GDIT Named AWS Global Defense Consulting Partner of the Year

Company recognized for its tactical edge AI solutions designed to help advance national security missions

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). GDIT was named the winner of Global Defense Consulting Partner of the Year, recognizing the company's collaboration with AWS to develop innovative, tactical edge AI solutions that advance national security missions.

A notable example of this innovation is the Defense Operations Grid Mesh Accelerator (DOGMA) solution to support U.S. air defense systems. Integrating advanced AI, machine learning, cloud and satellite connectivity capabilities, DOGMA enables analysts to rapidly streamline data processing and accelerate decision-making at the tactical edge. GDIT has already demonstrated the impact of DOGMA at several military exercises this year. At a recent Technology Readiness Experimentation (T-REX) exercise, the company deployed the solution to monitor 350 commercial aircraft and unmanned aerial systems and analyze 9 million aircraft positions to predict whether the aircraft was a friend or foe. The solution enabled analysts to accelerate decision-making from 30 minutes to just 3 seconds. At Cyber Fortress 2025, during a simulated sophisticated cyber and physical attack on a power grid, GDIT leveraged DOGMA to provide real time visibility into aerial threats and support coordinated response efforts.

"This recognition is a testament to how collaboration can strengthen tactical edge AI innovation," said Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior vice president for the defense division. "We're shaping mission-critical solutions that allow teams to operate faster, safer and with greater confidence in the most demanding operational environments."

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, GDIT operates hundreds of active cloud programs across government agencies and is collaborating with AWS to develop solutions across various mission focus areas, including battlespace of the future, protecting the homeland, smarter government and border security. The 2025 Global Defense Consulting Partner of the Year is the fourth AWS Partner Award received by GDIT. The company also received the 2023 North America Collaboration Partner of the Year Award, the 2021 AWS Global Public Sector Partner Award and the 2019 AWS Government Competency Public Sector Consulting Partner Award.

The Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

