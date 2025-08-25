Genentech and Roche Break Ground on State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina

The $700 million project is part of Genentech and Roche's $50 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, infrastructure and R&D –

– The facility will create more than 1,900 jobs and support the production of next-generation metabolic medicines, including treatments for obesity –

– U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross, Gov. Josh Stein and other local leaders attended the groundbreaking event –

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today broke ground on its newest U.S. manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina. This significant development marks the establishment of Genentech's first manufacturing facility on the East Coast. The 700,000-square-foot facility is strategically designed to support production of the company's future portfolio of metabolic medicines, including next-generation treatments for obesity. The event was attended by federal, state and local officials, including U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, State Sec. of Commerce Lee Lilley, State Sens. Sydney Batch and Lisa Grafstein, State Rep. Erin Paré, Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings and Holly Springs Mayor Sean Mayefskie.

This press release features multimedia.

U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross; Susanne Hundsbæk-Pedersen, Global Head of Pharma Technical Operations and EVP at Roche; North Carolina Governor Josh Stein; Ashley Magargee, CEO of Genentech; Sean Mayefskie, Mayor of Holly Springs; Cheryl Stallings, Wake County Commissioner; Lee Lilley, North Carolina Secretary of Commerce; Fritz Bittenbender, SVP and Head of Public Affairs and Access at Genentech; and Ralf Heckner, Swiss Ambassador.

The project will add more than 400 local manufacturing jobs when the site is operational and more than 1,500 construction jobs during the development phase. Genentech's initial investment in North Carolina is estimated at more than $700 million, part of a larger $50 billion commitment to President Trump's initiatives to invest in U.S. manufacturing, infrastructure and R&D.

The company selected Holly Springs, a growing hub for biopharmaceutical innovation, for its highly skilled local workforce, strong academic institutions and proximity to other leading life science companies in the Raleigh-Durham area.

The new facility is expected to be completed and operational by 2029, incorporating modern biomanufacturing technologies, as well as advanced automation and digital capabilities. The future facility will increase production capacity for the company's manufacturing network, while enhancing supply chain resilience through a high-volume, high-efficiency yet sustainable design. The 100-acre lot includes space for future expansion.

Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee:

"We are proud to break ground on our new manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, with its world-class biotech talent, top research institutions and a robust infrastructure that will enable our growth for years to come. With this step, we are taking action to deliver more life-changing medicines to patients faster, contribute to the local economy, and bolster manufacturing and innovation in the U.S.," Magargee said.

"We are supportive of President Trump's goal to bring more pharmaceutical manufacturing to the United States and appreciate the work that Commerce Secretary Lutnick and the Department of Commerce's U.S. Investment Accelerator are doing to remove regulatory barriers that cause delays in establishing manufacturing sites in the U.S. We also thank the North Carolina, Wake County and Holly Springs officials for their partnership. Their warm welcome and leadership in the life sciences bodes well for great things to come for our company, your communities, and, ultimately, for patients."

U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross, 2nd North Carolina Congressional District:

"This groundbreaking is a milestone for our community and for North Carolina's growing role in the biotech economy. Investments like this one mean good-paying jobs for our residents, expanded opportunities for workers with a range of skills and education, and continued growth for the Research Triangle's innovation ecosystem. I look forward to working with Genentech to ensure this facility helps our region to thrive for decades to come."

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein:

"North Carolina has earned its reputation as the best state for business, and Genentech's decision to put down roots in Holly Springs is further proof of our leadership in the biotech sector. From our top-tier research universities to our world-class workforce, North Carolina has exactly what companies need to succeed. I am pleased to welcome Genentech to Holly Springs as they expand their operations to the East Coast."

Holly Springs Mayor Sean Mayefskie:

"The groundbreaking of Genentech's new facility marks a defining step forward for Holly Springs. Not only does it strengthen Holly Springs' role as a cornerstone in North Carolina's life sciences manufacturing ecosystem, but we expect to see a powerful boost to our local economy, particularly for small businesses. We are thrilled for Genentech to be part of our community!"

About Genentech

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com .

Media Contact: Shirley Dang, (650) 467-6800
Media Contact: Dean Mastrojohn, (650) 467-6800
Advocacy Contact: Danielle Haney, (240) 805-4810
Investor Contacts: Loren Kalm, (650) 225-3217

Roche is a Swiss biopharmaceutical and diagnostic company. The firm's best-selling pharmaceutical products include a variety of oncology therapies from acquired partner Genentech, and its diagnostics group was bolstered by the acquisition of Ventana in 2008. Oncology products account for 50% of pharmaceutical sales, and centralized and point-of-care diagnostics for more than half of diagnostic-related sales.

- After 5 years of treatment, 91% of children were alive — without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would not be expected to live past 2 years of age -

- 96% of Evrysdi-treated children could swallow, 80% could feed without a feeding tube and 59% could sit without support for at least 30 seconds -

Priority Review recognizes the best-in-class potential of the inavolisib-based regimen for patients in urgent need of new treatment options –

– Additional analyses of INAVO120 will be presented in an oral abstract session at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting –

  • Renewed partnership combines best in class engineering capabilities with cutting edge science to accelerate the availability of new solutions for customers and patients worldwide
  • Upcoming launches of the new cobas ® c703 & ISE neo units and cobas ® Mass Spec solution are testament to the partnership's dedication to continued innovation
  • The new 10-year contract will focus on strengthening the partnership for continued transformative innovation for patients

Roche announced today that Hitachi High-Tech and Roche have extended their partnership, committing to at least 10 years of additional collaboration. Bringing together the companies' expertise and track record in diagnostics innovation, engineering and manufacturing, the renewed contract further strengthens the two companies' long lasting partnership.

Together, the companies have delivered significant innovations that paved the way for industry-leading in-vitro diagnostic solutions. From revolutionising the clinical lab with the world's first multi-channel analyser, to the automation of immunology, the collaboration has led to groundbreaking innovations that have enabled labs and healthcare systems to overcome delivery challenges and get patients the care they need.

The designation is based on Phase III INAVO120 results, showing the inavolisib-based regimen more than doubled progression-free survival compared with palbociclib and fulvestrant alone in the first-line setting –

– Approximately 40% of people with HR-positive breast cancer have a PIK3CA mutation and often face poorer prognosis and resistance to endocrine treatment –

Over 24 weeks, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of CT-388 achieved a clinically meaningful and statistically significant mean placebo-adjusted weight loss of 18.8% (p

– At week 24, 100% of CT-388 treated participants achieved >5% weight loss, 70% achieved >15% and 45% achieved >20% weight loss –

