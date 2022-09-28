GamingInvesting News

Pre-order your G FUEL Liquid Lullaby Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last

- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — unveils today that its new flavor Liquid Lullaby, inspired by the multiplayer horror action phenomenon Dead by Daylight, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com as a limited-edition Collector's Box and Energy Tub while supplies last.

G FUEL Liquid Lullaby, inspired by Dead by Daylight, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

Liquid Lullaby, featuring the buttery sweet and tart sting of caramel apples, is inspired by one of the eerie abilities of the bunny-masked Killer The Huntress in the immensely popular game. The Huntress is joined on the Tub by members of the game's chilling collection of Killers, including The Nurse, The Doctor, The Legion and The Wraith along with Survivors Claudette, Kate, Meg, Feng and Dwight. The horrifying Trapper is featured on the 16 oz Shaker Cup included in the special tin lunchbox-styled Collector's Box, which is modeled after the game's Med-Kit item.

"We're excited to partner with G FUEL and offer Dead by Daylight fans the chance to get a taste of the Killers' medicine, in a fearful flavour," says Anh-Dao Nguyen , Sales, Business Development, and Partnerships Director. "We hope players will be Dead by Delighted after trying Liquid Lullaby!"

G FUEL Liquid Lullaby is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"G FUEL is proud to partner with the Dead by Daylight team in coming up with a flavor that represents a horror game that is so much fun and filled with iconic characters," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan . "G FUEL and Dead by Daylight fans are going to scream for Liquid Lullaby!"

Pre-order your G FUEL Liquid Lullaby Collector's Box now at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , Sentinels Esports , Logic , NoisyButters , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , xQc , Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
dluks@gfuel.com

About Dead by Daylight™

Created by Behaviour™ Interactive, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer action horror game of hide and seek, set in a dark fantasy and drawing from all corners of horror, where each match is a different experience. Dead by Daylight boasts more than 50 million players both globally and across all platforms. On any given day, up to 2 million players step into The Fog, whether on PC, console, or mobile. Since its release in 2016, the game has become a place where cult classic horror survives and thrives, having welcomed legends from TV, movies, and video games. For more information, please visit deadbydaylight.com .

About Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive was founded in 1992 and is Canada's largest independent game developer and publisher with offices in Montreal and Toronto . In 2022, it expanded its international presence with the acquisition of Seattle's Midwinter Entertainment. Celebrating its 30 th year, and with nearly 1,000 full-time employees , the studio has enjoyed immense success with its original IP Dead by Daylight, which now has more than 50 million players around the world and across all platforms. Behaviour holds co-developer credits for some of the gaming industry's largest titles (such as Assassin's Creed, Gears 5 and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2) and developed an unparalleled, award-winning culture within the gaming industry. Winner of Deloitte Canada's Enterprise Fast 15 and Best Managed Company awards and listed one of the Best Places to Work – Canada by GamesIndustry.biz in 2021, Behaviour is a leading development studio cultivating career growth and talent development within the gaming industry. Behaviour counts among its partners some of the world's most renowned brands, including Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, and many more. For more information, visit: bhvr.com .

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-and-dead-by-daylight-team-up-in-the-fog-for-a-brand-new-flavor--g-fuel-liquid-lullaby-301634950.html

SOURCE G Fuel

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Goes "Full Throttle" into Rocket League Esports with Launch of Two Professional Teams

Gen.G and Mobil 1 combine industry expertise in motorsports and esports with innovative partnership

Global esports organization Gen.G and the world's leading synthetic motor oil Mobil 1 today announced a joint, first-of-its-kind Rocket League program: Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing. Elevating its existing relationship with Rocket League, Mobil 1 is expanding its partnership with Gen.G to create two Rocket League teams - one men's and one women's. In addition to the competitive teams, two Rocket League content creators will join the program to elevate the experience for fans on and off the field.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MINDCO HEALTH PARTNERS WITH STANFORD REACH LAB TO GAMIFY VAPING PREVENTION AND CESSATION

Players vs Vaping: the First-Of-Its-Kind Anti-Vaping Minecraft Adventure Map

Healthtech startup MindCo Health today announced the launch of MindCo Quit Vaping Program which features a Minecraft Adventure Map for servers. This program is designed to enable teens to gain knowledge and training about their relationship with vaping in a unique and effective way: through gaming.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

YGG Partners with The Kapital DAO, Leading Provider of Web3 Gaming Asset Management Tech, to Superscale Operations

Yield Guild Games (YGG), the largest play-to-earn gaming guild has partnered with the Kapital DAO, the leading provider of institutional web3 gaming asset management tooling, as its tech provider to streamline operations, enhance security, and broaden community access to available games. The Kapital DAO's core platform enables seamless hierarchical delegation & management of gaming assets inside of any game on any chain with minimal technical lift required from the games themselves.

The Kapital DAO's technology is currently live to the public and supporting YGG's Axie Infinity and Crypto Unicorns scholarship operations. With its technology, YGG's scholarship managers are already delegating assets painlessly to YGG community managers and members and are leveraging dashboards available on the app to enhance their decision making.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wonderful® Pistachios Partners with Panda Global as an Official Snack of the First-ever Licensed North American Super Smash Bros. Circuit

Wonderful Pistachios to be the title sponsor of the Panda Cup's Last Chance Qualifier on December 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center

Wonderful® Pistachios America's number one snack nut, announced today a partnership with gaming organization Panda Global as an Official Snack of the Panda Cup, the first North American Super Smash Bros.™ circuit to be officially licensed by Nintendo. Wonderful Pistachios will also be the title sponsor of the "Wonderful Pistachios Last Chance Qualifier" on December 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Adds Industry Leader to Team

Justin "Jay" Hairston Named as Director of Special Programs for Growing Brand

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has added a respected industry veteran in professional esports to its leadership team. The brand has recently named Justin "Jay" Hairston as Director of Special Programs, bringing his years of experience with the biggest teams and brands in esports, gaming and entertainment to the growing national franchise brand.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Live Streamers Impact on Gaming Market

  • Revenue for the video game market in Canada is expected to reach US$3.27 billion in 2022
  • Video game industry is expected to grow to a projected market volume of US$4.93 billion by 2027
  • Top 3 Canadian Twitch streamers have a collective estimated net worth of US$20 million
  • New data presented around live game streaming by PartyCasino, in Twitch Global Leaderboard

- In 2022, Statista reported that the revenue for the video game market in Canada is expected to reach US$3.27 billion with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.57%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$4.93 billion by 2027.

Live streaming of games has disrupted the video game market and created a new scene for gamers and how video games are consumed through platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×