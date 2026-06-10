Gain Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Expert Summit

Gain Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Expert Summit

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) ("Gain", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that Gene Mack, President and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Expert Summit, being held in a hybrid format from June 15-16, 2026.

Fireside Chat Details

Date and Time: Monday, June 15, 2026; replay beginning 7:00 a.m. EDT

Access a replay of the fireside chat here or visit the "Investors & Media/News & Events" section of the Company's website at https://gaintherapeutics.com.

Registered attendees can request one-on-one meetings with Gain management via H.C. Wainwright. Please contact your banking representative to do so.

If you are unable to attend the conferences and would like to schedule a meeting with Gain management, please contact ir@gaintherapeutics.com.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain's lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. GT-02287 has further potential in Gaucher's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer's disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.

Gain's unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "will," "may," "should," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company's current or future product candidates including GT-02287 and GT-04686; expectations regarding the completion and timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287, including any extension studies; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment for a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287, including any extension studies; the timing of any submissions to the FDA or other regulatory bodies and agencies and the timing of any responses from the FDA or other regulatory bodies and agencies; the timing of the commencement of any Phase 2 clinical studies for GT-02287; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company's product candidates, including GT-02287 and GT-04686. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings made with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. 
Apaar Jammu 
Director, Investor Relations and Public Relations
ajammu@gaintherapeutics.com

LifeSci Advisors LLC
Chuck Padala
Managing Director
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Russo Partners LLC
Nic Johnson and Elio Ambrosio
nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com
elio.ambrosio@russopartnersllc.com
(760) 846-9256


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