Getchell Gold Corp. Discovers High-Grade Gold, Grading 5.8 g/t Au over 19.0m, Beyond Mineral Resource Pit Shell at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to present assay results for drill hole FCG25-36, testing the northwest strike extension of gold mineralization at the Company's 100% owned, preliminary economic stage, Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights – FCG25-36

 

  • Extends strike of gold mineralization 70m to the NW
  • New high-grade discovery grading 5.8 g/t Au over 19.0m, situated 35m beyond mineral resource pit shell and fully open in every direction
  • Two additional intervals grading 1.4 g/t Au over 23.6m and 2.2 g/t Au over 11.2m demonstrate continuation of Colorado SW zone with 40m step out to the NW

"There are a few major takeaways from hole FCG25-36 with all of them wholly positive and impactful. First and foremost, the results demonstrate the continuation of mineralization unabated along strike to the northwest. Secondly, and almost to be expected of the mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon, is the discovery of another high-grade gold interval beyond the limits of previous drilling. Thirdly, this region is fully open for further expansion and bodes well for future mineral resource accretion." states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp.

Drill Hole FCG25-36

Drill hole FCG25-36 was stationed partway up the north slope targeting the northwest extension of gold mineralization in a completely untested region (Figures 1 and 2). FCG25-36 targeted a region absent from previous drilling and represents the most northwesterly hole drilled to date.

FCG25-36 demonstrated the continuity of gold mineralization (Colorado SW zone) intersecting 1.4 g/t Au over 23.6m and 2.2 g/t Au over 11.2m (Table 1). These gold intercepts represent a 40-meter step out along strike with gold mineralization remaining open for expansion (Figure 3).

In addition, further down the drill hole, 35 meters beyond the mineral resource open pit shell, and 70 meters on strike to the northwest from previous drilling, a high-grade zone was discovered grading 5.8 g/t Au over 19.0m including 12.9 g/t Au over 6.5m (Table 1 and Figure 3). This is one of the highest-grade gold intercepts reported in the Colorado SW region of drilling. Gold mineralization is fully open along strike and dip.

Given the high grade encountered, the gold mineralization situated beyond previously drilling extent, and the potential for further expansion, follow-up drilling in this region is planned.

Figure 1: Drill rig drilling hole FCG25-36 (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Figure 2: Fondaway Canyon Central Area drill location plan map with gold grades (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Table 1: Drill Hole FCG25-36 Notable Gold Intervals (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Figure 3: Long section highlighting drill holes FCG25-36, 34 and 35 (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Limestone/Marble Significance

The primary lithology that hosts gold mineralization at Fondaway Canyon is a thick sequence of bedded siltstone, shale, and mudstone.

At surface, northwest of the Colorado Pit is a block of limestone/marble, host to the historic Upper Quick-Tung tungsten mine (Figure 2). This limestone/marble block is one of a series of structurally bound limestone/marble units situated between two parallel NE-SW faults spanning the distance from the Colorado Pit to the Pack Rat gold zone.

Previous drilling has solely occurred to the southeast of this NE-SW corridor of limestone/marble blocks except for drilling within the area north of the Colorado Pit, that identified at surface high grade gold mineralization (refer to Company news release dated Sept. 23, 2025). Hole FCG25-36 is the first hole to extend the drilling to the northwest and target this untested region.

The results from hole FCG25-36 demonstrate that: 

  1. High-grade gold mineralization has been discovered and occurs in contact with and to the northwest of (i.e. on the other side of) a limestone/marble unit;

  2. The limestone/marble units and structural setting may be a gold enrichment control feature; and

  3. The limestone/marble unit is itself mineralized with gold reporting an intercept grading 0.4 g/t Au over 14.8 m.

The key takeaway here is that the limestone/marble blocks and the NE-SW structural corridor that host them are not a limiting factor for gold mineralization, may well form part of a control feature for gold emplacement, and expansion of the mineral resource and open pit can be extended further northwest than currently modelled. This discovery provides additional encouragement and impetus for follow-up drilling in this region.

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Virtual Presentation

Mike Sieb, President, will be presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2025 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 10, from 11:00am to 12:00pm ET (8:00am to 9:00am PT).

To REGISTER please click on the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7954620729597898333

After you register, you will receive a confirmation email with instructions on how to join the webinar.

The replay will be available within 24 hours after the presentation.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

www.getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the success of the 2025 drill program, and the ability to delineate and extend gold mineralization or expand mineral resources at the Project. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/02/c2719.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Precious Metals Investing
GTCH:CNX
