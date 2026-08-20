Genentech Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Hillsboro, Oregon

  • New device fill-finish facility will advance Genentech's efforts to build end-to-end U.S. drug manufacturing capabilities, supporting a more secure and resilient domestic medicine supply chain
  • Approximately $750 million investment will double the size of the existing facility, is expected to create 250 high-wage manufacturing jobs, and support approximately 200 construction jobs in Oregon
  • Flexible manufacturing capacity will support advanced drug delivery devices that can provide patients with more convenient ways to receive treatment

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced plans to invest approximately $750 million in a new device fill-finish manufacturing facility at its 75-acre campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. The investment will bring new end-to-end device filling capabilities to the site and expand Genentech's capacity to support its future pipeline of innovative medicines.

The Hillsboro investment follows the recent topping out of Genentech's new manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and is part of Roche and Genentech's commitment to U.S. manufacturing and R&D. The investment is expected to create 250 high-wage manufacturing jobs and approximately 200 construction jobs in Oregon during site development, with commercial operations expected to begin in 2031.

The new facility will support the manufacturing of advanced drug delivery devices, such as pre-filled syringes and autoinjectors. These devices play an increasingly important role in how medicines are delivered and can provide patients with more convenient ways to receive treatment outside of a hospital setting. Designed for flexibility, the facility will be capable of both high- and low-volume device filling across a broad range of Genentech's portfolio, enabling the site to respond to changing manufacturing needs as the company's portfolio evolves.

Established in 2006, the Hillsboro campus is a critical hub in Genentech's U.S. manufacturing network, supporting production across a broad range of therapeutic areas, such as oncology, immunology, and neurology. The new facility will add device filling capability to Genentech's manufacturing network, helping strengthen U.S. production and support a more complete and secure domestic supply chain. Hillsboro's existing infrastructure, proven manufacturing capabilities, and skilled workforce make it an ideal location for the new facility, building on nearly two decades of partnership with state and local community stakeholders in the region.

Roche and Genentech's current U.S. footprint includes 13 manufacturing sites, 15 research and development sites and approximately 25,000 employees across 24 locations in eight states.

Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee:

"We are proud to make this significant new investment in Hillsboro, building on nearly two decades of Genentech manufacturing in Oregon. Thanks to its skilled workforce and strong community, Hillsboro remains vital to our U.S. operations. By adding end-to-end filling capabilities, this expansion deepens our commitment to manufacturing in the U.S. and gives us the flexibility to support a growing pipeline."

Tina Kotek, Governor of Oregon:

"Genentech's decision to expand its campus in Hillsboro reflects Oregon's strength in advanced manufacturing and innovation," said Governor Tina Kotek. "This substantial investment will create hundreds of high-paying jobs, open new opportunities for Oregon workers, and strengthen Oregon's growing leadership in the life sciences sector. We are proud to continue our partnership with Genentech as the company invests in its next chapter in Oregon."

Beach Pace, Mayor of Hillsboro

"Hillsboro is honored to have Genentech choose to expand here, continuing a strong partnership that has grown and flourished over the past 20 years and growing the biotech industry in the region," said Hillsboro Mayor Beach Pace. "Genentech is a tremendous supporter of STEM education in our local schools, and its employees regularly give back to the community through charitable giving and volunteerism. This is a huge win for Hillsboro and Oregon and one that will create more high-paying jobs for local families."

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com .

Genentech Media Relations: (650) 467-6800

Dean Mastrojohn
Mastrojohn.dean@gene.com
(628) 338-0174

Gaby Witte
witte.gaby@gene.com
(707) 303-5637

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

roche holdingRHHBYOTCQX:RHHBYSWX:ROG
RHHBY
The Conversation (0)
Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

- After 5 years of treatment, 91% of children were alive — without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would not be expected to live past 2 years of age - - 96% of Evrysdi-treated children could swallow, 80% could feed without a feeding tube and 59% could sit without support for at least 30... Keep Reading...
FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer With a PIK3CA Mutation

FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer With a PIK3CA Mutation

Priority Review recognizes the best-in-class potential of the inavolisib-based regimen for patients in urgent need of new treatment options – – Additional analyses of INAVO120 will be presented in an oral abstract session at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting – – The... Keep Reading...
Roche and Hitachi High-Tech extend their 46-year partnership, paving the way for further breakthroughs in diagnostic testing

Roche and Hitachi High-Tech extend their 46-year partnership, paving the way for further breakthroughs in diagnostic testing

Renewed partnership combines best in class engineering capabilities with cutting edge science to accelerate the availability of new solutions for customers and patients worldwide Upcoming launches of the new cobas ® c703 & ISE neo units and cobas ® Mass Spec solution are testament to the... Keep Reading...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer with a PIK3CA Mutation

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer with a PIK3CA Mutation

The designation is based on Phase III INAVO120 results, showing the inavolisib-based regimen more than doubled progression-free survival compared with palbociclib and fulvestrant alone in the first-line setting – – Approximately 40% of people with HR-positive breast cancer have a PIK3CA mutation... Keep Reading...
Genentech Reports Positive Phase Ib Results for Its Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist CT-388 in People With Obesity

Genentech Reports Positive Phase Ib Results for Its Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist CT-388 in People With Obesity

Over 24 weeks, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of CT-388 achieved a clinically meaningful and statistically significant mean placebo-adjusted weight loss of 18.8% (p – At week 24, 100% of CT-388 treated participants achieved >5% weight loss, 70% achieved >15% and 45% achieved >20% weight... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect

Aventis Energy Highlights Uranium Fertile System at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

gold investing

What Mining's 'Legendary' Investors Do Differently

base metals investing

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

base metals investing

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

precious metals investing

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect

energy investing

Aventis Energy Highlights Uranium Fertile System at the Corvo Uranium Project

base metals investing

Bold Ventures to Drill at Traxxin Gold Project

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Approved to Join the Defense Industrial Base Consortium to Support Critical Mineral Supply Chain Security in North America