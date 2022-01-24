Life Science News Investing News
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. is pleased to announce that Mr. George Ragogna has been appointed Chief Financial Officer replacing current Chief Financial Officer Mr. Bryan CarsonMr. Ragogna has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory ...

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Ragogna has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Bryan Carson

Mr. Ragogna has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory compliance for the Co-operators Group Limited, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative with $56.4 billion in assets under management.

Prior to accepting the position of CFO for Naturally Splendid, Mr. Ragogna successfully managed the sales and service call center of over 550 employees for Co-operators Group Limited, ensuring new and existing staff were trained and knowledgeable in the financial services industry and compliance processes. Mr. Ragogna brings a unique business acumen and strong technical skills that will strengthen Naturally Splendid as the Company focuses on their core business.

Mr. Ragogna states, "I'm excited for the opportunity to support the organization in this next chapter as we transition ourselves into manufacturing our plant-based food entrees. This is a most exciting time as the plant-based protein product industry continues to grow. As a manufacturer, we will deploy innovative strategies to penetrate this expanding market as efficiently as possible and I look forward to implementing these strategies."

Mr. Carson, a co-founder of Naturally Splendid, will retain his position of Vice President as well as his position as a Director of the Company. Mr. Ragogna remains a Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board as well as the position of CFO but will no longer be Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Audit Committee will be assigned to existing Director Mr. Larry Gilmour.

Mr. Gilmour has been appointed Audit Committee Chairman. He has extensive sales and marketing expertise with internationally recognized brands such as: Libby's (Libby, McNeil and Libby); Playtex Corp.; and Black and Decker. Mr. Gilmour has also owned and operated chain grocery outlets including owner/operator of a Super Valu grocery store as well as owner/operator of an IGA grocery store, both of which were located in the Greater Vancouver Area of B.C.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Company co-founder Bryan Carson and I would like to welcome George to the Company as CFO. We have had the privilege of working with George in his role as Chairman of the Board. Having George step into the CFO role, with his 30 years of experience in the financial sector, is sure to be an asset for the Company. We look forward to supporting George in his new position".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through an arrangement with Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-465-0548 (ext. 105)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. J. Craig Goodwin CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N - Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 465-0548
Fax: (604) 465-1128
E-mail : info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685153/George-Ragogna-Appointed-CFO

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Naturally Splendid TSXV:NSP Biotech Investing
NSP:CA
Naturally Splendid

Naturally Splendid

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see news release dated November 23, 2021 and December 23, 2021) by issuing 37,348,532 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,120,455.96 (the "Second Tranche"). In total, the Company has issued 109,032,378 Units for gross proceeds of $3,270,971.34 under the entire private placement financing. The Financing has been oversubscribed by $270,971.34

Each Unit in the Second Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

Keep reading... Show less
Naturally Splendid Closes First Tranche of $2,150,515

Naturally Splendid Closes First Tranche of $2,150,515

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRA:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated November 23, 2021) by issuing 71,683,846 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,150,515 (the "First Tranche

Each Unit in the First Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

Keep reading... Show less
NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at DirectFood.store

NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at DirectFood.store

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that NATERA Plant-Based Foods is now available through DirectFood.store

DirectFood.store is a British Columbia based food delivery company offering a wide variety of local food throughout the Greater Vancouver Region. The company offers a first-of-its-kind sustainable solution for grocery shopping with a zero-waste system. DirectFood.store does not have any warehouses with all food being picked up directly from the farms or vendors in the morning and delivered to customers later that day.

Keep reading... Show less
Naturally Splendid Reports Third Quarter Results for 2021

Naturally Splendid Reports Third Quarter Results for 2021

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FSE:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin reports, "The Company continues to execute on our strategic plan developing, manufacturing and distributing plant-based, meat alternative entrees. Having identified plant-based entrees as our priority, work has already begun retrofitting our existing food manufacturing facility located in British Columbia. This includes installation of a state-of-the-art packaging line which has already been initiated. This line is expected to be operational in the next 30 - 45 days. Once fully operational, this new packaging line creates significant opportunities in the retail market by providing a wide range of packaging formats that can then be placed in both chiller and freezer sections of grocery stores. The versatility of this packaging line creates opportunities for sales in multiple formats for different placement in stores across a wide range of potential clients, ultimately resulting in increased sales.

Keep reading... Show less

NATERA Plant-Based Foods Offered at Sealand Quality Foods

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that NATERA Plant-Based Foods will now be sold through Sealand Quality Foods

Sealand Quality Foods is offering a variety box of NATERA Plant-Based Burgers, Chick-un Kiev, Chick-un Cutlets and Sweet Chill Chick-un Tenders to their customer base. Sealand Quality Foods has been servicing Canadians from coast to coast for over 35 years and are the largest company of its kind in Canada.

Keep reading... Show less

Allergan Aesthetics Announces Open Casting Call for BOTOX® Cosmetic

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV) announced today it will be hosting an open casting call seeking people who would like to share their BOTOX ® Cosmetic Story. The company continues its commitment to showcase real people and real stories as part of its larger mission to create a more inclusive and authentic dialogue around the decision to receive aesthetic treatments. Building on the success of the original ' See Yourself ' campaign launched in 2021, BOTOX ® Cosmetic, is launching its first ever open-casting call which will bring together new and existing patients to share their personal stories and treatment journeys in a national advertising campaign.

"We continue to be inspired by the individuals who use our products. We know that everyone has their own unique reason for receiving BOTOX ® Cosmetic, and we want those authentic faces and voices to be a part of our campaign," said Carrie Strom , President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Our goal is for people to see others like them and be empowered by their lives and their decisions. 'See Yourself' demystifies treatment, encourages transparency, and reflects our consumers in all of their beautiful forms, genders, and colors."

Keep reading... Show less

FDA Approves Veklury® for the Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk for COVID-19 Disease Progression

-- Approval Based on Phase 3 Data Showing Veklury Significantly Reduced Risk of Hospitalization By 87% Compared with Placebo --

-- NIH Guidelines Recommend Veklury for the Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk --

Keep reading... Show less

U.S. FDA Approves Second Indication for SKYRIZI® to Treat Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), a systemic inflammatory disease that affects the skin and joints and impacts approximately 30 percent of patients with psoriasis. 1,4-7

The FDA approval is supported by data from two pivotal studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of SKYRIZI in adults with active PsA, including those who had responded inadequately or were intolerant to biologic therapy and/or non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). 2,3 Across the two Phase 3 studies, SKYRIZI met the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 24 compared to placebo and demonstrated significant improvements across several other manifestations of PsA, including swollen, tender and painful joints. 2,3

Keep reading... Show less
Boosh Launches AMUSE BOOSH Appetizer Line

Boosh Launches AMUSE BOOSH Appetizer Line

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of their appetizer line "Amuse Boosh".

Inspired by the French term Amuse-bouche, which refers to a small appetizer and literally translated means "mouth amuser" it is a perfect way to spotlight our recently acquired brands Saltspring Harvest Végé-pâté and Dips, and Pulse Kitchen Plant Based Cheese under one fun, vibrant Boosh Brand.

Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Plans to Build a Production Facility in Ontario to Serve the Canadian Market with Unique Cannabis Products

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Plans to Build a Production Facility in Ontario to Serve the Canadian Market with Unique Cannabis Products

The Company is now producing Cannabis in industrial scale bioreactors and has entered the final stage of its Cannabis commercialization program

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has announced its plan to build a production facility in Canada, as part of the next phase in the global expansion of its Cannabis vertical. To that end, the Company is exploring opportunities to acquire an existing licensed facility or a Licensed Producer (LP), which would enable the Company to use its BioFarming technology to produce and then sell unique cannabis products into the Canadian market.

Keep reading... Show less

LUMAKRAS® RECEIVES APPROVAL IN JAPAN FOR PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) has been approved in Japan for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated positive, unresectable, advanced andor recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has progressed after systemic anticancer therapy.

"Today's approval of LUMAKRAS as the first and only KRAS G12C inhibitor marks a paradigm shift in the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer in Japan ," said David M. Reese , M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "In just over three years since the first patient was dosed in the pivotal CodeBreaK 100 trial, LUMAKRAS is now approved in nearly 40 countries, illustrating our commitment to accelerating transformative medicines for patients living with cancers that have yet to be fully addressed."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×