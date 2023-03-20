Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling at Anatacau West and Kicks off 2023 Exploration Campaign

Gala Sues pNetwork on Behalf of pGala Victims

Gala Games a pioneer in web3 entertainment, recently filed a negligence and tortious interference with business expectancy lawsuit against pNetwork, a cross-chain bridge provider. Gala alleges that pNetwork failed to address a misconfiguration in its code, giving the false appearance of a 1B hack and unfairly led to a disruption in the market for Gala's own native token, GALA, and required a substantial expenditure by Gala as a result of this disruption.

$GALA, a native ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, had been bridged to BNB Smart Chain (BSC) using a bridge dApp constructed and maintained by p.Network. Users could deposit their GALA token into the contract, and receive the resulting pAsset, pGALA.

The lawsuit states that (i) pNetwork admitted that it mistakenly leaked a governance key when deploying this pGALA bridge, which such key was later used by an attacker to breach the pGALA contract on the BNB chain, (ii) the recovery plan presented and executed by pNetwork failed to recover the assets that were the subject of the attack and caused further harm; and (iii) despite pNetwork's assurances that action needed to be taken immediately, despite the systemic risk such action presented. Gala asserts that pNetwork sought to increase the utilization of its platform by issuing pGALA, and pNetwork benefited from its association with Gala Games . Therefore, it owed Gala a duty of care to avoid causing harm to the company or tokens. When pNetwork breached this duty by negligently and recklessly causing a security breach, it caused damage to Gala through out-of-pocket costs of over $25 million to address the aftermath of the breach, and reputational harm due to the market disruption.

Further, the GALA tokens are an essential component of Gala's business. pNetwork was aware of the prospective economic advantage in the value of GALA tokens as the entire function of pGALA is tied to the utility of GALA tokens itself. When pNetwork negligently and recklessly caused a security breach and intentionally carried out a failed recovery plan that caused further harm, it negatively impacted the market's perception of Gala and the GALA tokens, damaged Gala's reputation, and caused harm to its relationships with exchanges. Gala is seeking $27,671,934.80 for the out-of-pocket costs due to the breach, additional compensation for injuries, punitive damages and other relief the court would deem just and equitable.

Below follows a breakdown of the events surrounding the pNetwork breach.

On Thursday November 3 , pNetwork informed Gala that the contract on BNB Chain had been breached as a result of pNetwork engineers mistakenly leaving a key in the public GitHub repository. The breach had not been exploited at that time, but it was feared by pNetwork that an attacker could mint unlimited pGALA on the pNetwork pGALA contract at any time. pNetwork proposed a plan to deactivate the bridge and then emergency whitehat exploit their own contract. Gala and pNetwork then contacted exchanges to alert them to the breach and immediately suspend deposits and withdrawals of the BEP-20 all pGALA. Following this, pNetwork initiated their whitehat attack, which was supposed to last for 2-3 minutes. As Gala does not promote tokens directly, the company is not in contact with the vast majority of exchanges that listed either $GALA or the BEP-20 $pGALA on BNB Chain. Gala also contacted PancakeSwap and asked them to put a warning on the trading pair alerting people not to use it.

In a statement on November 5, 2022 ( pGALA post-mortem: measures taken to safeguard the ecosystem from malicious actors and recovery plan | by pNetwork Team | pNetwork | Medium ) pNetwork said that the company would return, in full, the BNB assets collected from the whitehat draining of the pool. In addition to individual victims losing money and exchanges being exposed to the exploited pGALA, the Ethereum -based $GALA Token suffered a negative reputational impact and corresponding decreases in liquidity and market depth. Later on November 11, 2022 pNetwork stated that they were unable to proceed with the recovery plan.

In the event that the suit succeeds, Gala has stated that any damages, less legal fees, will be converted to $GALA and burned. Gala is also aware of the damage that pNetwork's actions caused many other third-parties, and invites these other injured parties to contact the legal team at pGALAlawsuit@gala.games about the potential to join the suit against pNetwork.

About Gala

Gala is a Web3 games company that uses decentralization, player ownership and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world leaders in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Lotum Selects Couchbase to Unify Gaming Experiences for Millions of Global Users

Capella Helps Lotum Improve User Experience, Boost Performance and Increase Efficiency at Scale With Real-Time Data

Today at the Game Developers Conference Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, announced that Lotum one of the world's leading providers of mobile gaming applications, has selected Couchbase Capella ™ Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) on Google Cloud to power its most popular mobile game, 4 Pics 1 Word. Capella delivers a consistent and always-on experience for Lotum game users, regardless of network connectivity. Since moving to Capella, Lotum has benefited from increased performance and scale for its games, as well as meeting customer demand for a synchronized gaming experience across devices.

Tech entrepreneur Weili Dai unveils Story Machine, a Pioneering Game Engine Powered by Generative AI to Create Interactive Narrative Experiences, at GDC

Tech investor and entrepreneur Weili Dai today announces the launch of her latest venture: Story Machine. Built by leading game development studio Robot Invader, Story Machine is a powerful generative AI-infused 2D game creation platform and engine.

Story Machine empowers creators by building generative AI tools directly into a cross-platform interactive game engine. While the use of generative AI in gaming is in its early days, Story Machine's integration is useful for creators today. Creators can generate AI art directly in Story Machine and use a context-aware UI to create backgrounds, objects, or characters. Story Machine moves beyond simple prompts to enable the creative process: it integrates a range of AI models, and automatically selects the best service to satisfy a creator's request without the creator needing to become a "prompt engineer."

Build a Fun Breakfast Experience with NEW Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Minecraft

Tony the Tiger® made his gaming debut last year, and now he's leveling up his love of gaming once again with a new cereal inspired by the popular video game

Minecraft is beloved by a community of millions for its endless creative potential, engaging survival gameplay, and iconic mobs — and now there's a new way for players to further immerse themselves in its blocky universe. Following the success of Kellogg's first Minecraft cereal Minecraft players and cereal fans alike are scoring another flavorful take on the adventure-filled virtual world with NEW Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Minecraft.

Flexion and Digital Turbine Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock Alternative App Distribution and Superior Monetization

The New Partnership Combines the Unique Services and Reach of Both Mobile Leaders, Enabling New Revenue Opportunities to Their App Developer, Carrier and OEM Partners

Flexion (NASDAQ Stockholm: FLEXM), the games marketing company and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS ), the global leaders in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced a strategic commercial relationship to grow game developers' audiences on some of the world's largest telecom platforms - boosting app discovery and revenue.

Aura Expands Kids Online Safety Capabilities with Safe Gaming Technology and Investment in Kidas

Aura integrates Kidas 'ProtectMe' technology to protect children from online predators, scams, and cyberbullying when playing online video games

Aura the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced an investment in and strategic partnership with Kidas a technology solutions company developing anti-cyberbullying and predator protection software for online gaming platforms. Aura's investment in Kidas' intelligent platform was made under the Aura Innovation Fund which supports the growth of early-stage startups making the internet safer for those especially vulnerable to online threats, including children. In addition to the investment, Aura now provides subscribers access to Kidas' ProtectMe software through Aura's all-in-one, AI-powered online safety app, expanding the platform's existing capabilities that proactively protect families and kids online.

WEMIX Introduces WEMIX PLAY 3.0

WEMIX has officially launched WEMIX PLAY 3.0, the all-new ve rsion of the gaming platform of WEMIX PLAY.

Meet All-New WEMIX PLAY 3.0

WEMIX PLAY transforms a well-made game into an excellent blockchain game by integrating 4 elements of a system, impeccably built for blockchain games. They are the Tokenomics, optimized for exceptional games developed by developer's long, hard dedication and vision, the GameFi, a game-dedicated decentralized financial service, the Marketplace, where game NFTs are traded, and the Community that embraces everyone from creators who lead the game community to fans, users, and token investors.

In an era where a game evolves into a metaverse for people to enjoy their everyday activities, the blockchain game platform of WEMIX PLAY is ready to have a blast with you who have shown endless love and support.

Come and enjoy various games and blockchain services in the renewed WEMIX PLAY 3.0.

W ebsite's Overall Update

  • Game-centered design and visuals are applied to provide a more immersive game experience.

Ne w Features and Upgrades

1. HOME

  • HOME menu shows the service's overall summary with more in-depth game-related information.

2. Games

  • Games menu provides information about onboarding and upcoming games.
  • NEWS & EVENTS menu has been added to provide each game's updates and events.
  • New chart displays the trend of concurrent onboarding game users and game tokens.
  • Ratings and review features have been added to facilitate communications among users.

3. Tokens

  • WEMIX PLAY users are enabled to monitor liquidity trends of tokens in service with the new token chart.
  • You can check information on All Tokens, and My Tokens' list when connecting to your PLAY Wallet.

4. GameFi

  • DEX, Borrow sections have been added to the 5 existing services (Staking, Reflect, Swap, Pool, Bridge).
  • With the order book-based DEX, you can check the token prices and buy/sell tokens at a preferred price.
  • With the borrow service, you can borrow other digital assets by utilizing your deposited digital asset as a collateral.

5. Community

  • PAPYRUS, a community platform for token/NFT holders, will be launched soon.
  • With the creator-based Fan Token menu, creators will be able to check donations in real-time, and donations will be displayed during streaming.

6. My Page

  • It provides the digital assets list and transaction history of a PLAY Wallet connected to WEMIX PLAY. — My Page will help you manage your digital assets in a more personalized and optimized way.

7. Others

  • WEMIX PLAY is preparing to provide more enhanced services, such as DEX, NFT Market, Game Staking, etc.
  • Game Staking service will be available so that users can stake game tokens acquired through game plays to increase liquidity and receive rewards.

* S ome services will be available through upcoming updat es.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services including WEMIX PLAY, the world's largest blockchain gaming platform. WEMIX is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

