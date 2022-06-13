GamingInvesting News

Ninja Cotton Candy Now Available, Only at Walmart

G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, has announced that Ninja Cotton Candy the first G FUEL flavor inspired by Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is now available at select Walmart stores nationwide.

G FUEL's Ninja Cotton Candy, inspired by Tyler

Matching the wild and unpredictable personality of Ninja himself, Ninja Cotton Candy is a sweet blast of flavor reminiscent of your favorite carnival treat. Crack open a can of Ninja Cotton Candy to get the energy boost that will help you Pon Pon your way to victory in your favorite Battle Royale!

"Ninja is an entertainment powerhouse, so we needed a flavor that's just as fun and exciting as he is. Ninja Cotton Candy fits the bill perfectly," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan . "We can't wait for G FUEL fans to discover Ninja's flavor at Walmart stores across the U.S. this summer."

In addition to being Blevins' debut G FUEL flavor, Ninja Cotton Candy marks G FUEL's first ready-to-drink 16 oz can with 140 mg of caffeine compared to its 300 mg lineup. Like all G FUEL cans, Ninja Cotton Candy has zero sugar and zero calories, along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"There are two things we love to offer fans; first is accessibility, the second is something that's never been done before, and this checks both boxes in an awesome way," said Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. "And getting to have my own unique cotton candy flavor? If I was hype to announce the collaboration with Team Ninja and G FUEL, I'm even more so now."

Additionally, fans who purchase G FUEL products at Walmart June 10 th through August 5 th can scan their receipts to enter for a chance to win prizes awarded every two weeks, including a year's supply of G FUEL, a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X, a G FUEL Mini Fridge, G FUEL merchandise and Walmart gift cards, as well as a $10,000 Grand Prize. Simply buy and scan for a chance to win! For full rules, visit https://www.gfuelwalmartsweeps.com .

Try all of Walmart's G FUEL offerings – including the exclusive Ninja Cotton Candy , Mega Man™ Blue Bomber Slushee, Tetris™ Blast, Sonic the Hedgehog's Peach Rings and PewDiePie – by using G FUEL's Store Locator to find a participating Walmart near you.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, a Hydration Formula, and bottled Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 335,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , Sentinels Esports , Logic , NoisyButters , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Summit1G , xQc , Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the most recognizable gaming and entertainment personalities in the world. With more than 70 million fans worldwide on major digital networks, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins became a pop culture phenomenon in 2018, after he streamed on Twitch playing Fortnite alongside rappers Drake, Travis Scott , and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Since then, he's gone on to become the first streamer to get an exclusive skin in both Fortnite and Raid: Shadow Legend s as a playable champion, and was the first professional gamer to be featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

Tyler has set his sights on Hollywood to tell stories for fans of gaming and internet culture. He can be seen in a cameo in Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds . He has also had roles in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Fox's "Duncanville". He is the author of two graphic novels. Following the success of Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game (released in December 2019 ), Ten Speed Press published the sequel, Ninja: War for the Dominions ( May 2021 ). A noted philanthropist who has been active in his hometown community of Detroit as well as his new home in Chicago , he was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019, and recently announced sponsored the Ninja Esports Lounge at the Matilda R. Wilson Boys & Girls Clubs location in Auburn Hills, Michigan . As a partner on Twitch, Ninja currently streams Fortnite , Halo , Lost Ark , Valorant , Apex Legends , League of Legends , and Final Fantasy XI Online.

Press Contact for Tyler Ninja Blevins :

Michael.Gagliardo@42west.net & jonah_keel@bhimpact.com

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-debuts-walmart-exclusive-ninja-cotton-candy-flavor-inspired-by-tyler-ninja-blevins-301566756.html

SOURCE G Fuel

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Antonline Hosts the Game Gauntlet Giveaway in Partnership with EVGA and Xbox

Fans can enter for a chance to win a share of more than $8,000 in gaming technology and exclusive bundle offerings on select EVGA and Xbox products through June 17

Antonline America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge computer technology and consumer electronics, announced that the company is hosting The Game Gauntlet Giveaway . In partnership with EVGA and Xbox, the giveaway allows gaming fans a chance to win their share of over $8,000 in gaming technology prizes until June 17.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

'The Sandbox' Metaverse Agency PANGU Announces June 14 'PANGU ECOLAND' Exclusive NFT Drop

Leading Asia Metaverse development solutions provider and officially appointed metaverse agency of The Sandbox, PANGU by Kenal ("PANGU"), today announced they will be launching the 'PANGU ECOLAND' NFT drop starting June 14th . NFT enthusiasts will be able to browse 30 high-quality assets from the PANGU ECOLAND experience that will be available exclusively on The Sandbox.

PANGU by Kenal

PANGU and broader reach

Aside from being the official Metaverse A gency of The Sandbox, PANGU provides Metaverse centric strategic planning, business development and marketing solutions, NFTs and trading, gaming and social experience creation. The company's reach also expands into environmental sustainability, social engagement, education, NGOs and charity through themed interactions and asset creation.

PANGU ECOLAND exclusive NFT drop

Today's announcement of the PANGU ECOLAND NFT drop taps into the company's stated belief in environmental sustainability and its environmental awareness themed eco-land in The Sandbox Metaverse. The PANGU ECOLAND will have its first NFT drop on June 14 th with the 30 high quality assets from the PANGU ECOLAND experience available exclusively on The Sandbox.

PANGU will also be announcing more NFTs and further expansion of the PANGU ECOLAND experience for NFT collectors to look forward to in the near future.

About PANGU & the Kenal Group

PANGU by Kenal is the Web3.0/Metaverse agency branch of the Kenal Group, a comprehensive creative agency providing all-rounded marketing solutions since 2008.

PANGU by Kenal is the new branch, providing a one-stop solution into the Web3.0 and Metaverse platform. Growing at an exponential pace, PANGU has already been recognised as the Metaverse Agency of The Sandbox Game, offering services from planning, creating and crafting unique experience and digital assets for our clients.

More information can be found on the company's website:
http://www.pangukenal.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-sandbox-metaverse-agency-pangu-announces-june-14-pangu-ecoland-exclusive-nft-drop-301566296.html

SOURCE PANGU by Kenal

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c8483.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ARCADE1UP OFFERS THE BEST AT-HOME SPORTS EXPERIENCES FOR DAD

Make Father's Day Extra Special With a Gift Dad Really Wants -
NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION and GOLDEN TEE 3D Arcade Machines

Forget the tie and boring coffee mug. This year, give dad the gift he really wants the joy of playing his favorite sports games from the luxury of his living room or man cave! With Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D and NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION dad can make that putt or slam dunk without getting out of last year's gift the dreaded bathrobe. Both are available now for last minute shopping dad will never know! at Arcade1up.com.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamers Fighting Climate Change - Wooga Commits to Plant 200,000 Trees Following Successful In-Game Tree-Planting Event with June's Journey Players

- Following a successful tree-planting event in June's Journey ®, the #1 highest grossing hidden object game worldwide* from Playtika ® studio and mobile games developer Wooga ®, Wooga has committed to plant 200,000 trees in 2022. This is a result of June's Journey's participation in the 2022 Green Game Jam, a vital player-driven initiative to highlight the important role we can all play in protecting the world we live in. This is the second year in a row that Wooga has joined the Green Game Jam, this year committing to plant 8 times more trees versus 2021 as Wooga decided to significantly scale up the initiative following last year's success when June's Journey players succeeded to reach the targeted number of planted trees within a mere 90 minutes.

As part of 2022's Green Game Jam, Wooga, in collaboration with search engine Ecosia, has committed to planting 200,000 trees in 2022 in locations across the globe where they are needed most. Between 5th and 6th June 2022, trees began to be planted virtually and in the real-world via June's Journey player contributions.

Between 5 th -6 th June, Wooga, in collaboration with search engine Ecosia and as part of this year's Green Game Jam , saw trees planted virtually via June's Journey player contributions. The popular free-to-play mobile game offered players the opportunity to re-forest in-game while collectively promoting direct climate action and planting trees in locations across the globe where they are needed most. Ecosia, tasked with coordinating the tree-planting in the real world, supports over 60 tree planting projects across more than 30 countries worldwide, prioritizing biodiversity hotspots - areas with a particularly large number of rare species.

The Green Game Jam is an initiative from the Playing for the Planet Alliance which is facilitated by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). It aims to leverage participants' player bases to inspire people to learn and act in support of the environment through green activations in games. The 2022 Jam themes are Food, Forests and our Future and the collective goal amongst participating gaming studios is to shift one million players' food choices for the environment and plant and protect one million trees. This year saw the largest edition of the Green Game Jam to date, featuring roughly 40 studios worldwide.

Nai Chang , Managing Director at Wooga, said: "Given the overwhelming enthusiasm and passion demonstrated by our players during our 2021 Green Game Jam initiative it was clear to us that in 2022 we can and should aim much higher. We are over the moon that we managed to 8X the number of trees to be planted this year! This fits our belief at Wooga in the importance of creating awareness of, and taking action against, climate change; the least we all ought to do as individuals, consumers and responsible businesses."

Sam Barratt , Chief of Youth, Education and Advocacy in UNEP's Ecosystems Division, said: "It's great to see Wooga's growing contribution to restoring landscapes as a result of the Green Game Jam. We look forward to seeing what more Wooga can do to restore landscapes through the power of play in the coming years."

Jon Marks , Head of Business Development at Ecosia, said: "We're delighted to provide a simple way for June's Journey players to be climate active as they come together for the Green Game Jam. Partnering with conscious companies like Wooga enables us to continue to fund and protect reforestation in biodiversity projects around the world to future-proof our planet."

Alongside this year's tree-planting event, Wooga continues to create awareness for this year's Green Game Jam with activities on its social media, is conducting pre- and post-campaign surveys to better understand players' opinions towards green activations in games and invites the player community to participate in a forest-themed quiz with a chance to win exciting in-game bonuses.

This follows the successful participation of Wooga in the Green Game Jam last year which saw real-world trees planted for the purchase of in-game tree decorations at June's Journey up to 25,000 trees - this Wooga initiative received the 2021 'Player's Choice' award. This was in addition to Wooga's in-game fundraising campaign organized with TreeSisters on Earth Day 2021 when ~116,000 trees were planted as part of the charity campaign Root to Rise.

Wooga has been building its corporate social sustainability (CSR) efforts in recent years, becoming a carbon neutral mobile games developer since 2020 and increasingly promoting eco-friendly and climate-active messaging across its games while implementing small yet meaningful acts across at its Berlin -based studio such as stopping the use of bottled water and switching to entirely green energy.

June's Journey is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .

* Between January 2020 and April 2022 , June's Journey was #1 by Consumer Spend within the Hidden Object (Puzzle) Subgenre across Worldwide iOS & Google Play, according to Data.ai.

About Wooga®

Wooga GmbH, the Berlin -based mobile games developer established in 2009, has created successful and unique mobile app games including June's Journey, Pearl's Peril® and Switchcraft®. In 2018, Wooga was acquired by social games company Playtika.

About June's Journey®

June's Journey invites players to relax with a story of romance, intrigue, and mystery in a glamorous hidden object game straight from the roaring 20s. Players have the opportunity to step into the role of amateur detective June Parker and set out on a journey and escape to a bygone age as they search for hidden object clues, from the parlors of New York to the sidewalks of Paris .

About Playtika®

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About Green Game Jam

The first Green Game Jam was born out of the gaming industry's commitments at the 2019 Climate Action Summit, after which many of the members of the Playing for the Planet Alliance wanted to do more to leverage the power of gaming. The Playing for the Planet Alliance was created to support the video gaming industry to achieve the following core objectives: 1. To rally the industry to reduce its carbon footprint and to ensure it has the tools to measure, reduce, and set targets to decarbonise. 2. To inspire environmental action through green activations in games. 3. To share the learnings of the initiative so that others in the industry can follow suit. 4. To explore new strategies for the future around new games and approaches to storytelling.

About Ecosia

Ecosia is the search engine that plants trees, planting in 30+ countries with local organizations. Ecosia restores and protects biodiversity hotspots and, instead of monocultures, it grows over 500 different native species where they are needed most – always shoulder-to-shoulder with local communities.

Playtika Logo (PRNewsfoto/Playtika)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamers-fighting-climate-change--wooga-commits-to-plant-200-000-trees-following-successful-in-game-tree-planting-event-with-junes-journey-players-301565872.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vanta Leagues and Raidiant to Host Summer Youth Esports Leagues

Vanta Leagues, a youth esports development program, today announced the next stage of its partnership with Raidiant, an initiative focused on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers.

After operating a successful Raidiant Academy camp, Vanta Leagues and Raidiant will launch a full youth esports development league later this month.  There will be separate leagues for Rocket League and VALORANT, two of the top esports titles.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Idle Angels Roleplaying Game Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Epic Two-week Upgrade

Millions of Users Across the Globe Will Enjoy High-Level Perks and New Features

International game publishing company Mujoy Games is excited to announce a 2-week event in honor of Idle Angels 2 nd anniversary, taking place from June 17 through July 1, 2022 . During these two weeks, users of the popular idle roleplaying game—which has amassed 4 million players across 20 countries on five continents—will enjoy new features and upgrades that promise to dramatically enhance the game experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

