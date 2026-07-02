Galloper Gold Signs Strategic Partnership with Tripp Marine

Galloper Gold Signs Strategic Partnership with Tripp Marine

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Strategic Partnership with Tripp Marine out of Howley, NL for heavy equipment barging operations for its flagship Glover Island Project.

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Mr. Bryan Sparrow, VP of Exploration for Galloper Gold, commented: "Galloper has chosen to operate with Tripp Marine to transport the project's heavy equipment. Mobilization operations for heavy equipment have begun and are being carried out in a staged process. Leading into its drill program, Galloper is launching into a trenching program targeting surficial exposures of mineralization. This allows for a very competitive geochemical sampling and evaluation program in advance of follow-up drilling. Galloper's 2026 field program is in a dynamic and exciting growth-phase, and it is working to deliver on its goal to grow the inventory of mineralized resources on Glover Island. We maintain a long-term focus on sustainable and cost-effective solutions finding efficiencies as the program develops in real-time and we are incorporating those into our operations."

Galloper Gold has entered on July 1, 2026, into a non-binding, multi-year, partnership with Tripp Marine (at market costs for each barging trip). Termination rights are per convenience with notice, and the contract operates as an arm's length agreement. The service provider – Tripp Marine – is proximally located to Grand Lake and Glover Island, and as such is considered a strategic partnership for their ability to provide cost effective barging solutions. The contract is expected to operate to 2030 with extensions as necessary.

The technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bryan Sparrow, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Galloper Gold.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 117.21 sq/km (11,721 ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/
X: https://x.com/Gallopergold?s=20
You Tube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303835

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