Gentherm Named a 2025 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, has been presented with a 2025 Supplier of the Year Award at General Motors' 34th annual Supplier of the Year event in Austin, Texas.

This marks the fourth time Gentherm has received this recognition.

"Being named a GM Supplier of the Year is a meaningful recognition of the collaboration and shared focus that define our partnership," said Thomas Stocker, Gentherm President, Climate, Comfort and Valves. "This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership and our team's continued focus on delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that support GM's performance and customer commitments. We value the trust GM places in Gentherm and look forward to continuing to build on this momentum together."

GM's Supplier of the Year awards recognizes suppliers who deliver outstanding performance, partnership and innovation in support of GM's global operations. Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with their alignment to GM's core values and strategic priorities.

"Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build. The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as Gentherm, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain." — Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors

This year, 103 suppliers across 14 countries made GM's 2025 Supplier of the Year list. For more information, visit news.gm.com.

Investor Contact 
Gregory Blanchette
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702

Media Contact  
Haley Baur 
media@gentherm.com   
248.289.9711 

About Gentherm  
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.  

About General Motors 

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's BuickCadillacChevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.


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