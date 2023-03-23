Gold Price Breaks Through US$2,000 for Second Time in a Week

Gaming Arts will showcase an impressive lineup of new titles displaying creativity and innovation at IGA 2023

- Gaming Arts is poised to showcase one of its most visually stunning and innovative libraries of gaming content ever, at the 2023 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention. With the momentum from popular hits such as Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More ™ and the world's most-advanced ETG, Casino Wizard ® VIP, Gaming Arts continues to support its tribal partners across America and will launch many new and exciting technologies at IGA 2023.

Thor's Thunder

This year at the Indian Gaming Convention and Tradeshow, the Gaming Arts booth #829 will be brimming with stimulating game graphics, embracing soundtracks, and thrilling game mechanics.

First up in this incredibly impressive lineup is Thor's Thunder . Displayed on the Vertx ® Grand 49 portrait cabinet, this game features cash-on-reel-symbols, an exciting storm fever mode, and thrilling free games. Customers will love the many opportunities for big wins as they interact with Thor and feel his wrath or favor, as he shocks with big wins through the use of his mighty hammer. Thor's Thunder will be striking casino floors everywhere this summer and proving that "lightning can indeed strike twice!"

Building on the excitement of the original Cyber Dragon comes, Cyber Dragon Gold . This version expands upon the original and adds more excitement, free games, and chances to defeat the Cyber Dragon and bring home the Gold. Also featured is the visually stunning new series, Winning Wings, where fantasy takes flight. Winning Wings encompasses two titles, Butterflies and Fairies , where both themes allow the player to feel as if they are one with nature and bring an exciting new twist to the classic, Hold and Spin feature. Bring a hardy appetite for Big Fat Dragon™, players will delight in the visual whimsy of this game and will love the riveting opportunities for Big Wins! All of these exciting new titles are featured on the beautiful Vertx ® Grand Cabinet.

The Phocus Dual Screen Cabinet is brimming with excitement over its newest series, Lucky Pick , featuring titles Leprechaun and BumbleBee . These unique persistent punch board style games are loaded with credits, extra free games, random wilds, and win multiplier increases which lead to incredible win opportunities for the player.

The Phocus ® Dual Screen featuring the HaloTop ® wheel will also showcase a new line-up of games with the highly anticipated Spin It Up™ series. Stack 7s and wilds in Triple Stack 7's or stack gold bars in Giant Gold Bar and win your opportunity to spin the exciting Super Wheel Bonus where the player continues to spin until a collect symbol hits and where players can win great awards up to the Grand Jackpot!

Prominently on display will be the latest in innovation in the bingo and keno spaces with the world's first TITO enabled self-serve EZ-Keno Kiosk. "Super Win" and "Super Promo" technologies for bingo and casino promotions will also be highlighted at IGA.

Adding to the excitement of IGA, Gaming Arts will also be hosting a Slot Tournament at their booth featuring the newest slot themes in a fun and exciting challenge. This Slot Tournament will happen on Wednesday, March 29 th at 11:30am and 2:30pm . Sign-ups will be happening at the booth earlier in the day. Everyone is encouraged to sign up.

Jean Venneman , "I look forward to seeing our tribal customers and displaying what Gaming Arts has created. Gaming Arts values its partnerships with the tribal community, and we are dedicated to demonstrating our commitment to them by offering exciting new games and innovative gaming solutions for their floors. I am confident that IGA 2023 will be a great show for all."

About Gaming Arts
Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in over 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact
Bree Cardona
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-will-showcase-an-impressive-lineup-of-new-titles-displaying-creativity-and-innovation-at-iga-2023-301780326.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Clinical Trial of Arcade Therapeutics' Flagship Therapeutic Mobile Game, StarStarter Rx, Shows Robust Reductions in Social Anxiety in Adults

  • StarStarter Rx (fka ABM-01) reduced social anxiety symptoms in more than 90% of patient participants 22-65 with Social Anxiety Disorder, averaging a 33% decrease, a magnitude that was statistically significantly greater than that of the gold-standard placebo control (Cohen's d = .4738)
  • 68% of patients showed clinically meaningful reductions in their anxiety severity level, with 38% showing reductions to sub-clinical cutoffs
  • The digital therapeutic applies the cognitive training technique Attention Bias Modification (ABM) through an engaging mobile game format and will begin a limited launch with select payor and provider organizations in Q2 as it pursues FDA submission

Arcade Therapeutics (fka Wise Therapeutics) announced topline results of their StarStarter Rx Pilot Study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of their flagship digital therapeutic in adults 22-65 with Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). The study achieved its predefined efficacy outcome for its primary endpoint, the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS), as well as secondary and exploratory outcome measures such as the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-II). No serious adverse events were reported.

StarStarter Rx

These results build off of 7 randomized controlled trials that have already validated Arcade's proprietary, gamified approach to the cognitive training technique Attention Bias Modification. Arcade's clinical research uses a gold-standard placebo sham in research studies that isolates and controls for the therapy's mechanism of action.

"SAD is the most prevalent of anxiety disorders, more than twice that of Generalized Anxiety Disorder, with cases rising as many are now re-acclimating to social situations after the isolation of the pandemic. Indeed, almost 15 million people in the US, or 7% of the US population, are affected by SAD every year," said Arcade Chief Science Officer, Tracy Dennis-Tiwary PhD. "We are thrilled by these promising results as we continue down the path toward FDA submission of StarStarter Rx as the first game-based treatment for Social Anxiety Disorder."

"We're elated to have further improved our clinical impact with an even more engaging gameplay experience," said Arcade's Chief Executive Officer, Raj Amin. "We now look forward to working with healthcare partners to offer this safe and effective treatment option to patients in need."

StarStarter Rx is available with the Arcade Connect DTx deployment platform, which includes integration features, clinical assessments, and HIPAA-consent management. For more information see https://arcadetherapeutics.com/partners/ .

Disclaimer:
Claims made above have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. StarStarter Rx is not intended for use as a standalone therapy and does not represent a substitution for your medication. You should consult your healthcare provider before using StarStarter Rx.

StarStarter Rx is made available without a prescription under FDA's enforcement policy for digital health devices for treating psychiatric disorders during the COVID-19 public health emergency (Document Number: 20023). For more information, please contact Arcade Therapeutics, Inc.

ABOUT ARCADE THERAPEUTICS INC.:

Arcade Therapeutics combines clinical neuroscience with mobile gaming to develop engaging, clinically validated digital therapeutics that address pervasive mental health challenges. Arcade Therapeutics' mission is to have a powerful, positive impact on the global mental health crisis through digital therapies that lower barriers to access and are as engaging as they are clinically effective.

Media Contact:
Nayan Ghosh
nayan@arcadetherapeutics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-trial-of-arcade-therapeutics-flagship-therapeutic-mobile-game-starstarter-rx-shows-robust-reductions-in-social-anxiety-in-adults-301780202.html

SOURCE Arcade Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade and Matter Labs sign partnership as part of WEMIX PLAY's full-fledged expansion to Ethereum

  • WEMIX PLAY, the world's largest blockchain game platform, expands to Ethereum
  • Provide a safer and more transparent intergame economy through cooperation with Matter Labs
  • Rollup Layer 2 zkSync Era developer Matter Labs is working on the latest Layer 3 Hyperchains

Leading Korea-based blockchain gaming company Wemade, a key sponsor at this week's GDC 2023, has signed a partnership with Matter Labs, which developed the Ethereum roll-up layer 2 (L2) zkSync Era.

Wemade and Matter Labs sign partnership

zkSync Era is an open-source layer 2 chain that solves the limitations of Ethereum 's high gas cost, limited scalability, and performance by using zero knowledge proofs. It has the advantage of extending the security, trustlessness and permissionless access of Ethereum , and further strengthening the decentralization and community-based experience.

Currently, Matter Labs is developing HyperChains, its Layer 3 solution that is expected to provide limitless performance, limitless scaling with limitless customization and exponentially reduce data costs.

Through this collaboration, Wemade plans not only to secure the global competitiveness of WEMIX PLAY - the world's largest blockchain game platform with more than 20 million users worldwide - but also to expand its scope to the Ethereum ecosystem, massive user base and vast numbers of dApps. Based on this, it provides users with a safer and more transparent inter-game economy, and supports low cost and fast transactions on the Ethereum network with zkSync Era and HyperChains.

The partnership will also enable WEMIX PLAY to build technology and infrastructure that can onboard more blockchain games to the WEMIX ecosystem.

- end -

About WEMADE

"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community. www.wemade.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-and-matter-labs-sign-partnership-as-part-of-wemix-plays-full-fledged-expansion-to-ethereum-301779988.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c7296.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FAZE CLAN PROMOTES MATT "BK" AUGUSTIN TO VICE PRESIDENT OF BRAND & CREATIVE STRATEGY

- FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced Matt "BK" Augustin has been promoted to Vice President of Brand & Creative Strategy. Augustin, who has been at FaZe Clan for just over two years as Director of Brand & Creative Strategy, will lead a team that will work cross-functionally to optimize FaZe Clan's creative, brand and media strategy. Augustin will report to President and COO, Zach Katz .

BK Augustin - FaZe Clan's VP of Brand & Creative Strategy

"BK is a one-of-a-kind executive and vital asset who not only brings immense value and critical strategy to FaZe Clan, but he also brings steadfast determination and energy that permeates throughout the building everyday," said President and COO Zach Katz . "Lee and I are thrilled to elevate him into a stronger leadership position as we continue to optimize FaZe Clan's creative, brand and media strategy."

As VP of Brand & Creative Strategy, Augustin will oversee a team that's involved in the full life-cycle of business development for FaZe Clan including – helping identify existing opportunities for current and potential partners, developing the creative strategy for new business proposals & brand strategy for current and potential partners and working cross-functionally to help produce award-winning content.

"Having a chance to work in gaming, a space that isn't just growing, but one I'm a legit member and contributor of, has been amazing," said Augustin. "Being able to help build a brand like FaZe through the lens of fans first is an opportunity I refuse to take for granted."

During his time at FaZe Clan, Augustin has been instrumental in cementing and continuing partner relationships and collaborations including McDonald's, Porsche, DraftKings, GHOST Energy, MoonPay, SteelSeries, SCUF, DoorDash and Totino's.  In 2021, BK was featured on Ad Age's acclaimed 40 Under 40 list recognizing rising stars in marketing, advertising and media.

Prior to joining FaZe, BK worked for multiple reputable advertising agencies including DigitasLBi, FCB Chicago, Fitzco/McCann and 72andSunny where he touched several campaigns with brands including the NFL, Adidas, Under Armour, Activision, and Blizzard Entertainment. In addition to his professional experience, Augustin has dedicated himself to shining a light on the importance of diversity and inclusion by consistently using his presence on LinkedIn to form connections and serve as a mentor for underrepresented professionals. He co-founded the organization Advertising for Change , which focuses on bringing diversity to Atlanta's marketing industry and  founded and served as the Global Lead of the McCann World Group Global Diversity Council where he focused on bringing their offices across the world together while pushing for a fair and inclusive environment for all. Bk is also a former ADCOLOR FUTURES board member and current alumni/mentor for Marcus Graham Project .

ABOUT FAZE HOLDINGS INC.
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 13  competitive esports teams who have won 37 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts:
FaZe Clan: chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com + alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-promotes-matt-bk-augustin-to-vice-president-of-brand--creative-strategy-301779544.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

now.gg, Inc. announces strategic investment from MEGAZONECLOUD to bring mobile cloud play to game developers

The partnership is aimed at transforming the mobile gaming industry with new business models

- now.gg, Inc. announced a strategic investment from MEGAZONECLOUD to bring new business models to the mobile gaming industry. With now.gg, Inc.'s solutions, MEGAZONECLOUD will enable Asian game developers to bring their games to the cloud, opening up new business models and global audiences for them.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CasinoWhat Publishes Reviews of Online Casinos in Malaysia

CasinoWhat, an innovative media network in Malaysia, has published reviews of 10 newly licensed online casino platforms in Malaysia. CasinoWhat's team of experts conducted rigorous testing, research, evaluation, and comparison in the effort to ensure these reviews are reliable and informative.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9329/159547_b540b319d4a19af0_001.jpg

Reviews of 10 Trusted Online Casinos in Malaysia

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023

  • Blockchain technology can add fun by connecting well-designed in-game economy with reality
  • Economies of MIR4 and MIR M are connected to build inter-game economy and inter-game play
  • WEMIX PLAY, where inter-game play is supported, will provide necessary tools for blockchain game developing to any developers

With much of the conversation at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco focusing on the myriad of ways in which the gaming industry could evolve, Wemade CEO Henry Chang's "The Future of Gaming: Inter-game Play and Beyond" keynote proved to be a timely one. Henry spoke in detail about how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by utilizing blockchain technology to create a seamless inter-game economy powered by unfettered play in-and-between games across all platforms. Other keynote highlights include:

Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023

What blockchain technology can do

  • "What blockchain technology can do is to make good games even more fun," he said, "by connecting the in-game economies of well-made games with the real-life economy via game tokens and NFTs."
  • "Games become a lot more fun when blockchain technology is applied. NFTs and game tokens can be issued and those can be exchanged in and outside games, creating a unique game tokenomics."

The benefits of a connected inter-game economy: MIR4 and MIRM

  • "Anyone can make a new game utilizing MIR4's game tokens and NFTs [on the blockchain game platform WEMIX PLAY]."
  • [Referring to the interaction between in-game economies of blockchain versions of MIR4 and MIR M] "These processes [of obtaining in-game resources, game tokens and governance tokens of the two games] will establish inter-game economy where economies of MIR M and MIR4 are connected directly and indirectly, and this, in turn, will lead to inter-game play."
  • "[MIR4's] number of users and sales improved [after the launch of MIR M]", which "is an unprecedented phenomenon created by inter-game economy and inter-game play. A very basic and simple connection sparked a new gameplay that never existed before."

What the future inter-game economy looks like

  • While "all games have existed independently like islands", there will be "the massive phenomenon of multiple games being connected through blockchain technology."
  • "Everyone enjoys games and leads economic activities, but if these are connected through blockchain technology, this giant ecosystem, which enables inter-game economy and inter-game play, can be called the metaverse."

Collaboration between Wemade and game developers

  • "Game developers' forte lies in creating enjoyable games."
  • "By working together, we can seize this incredible opportunity and master the emerging gaming landscape."
  • "At Wemade, we are committed to assisting any game developers interested in blockchain technology in creating outstanding blockchain games.

About WEMADE

"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-ceo-henry-chang-shares-inter-game-economy-vision-at-gdc-2023-301779974.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

