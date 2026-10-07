General Dynamics Land Systems and Primordial Labs to Bring Natural Language Control to Ground Combat Vehicles

General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), and Primordial Labs today announced a master teaming agreement to bring natural language command and control to ground combat vehicles. 

General Dynamics Land Systems and Primordial Labs Inc. team to bring natural language command and control to ground combat vehicles

The collaboration pairs GDLS's expertise in combat vehicle design and integration with Anura, Primordial Labs' Natural Language Command and Control (NLC2) software, enabling crews to direct on-board vehicle systems by simply stating their goals, objectives and constraints for what they want accomplished.

Through this partnership, Primordial Labs will expand the integration of Anura across vehicles in the General Dynamics Land Systems portfolio. Rather than navigating menus and manual controls for every task, crews can express their intent via natural language and let Anura carry out actions through interaction with relevant on-board subsystems such as sensors, displays, communications and uncrewed systems that would otherwise require dedicated operator stations. Because Anura runs entirely at the edge with no cloud reachback, these capabilities remain available in contested, communications-denied environments.

Historically, every new capability added to a combat vehicle has meant a new control scheme, more training and increased load on the crew. Anura breaks that cycle: one interface absorbs each new subsystem or software update as it's integrated, letting the Army and Marine Corps field new technology across platforms at the pace it is developed.

"Our customer has made it very clear that the formations of the future are dynamic. Platforms are increasingly software-defined and incorporate advanced on-board and off-board robotics. The Army has a need for any soldier, in any formation, to intuitively control any system. We built Anura to help our customers realize this vision through reduced cognitive, physical, and training burden," said Lee Ritholtz, CEO of Primordial Labs. "Anura is the interface that empowers a small armored crew to seamlessly interact with everything from on-board mission systems to uncrewed teammates. Partnering with GDLS puts Anura on the platforms that define America's armored force. Together, we're delivering the dynamic formations the Army and Marine Corps need."

"We see natural-language control as a critical enabler of greater lethality with a smaller crew size, reduced physical workloads and increased cognitive performance for maneuver combat teams," said Keith Barclay, vice president and general manager of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems. "Our partnership with Primordial Labs and the integration of Anura onto platforms such as the Abrams tank and our next-generation combat vehicles are about giving any soldier, in any formation, the ability to intuitively command complex systems. Together, we are transforming combat vehicles into adaptable, AI-enabled teammates and delivering the human‑machine collaboration our customers need."

About Primordial Labs

Primordial Labs is building the next-generation human-machine interface, Anura, to empower the warfighter to dynamically collaborate with crewed and uncrewed systems. Anura blends intent-based natural language understanding with platform-agnostic autonomy to make orchestrating military systems as easy as talking to a human teammate. Learn more at www.primordial-labs.com.

About General Dynamics Land Systems

General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies. More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com.

Primordial Labs Inc.

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SOURCE Primordial Labs, Inc.

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