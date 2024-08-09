Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Neptune GBX

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Equinox Resources Limited

Further High Grade Results & Drilling Commenced at Mata da Corda

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce RC drilling has commenced and additional high grade surface sample results have been received for its “Mata da Corda” Rare Earth Project, located in province of Patos de Minas, in Minas Gerais State, Brazil.

  • Phase 1 RC drilling program has commenced at Mata da Corda REE Project and plans to test the depth of the clay profile across ultra-high grade clay surface sample areas up 10,110ppm TREO.
  • Additional assay results from surface clay samples at Mata da Corda Rare Earths (REE) Project in Brazil confirms ongoing High Grade REE clays (Annex 1), including:
    • 5,879 ppm TREO (sample EQ-MC-866)
    • 5,212 ppm TREO (sample EQ-MC-867)
    • 4,733 ppm TREO (sample EQ-MC-592)
    • 4,067 ppm TREO (sample EQ-MC-699)
    • 3,928 ppm TREO (sample EQ-MC-868)
    • 3,690 ppm TREO (sample EQ-MC-856)
  • Surface sample results have also revealed significant anomalies in Titanium dioxide, indicating promising potential for a secondary product (Annex 1), including:
    • 20% TiO2 (sample EQ-MC-592)
    • 19% TiO2 (sample EQ-MC-699)
    • 18% TiO2 (sample EQ-MC-736)
    • 17% TiO2 (sample EQ-MC-602)
    • 17% TiO2 (sample EQ-MC-868)
    • 16% TiO2 (sample EQ-MC-575)
  • Sample results above were collected from the oxidized clay layer, which generally are weathered and hosts lower levels of mineralisation to what is indicatively directly beneath in the clay. The drilling will confirm the behavior of the grades at depth.

The first RC hole has commenced at tenement 833405/2023, as shown in Figure 2. This area has a concentrated cluster of surface sample results averaging approximately 2500 ppm TREO. This drill hole is situated about 1 kilometer north of the KP Fértil Mine operated by Harvest Minerals. The initial set of drill holes is anticipated to be completed by mid-August. Following this, the drilling program will proceed to target the higher surface sample target anomalies. Our field geologists have identified significant geological features that warrant further exploration.

Equinox Resources Managing Director, Zac Komur, commented:

"The additional surface sample results confirm that Mata da Corda has exceptional district-scale targets, with over half the samples exceeding 2000 ppm TREO across the 972 km² project area. We have partnered with a nimble and cost-effective RC drilling contractor who will mobilise the rig based on high-grade surface sample anomalies for our Phase 1 drilling campaign. Additionally, we are utilizing our own auger drill rigs to gain a comprehensive understanding of the clay profile and to map the clay horizon zoning, allowing us to penetrate the cerium anomalies observed on the surface. The same drilling contractor has also mobilised a drill rig to commence operations at the hard rock monazite sand project in Campo Grande."

Figure 1. Equinox Resources Mata da Corda Exploration Team commencing the first RC hole at Mata da Corda

Figure 2: Mata da Corda Total Rare Earth Oxides Surface Sample Results.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Equinox Resources
Zac Komur, Managing Director
M: +61 467 775 792
E: zac.komur@eqnx.com.au

Media Inquiries:
Equinox Resources
Kelly-Jo Fry
M: +61 8 6109 6689

E: info@eqnx.com.au


Authorised for release by the Board of Equinox Resources Limited.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

Sergio Luiz Martins Pereira, the in-country Exploration Manager for Equinox Resources Limited, compiled and evaluated the technical information in this release and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG, 2019, #7341), accepted to report in accordance with ASX listing rules. Sergio Luiz Martins Pereira has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the ‘Australian Code for Reporting of Regulation, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves. Sergio Luiz Martins Pereira consents to including matters in the report based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Company confirms that it is unaware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcements referred to in this release and that all material assumptions and technical information referenced in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. All announcements referred to throughout can be found on the Company’s website – eqnx.com.au.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Equinox Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:eqnrare earth investing
The Conversation (0)
"Lynas Rare Earths" on phone screen.

Lynas Boosts Mount Weld's Rare Earths Resource and Reserves

Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) released an updated mineral resource and ore reserves estimate for its Western Australia-based Mount Weld rare earths deposit on Monday (August 5).

The update shows a significant increase in tonnage and contained total rare earth oxides (TREO) compared to the company's previous mineral resource and ore reserves estimate, which was released in 2018.

The improvement is the result of 84,000 metres of drilling completed since the earlier estimate was published. The new estimate shows an increase of 92 percent in the mineral resource and a 63 percent rise in ore reserves.

Keep reading...Show less
Periodic table symbols for 17 rare earth elements.

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.

A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to the expanding electric vehicle industry — neodymium and praseodymium are used in permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.

China's dominance in rare earth production and reserves has prompted countries like the US, Canada and Australia to boost their own mining and processing efforts to secure their supply chains. The pressure on these nations to establish strong supply chains is likely to grow when a US tariff on imports of Chinese rare earth magnets begins in 2026.

Keep reading...Show less
Niobium periodic symbol.

St. George Acquires Brazil-based Araxa Niobium-Rare Earths Project

St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ) revealed plans to acquire the Araxa niobium-rare earths project in Brazil by entering into a binding conditional agreement to purchase a subsidiary of Itafos (TSXV:IFOS,OTC Pink:MBCF).

Under the agreement, which was announced on Tuesday (August 6), St. George will pay Itafos US$10 million in cash once the transaction closes and will issue Itafos ordinary shares representing a 10 percent stake.

This will be followed by deferred cash payments to Itafos of US$6 million nine months after closing, and US$5 million 18 months after closing. St. George will also issue various options to Itafos as part of the deal.

Keep reading...Show less
ABX Group Limited

Thick Dy & Tb REE results in NW Block of Deep Leads

37-hole drilling campaign has expanded resource outline northwest of the Deep Leads high-grade rare earth element resource zone. Thicker mineralisation encountered and grades continue to be enriched in Dy+Tb

ABx Group (ASX: ABX) (“ABx” or “the Company”) has received 316 assays from 37 holes that were the first drilled into the untested NW Block of its Deep Leads rare earth elements (REE) project, located 45 km west of Launceston, Tasmania. Several intercepts were considerably thicker than usual and extend ABx’s REE mineralisation across the plateau.

Keep reading...Show less
St George Mining

St George to Acquire Advanced High-Grade Araxa Niobium Project in World’s Leading Niobium Producing Address

Acquisition propels St George onto global niobium stage

St George Mining Limited (ASX: SGQ) (“St George” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding conditional agreement to acquire all the issued capital of Itafos Araxá Mineracao E Fertilizantes S.A (“Itafos Araxá”) which owns 100% of the advanced niobium-REE Araxá Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil (“Araxá” or “the Project”). The closing of the transaction is subject to the completion (or waiver) of certain conditions by November 3, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
"2024 review" written on wooden blocks.

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2024 in Review

The rare earths market was punctuated by significant fluctuations during the first half of 2024.

Global supply continued to struggle to meet rising demand, particularly outside of China. Early stage projects in countries like the US, Korea and India are showing promise, but have so far been insufficient to close the growing supply gap.

Conversely, while rare earths demand across key end-use segments — electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy technologies — started the year strong, some demand eroded during Q2, which was reflected in lower prices.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Successful Placement of $2.26M SPP Shortfall

Daydream-2 Operations Update

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

True North Copper Updates Vero Copper-Silver Resource

Related News

Gold Investing

Successful Placement of $2.26M SPP Shortfall

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

True North Copper Updates Vero Copper-Silver Resource

Silver Investing

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Investing

Exploring the Potential of Australia’s Yalgoo Region

Uranium Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

×