grade mineralization associated with the Colorado Pit and the up-dip component of the Colorado SW Zone. The encouraging results reported today and the potential to further extend the gold mineralization fully support future drill campaigns in this target area.

Upon completion of the first two holes, the drill moved to the base of the canyon and changed target area to the testing of the down-dip extension of the Colorado SW zone with two drill holes, FCG25-31 and 32. Assay results for these drill holes are pending and will be released upon receipt.

The drill is currently focused on a series of holes, stationed at the base of the West Pit (Figure 2), targeting the mineralized horizon between the Colorado SW and North Fork zones. This area has experienced very limited historical drilling, is situated within the mineral resource pit shell, and is open for in-pit mineral resource expansion.

Patrick McLaughlin , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in the news release.

2025 Metal Investment Forum

President, Mike Sieb , will be presenting as part of newsletter writer, Jeff Clark's panel of companies on Friday, September 26th at 2:30 p.m. , in Fairview Ballroom 3-4 at the JW Marriott Parq in Vancouver . This will be immediately followed by a short Q&A session moderated by Jeff Clark .

The conference agenda can be found here: 2025 MIF Vancouver Program

Getchell Gold Corp. will be attending both days of the conference, September 26 and 27, and we welcome our investors and any interested parties to attend and meet representatives of the Company. We also encourage any interested parties to visit our website, www.getchellgold.com , and reach out to management with any questions they may have.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

www.getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion and success of the 2025 drill program, and the ability to delineate and extend gold mineralization at the Project. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH)

Getchell Gold


Developing gold and copper projects in the top mining jurisdiction of Nevada.

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Hobart to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Hobart is a seasoned legal professional with a strong background in securities, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions within the mining industry. He brings extensive experience advising Canadian and international clients on public equity and debt offerings, mining asset transactions, joint ventures, and mining agreements.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Hobart to Getchell's board of directors." said Mr. Bob Bass , Chairman of Getchell Gold Corp. "His expertise in securities law, corporate finance, and deep understanding of the mining sector will be invaluable as we advance our gold exploration projects in Nevada ."

Mr. Hobart currently serves on the board of Galleon Gold Corp. and, as a partner at Fogler, Rubinoff LLP with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, Michael is a trusted advisor to numerous companies in the sector.

"I am excited to join the Getchell board and believe that the Fondaway Canyon gold project, with its large mineral resource estimate, located in Nevada , a premier mining jurisdiction, coupled with the strong gold price, will be an attractive acquisition target for gold producers." said Mr. Hobart. "I look forward to assisting the Company in achieving the value recognition this project deserves."

The Company further announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,575,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp:

Getchell Gold Corp is a Nevada -focused gold and copper exploration company with a primary focus on advancing its 100% owned Fondaway Canyon gold project. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and development practices to maximize shareholder value.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

Forward looking statements:

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation.  Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/22/c9993.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PRESS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING GETCHELL GOLD CORP.

PRESS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING GETCHELL GOLD CORP.

On May 2, 2024 Robert (Bob) Bass of Ontario, Canada acquired, through Bass Research Services Ltd., non-convertible debentures for principal amount of $300,000 (" Debentures ") and 3,000,000 debenture warrants (" Debenture Warrants ") of Getchell Gold Corp. (the " Company ") pursuant to a private placement, representing securities convertible into approximately 2.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis. Each Debenture Warrant entitles the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.16 per share until May 2, 2027 . 50% of the Debenture Warrants vested on closing of the private placement, and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable on July 2, 2025 if the non-convertible debentures are not paid by such date.

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Debenture Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing "). In this third tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company closed on $1,441,900 aggregate principal amount of non-convertible debentures. As part of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued 14,419,000 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "). Each Debenture Warrant entitles the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share until May 2, 2027 . 50% of the Debenture Warrants vested on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable on July 2, 2025 . Combined with the first and second tranches of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued non-convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $4,363,318 and an aggregate of 43,633,180 Debenture Warrants.

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell" or the " Company ") announces that it proposes to extend the expiry dates of an aggregate of 5,202,250 outstanding share purchase warrants, as described below.

The Company issued 3,011,250 warrants with an exercise price of $0.50 pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on May 14, 2021 (the " 2021 Warrants "). The original exercise price of the 2021 Warrants was $0.65 and the exercise price was previously repriced to $0.50 . The original expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was May 14, 2023 , and the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was previously extended to May 14, 2024 . The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants by an additional 12 months, such that 2021 Warrants will expire on May 14, 2025 . All other terms of the 2021 Warrants remain unchanged.

The Company issued an aggregate of 2,191,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.60 pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on May 30, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "). The original expiry date of the 2022 Warrants was May 30, 2024 . The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2022 Warrants by an additional 12 months, such that 2022 Warrants will expire on May 30, 2025 . All other terms of the 2022 Warrants remain unchanged.

Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the warrants.

The Company further announces that it intends to enter into debt settlement agreements with two directors of the Company to settle outstanding bona-fide indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $6,000 in exchange for 54,545 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share. The amount of indebtedness represents outstanding amounts owing for director services provided to the Company. The Company also proposes to issue common shares to the two directors as monthly payment for director services, issuable on a quarterly basis. All shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage, 100% owned, Fondaway Canyon gold project, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio are the 100% owned; Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag), and Hot Springs Peak (Au) projects. Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties are located in Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the 2021 and 2022 Warrants, entering into the debt settlement agreements, and future payment of director fees in common shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/01/c9568.html

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final tranche of its debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing "). In this third tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company has subscriptions for $1,441,900 principal amount of non-convertible debentures, for total aggregate funds of $4,363,318 across all tranches of the Debenture Financing. In connection with this closing, the Company will issue 14,419,000 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "). Each Debenture Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for three years. 50% of the Debenture Warrants will vest on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable 14 months following closing if the Debenture has not been repaid prior to that vesting date.

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Company Reports Exceptional Initial Metallurgical Results for Its US Mojave Project

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it has achieved significant results from initial metallurgical testwork completed by the company on samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. These results validate that the Mojave Project can deliver feedstock required to underpin a domestic mine-to-market antimony supply chain. Recovery rates of the level indicated in the initial testing confirm Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony, which is directly aligned with U.S. government priorities for onshore critical mineral supply security.

FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project

FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 summer field exploration program, including drilling 14 diamond drill holes totalling 2,483 metres across multiple target areas on its 100% owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Finland

Quimbaya Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig at Tahami South; Announces Marketing Agreements

Quimbaya Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig at Tahami South; Announces Marketing Agreements

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a second drill rig to the Tahami South area of its 100%-owned Tahami Project in Antioquia, Colombia.

The additional drill rig has been deployed to accelerate the ongoing 4,000 meters drill program following positive initial observations in the first holes at Tahami South.

Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Download the PDF here.

