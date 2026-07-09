G Mining Ventures Reports Q2 2026 Preliminary Production Results

G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN,OTC:GMINF, OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to report preliminary production results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from its 100%-owned Tocantinzinho Gold Mine ("TZ") in Pará State, Brazil.

TZ produced 36,845 ounces of gold ("Au") in the second quarter of 2026, a 16% increase from Q1 2026. On a year-to-date basis, the Corporation has produced and sold 68,691 ounces of gold and 71,215 oz Au, respectively. The Corporation remains on track to achieve full-year production guidance of 160,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold.

Preliminary Second Quarter 2026 Operational Results Highlights:

  • Gold produced: 36,845 oz
  • Gold sold: 37,439 oz
  • Average plant throughput: 11,121 tpd
  • Average grade processed: 1.23 g/t Au
  • Gold recovery: 91.9%
  • Strip ratio: 2.78x

"Second quarter operational results tracked broadly to plan, with results reflecting the sequencing of lower-grade material as mining activities focused on waste stripping and pit advancement," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This work supports access to higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization and positions the operation for a meaningful increase in grade and production in the second half of 2026, in line with our guidance."

Table 1. Tocantinzinho Preliminary Second Quarter 2026 Operational Results

  Q2 20261 Q2 2025 YTD 2026
       
Mining Activities        
Ore Tonnes Mined kt 1,673 1,649 2,693
Waste Tonnes Mined kt 4,652 2,707 9,144
Total Tonnes Mined kt 6,325 4,356 11,837
Strip Ratio Waste/Ore 2.78 1.64 3.40
Processing Activities        
Total Tonnes Processed kt 1,012 1,011 2,075
Avg. Plant Throughput tpd 11,121 11,107 11,464
Avg. Gold Recovery % 91.9% 90.3% 91.1%
Avg. Gold Grade Processed g/t Au 1.23 1.45 1.13
Gold Produced oz 36,845 42,587 68,691
Gold Sold oz 37,439 40,082 71,215
         

1 Q2 2026 operating results are preliminary and subject to final reconciliation. Comparative Q2 2025 operating data are derived from the Corporation's previously reported results.

Operational Review
The TZ mine achieved record quarterly mining of 6.3 Mt in Q2 2026, a 15% increase over Q1 2026. The planned commissioning of additional haul trucks and a front-end loader in Q3 2026 is expected to further support increased mining rates. Mining activities remain closely aligned with the mine plan, enabling access to higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization and positioning the operation for a significant increase in grade and production during the second half of 2026 allowing for substantially lower costs, consistent with guidance. Stockpile rehandling and blending continued to support stable and consistent plant feed throughout the quarter.

TZ maintained steady plant throughput during the quarter, processing 1,012 kt or ore at an average rate of 11,121 tonnes per day ("tpd"). The average processed grade was 1.23 g/t Au and the average recovery was 91.9%. In the second quarter of 2026, 36,845 ounces of gold were produced, and 37,439 ounces of gold were sold. Differences between gold ounces produced and gold ounces sold are primarily due to shipment and refining timing differences.

On Track to Deliver 2026 Guidance
The Corporation maintains its 2026 production guidance of 160,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold. Production is expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year, with approximately 62% of annual output forecast for H2 2026 as higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization is accessed in accordance with the mine plan.

Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details
The Corporation expects to release its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. Participants may join using the following details:

The conference call will also be accessible through the GMIN investor relations website at: https://investors.gmin.gold/English/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.
G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metals projects. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana — all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol "GMIN".

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold or contact:

Jean-François Lemonde 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
514.299.4926
Jflemonde@gmin.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the Corporation remaining on track to achieve full-year production guidance; (ii) the anticipated access to higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization; (iii) the planned commissioning of additional haul trucks and a front-end loader in Q3 being expected to further support increased mining rates; (iv) the anticipated significant increase in gold grade and production during H2-2026; (v) production of H2-2026 anticipated to constitute 62% of annual output; and (vi) the quoted comments of GMIN's Chief Executive Officer , as well as the whole contents of the sections entitled "On Track to Deliver 2026 Guidance" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to GMIN continuing to generate free cash flow and profitability, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, those outlined in feasibility and other technical studies relating to GMIN's mining assets, and those underlying the items listed on the above sections entitled "On Track to Deliver 2026 Guidance" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) TZ will continue operating and delivering production, recoveries and costs that will remain in line with expectations; (ii) a meaningful increase in grade and production will take place in H2-2026; (iii) mining activities will remain closely aligned with the mine plan; (iv) the higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization will be accessed in H2-2026, or at all; (v) Oko West will be brought into commercial production in 2028; or (vi) GMIN will use TZ and Oko West to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and (iii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.


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