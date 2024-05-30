Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Trending Press Releases

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Fuse Battery Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Fuse Battery Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Fuse Battery Metals Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, May 30, 2024 TheNewswire - Fuse Battery Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV: FUSE, OTCQB: FUSEF, FRA: 43W3 ) announces that further it its news release dated May 1, 2024, the Company is proceeding with a consolidation of its common shares on the bases of 1 new post-consolidated share for every 5 pre-consolidated shares.  The consolidation was approved by the Company's board of directors on May 7, 2024.  Following the completion of the 5:1 consolidation, the Company will have 37,589,760 shares issued and outstanding.

The Company believes that the Consolidation will increase its flexibility and competitiveness in the marketplace and make the Fuse's securities more attractive to a wider audience of potential investors, thereby resulting in a more efficient market for the Shares.

The Company will not be issuing fractional shares as a result of the consolidation. Instead, all fractional post-consolidated shares equal or greater to one-half will be rounded to the next whole share.  The post-consolidated shares will be assigned a new CUSIP number 36112C201 and ISIN number CA36112C2013.

The Consolidation will be effective on June 3, 2024. Pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the articles of the Company, shareholder approval of the consolidation is not required.

The Company does not intend to change its name or seek a new stock trading symbol in connection with the Consolidation. The Company's shares will continue to trade under the symbol "FUSE". The consolidation remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

A letter of transmittal will be sent to the registered shareholders providing instructions to surrender the share certificates evidencing their pre-consolidated common shares for replacement certificates of Fuse representing the number of post-consolidated common shares they are entitled to as a result of the consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing the pre-consolidated common shares will be deemed to represent the number of post-consolidated common shares of Fuse Battery Metals Inc. that the holder thereof is entitled to as a result of the consolidation.

About Fuse Battery Metals Inc. https://fusebatterymetals.com

Fuse Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.

Nevada Lithium Properties

Fuse owns 100% of the Lithium Springs Property which is located at the southern end of Black Rock Desert, Nevada, about 132 air-line km north-northeast of Reno, Nevada in Sections 1, 2, 11, and 12 Township 32 North, Range 23. The center of the property is about 40.676° North Latitude, 119.331° West Longitude, (40° 40' 33" N, 119° 19' 52"): UTM X 302,900 UTMY 4,505,400 NAD 27; Zone 11 N. Black Rock Desert basin is about 110 km long and up to 25 km wide at the widest point. The central playa measures about 50 km northeast - southwest and 10 km southeast - northwest. The western arm of the Black Rock Desert covers an area of about 2,000 square kilometers and contains 5 of the 30 currently listed Known Geothermal Resource Areas in Nevada.

Fuse also owns 100% of the Monitor Valley North Lithium Property which includes 97 placer claims (MVN1 – MVN97) covering approximately 770 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 134 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada. The property is located in Monitor Valley, Nevada, and the center of the property is about 39.21° North Latitude, 116.65° West Longitude. The property is 55 km due west of the Little Smokey Valley, Nevada where exploration for lithium is ongoing.

Ontario Cobalt Properties

Fuse owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east- northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agnico Mine.

Glencore Bucke/Teledyne Property

Situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario the Glencore Bucke Property adjoins, on its northeast corner, the former cobalt producing Agaunico Mine. From 1905 through to 1961, the Agaunico Mine produced a total of 4,350,000 lbs. of cobalt ("Co"), and 980,000 oz of silver ("Ag") (Cunningham-Dunlop, 1979). The amount of cobalt produced from the Agaunico Mine is greater than that of any other mine in the Cobalt Mining Camp. Production ceased in 1961 due to depressed Co prices and over-supply (Thomson, 1964). The Glencore property is 100% owned by Fuse Cobalt subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement.

The associated Teledyne Property, located in Bucke and Lorrain Townships, consists of 5 patented mining claims totaling 79.1 ha, and 46 unpatented mining claim cells totaling approximately 700 ha. The Property is easily accessible by highway 567 and a well-maintained secondary road .

Over CAD$25 million has been spent thus far, (2020 dollars inflation-adjusted) on the Teledyne Property resulting in valuable infrastructure including a development ramp and a modern decline going down 500 ft parallel to the main cobalt mineralized vein. The Teledyne Property is subject to a production royalty in favor of New Found Gold and an off-take agreement in favor of Glencore Canada Corp., while the Glencore Bucke Property is subject to a back-in provision, production royalty, and an off-take agreement in favor of Glencore Canada Corp. Glencore PLC is the world's largest producer of cobalt. A significant portion of the cobalt that was produced at the Agaunico Mine was located along structures (Vein #15) that extended southward towards the northern boundary of the Teledyne Cobalt Property, currently 100% owned by FUSE. Mineralization was generally located within 125 ft (38.1 m) above the Huronian/Archean unconformity. Stoping widths of up to 50 ft (15.2 m) were not unusual at the Agaunico Mine (Cunningham-Dunlop, 1979).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@fusebatterymetals.com

Phone: 236-521-0207

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Fuse Cobalt Inc.FUSE:CATSXV:FUSEBattery Metals Investing
FUSE:CA
The Conversation (0)
Fuse Battery Announces Consolidation

Fuse Battery Announces Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Fuse Battery Metals Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, May 1, 2024 TheNewswire Fuse Battery Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV: FUSE, OTCQB: FUSEF, FRA: 43W3 ) announces that in order for the Company to evaluate and reorganize its current exploration programs and to better finance the Company, the Company and the Board of Directors have approved and authorized a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a 5 old for 1 new basis, consolidating its 187,948,801 currently outstanding shares to 37,589,760 shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fuse Battery Announces Consolidation

Fuse Battery Announces Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Fuse Battery Metals Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, May 1, 2024 TheNewswire Fuse Battery Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV: FUSE, OTCQB: FUSEF, FRA: 43W3 ) announces that in order for the Company to evaluate and reorganize its current exploration programs and to better finance the Company, the Company and the Board of Directors have approved and authorized a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a 5 old for 1 new basis, consolidating its 187,948,801 currently outstanding shares to 37,589,760 shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fuse Battery Announces Consolidation

Fuse Battery Announces Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Fuse Battery Metals Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, May 1, 2024 TheNewswire Fuse Battery Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV: FUSE, OTCQB: FUSEF, FRA: 43W3 ) announces that in order for the Company to evaluate and reorganize its current exploration programs and to better finance the Company, the Company and the Board of Directors have approved and authorized a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a 5 old for 1 new basis, consolidating its 187,948,801 currently outstanding shares to 37,589,760 shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fuse Battery Announces Consolidation

Fuse Battery Announces Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Fuse Battery Metals Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, May 1, 2024 TheNewswire Fuse Battery Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV: FUSE, OTCQB: FUSEF, FRA: 43W3 ) announces that in order for the Company to evaluate and reorganize its current exploration programs and to better finance the Company, the Company and the Board of Directors have approved and authorized a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a 5 old for 1 new basis, consolidating its 187,948,801 currently outstanding shares to 37,589,760 shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fuse Battery Announces Consolidation

Fuse Battery Announces Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Fuse Battery Metals Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, May 1, 2024 TheNewswire Fuse Battery Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV: FUSE, OTCQB: FUSEF, FRA: 43W3 ) announces that in order for the Company to evaluate and reorganize its current exploration programs and to better finance the Company, the Company and the Board of Directors have approved and authorized a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a 5 old for 1 new basis, consolidating its 187,948,801 currently outstanding shares to 37,589,760 shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Positive Initial Copper-Cobalt Sample Results as it Advances Evaluation of Offshore Stockpiles

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Positive Initial Copper-Cobalt Sample Results as it Advances Evaluation of Offshore Stockpiles

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Amid a booming market, Coniagas is exploring offshore copper and cobalt opportunities for processing in Qu ebec, a strategic gateway to the emerging North American EV industry

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") confirms changes to its top management team ahead of the next phase of the Company's global growth strategy

The Board of NextSource is pleased to announce the appointment of Hanré Rossouw as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective November 1st, 2024, with Hanré initially joining the Board as a Director from September 1st, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Offshore Stockpile Opportunities for Evaluation with Re-2Ox Hydrometallurgical Process

Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Offshore Stockpile Opportunities for Evaluation with Re-2Ox Hydrometallurgical Process

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

These offshore stockpiles provide an exciting opportunity to leverage our Re-2Ox process and establish a full-scale production facility in Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Closes Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds of $500,000

Beyond Lithium Closes Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds of $500,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium"), today announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement of 2.5 million common shares in the capital of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.20 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Welcomes Three Highly Experienced Industry Experts to Its Advisory Board

Lancaster Resources Welcomes Three Highly Experienced Industry Experts to Its Advisory Board

Highlights

  • Greg Foofat - With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Foofat has contributed to transactions exceeding $24 billion in M&A and A&D and approximately $5 billion in equity and debt financing.
  • Patrick Laperrière - Mr. Laperrière has overseen mining portfolios for Canada's largest pension funds and has led extensive equity raises for Canadian brokerage firms.
  • Jay Swartzentruber - As Director at Canam Metals, Mr. Swartzentruber is set to produce lithium and gold with exceptionally low production costs.

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is delighted to welcome three distinguished professionals to its advisory board: Greg Foofat, Patrick Laperrière, and Jay Swartzentruber.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 23 rd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/4bNF5Zi

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania

Related News

Uranium Investing

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania

Tech Investing

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

Base Metals Investing

Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Completes Phase 1 of its 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

×