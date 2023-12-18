Further Extension of Multi-Commodity Mineralisation within Northern Zone of Ngualla Carbonatite Complex

Ratcliff Construction and Orbital Engineering Selected for Production Effort - Meetings Held at Kingston Demo Plant for Kick-off Program
Ucore announces Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") updates:
Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX: PEK) (“Peak” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first set of assays from its exploration programme targeting the multi-commodity potential of the Ngualla carbonatite system, with results demonstrating further widespread and shallow mineralisation of niobium, phosphate and rare earths within the highly prospective Northern Zone target area.
Results follow the recent completion of Peak’s exploration drilling campaign where a total of 57 holes for 4,190m were successfully completed across the Northern Zone and Breccia Zone prospects. Peak awaits assay results of numerous key targets from across these two areas with results anticipated through early 2024.
Commenting on the first assay results, the CEO of Peak, Bardin Davis, said:
“The first assay results are very encouraging and demonstrate widespread and shallow mineralisation of niobium, phosphate and rare earths in the outer region of the Northern Zone. We are eagerly awaiting results from key targets within the central region of the Northern Zone, where we have previously encountered high-grade intercepts of these commodities. We remain of the view that the Ngualla Deposit is world-class with the potential to support a multi-generational and multi-commodity mining project.”
Exploration programme overview
Peak commenced an exploration programme earlier in the year focusing on the multi- commodity potential of the Ngualla carbonatite complex. Whilst Ngualla remains highly prospective for a range of critical commodities, the broader deposit remains largely unexplored given the historical focus on the central rare earth zone (which forms the basis of the Ngualla Project’s Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources). Importantly, the existing Special Mining Licence (“SML”) for the Ngualla Rare Earth Project (“Ngualla Project”) extends to any other minerals found to occur in association with rare earth elements.
Drilling pertaining to the current exploration programme has focused on the Northern Zone and Breccia Zone; two highly prospective targets within the Ngualla deposit. Key objectives of this drilling campaign included:
1. Understanding the outer extent of mineralisation of niobium, phosphate and rare earths within the Northern Zone;
2. Progressing infill drilling within the Northern Zone to augment previous drilling from 2012, where Peak encountered shallow and high-grade mineralisation of niobium, phosphate and rare earths (See Appendix 1.a); and
3. Undertaking a maiden drilling programme within the Breccia Zone where previous rock chip and trench sampling in 2017 demonstrated significant fluorite and rare earth mineralisation (see Appendix 1.b).
Drill targets in the Northern Zone have been informed by a geological model developed by SRK as part of the exploration programme.
Figure 1. Plan view showing 2023 Northern Zone and Breccia Zone drilling programmes and location of holes with results received to date
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Peak Rare Earths Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has submitted four (4) exclusive prospecting licence applications totalling 746.7km2 in northern Malawi for tenements it considers to be highly prospective for lithium.
HIGHLIGHTS
The licence areas under application are “Mzimba” (West, Central and South) and “Karonga”. The recent applications will expand the Company’s overall strategic footprint in Malawi to a total 1,080 km2. Full details of the licences are annexed to this announcement.
The Company’s geological team recently undertook a reconnaissance field visit over parts of the licence application areas. Seven (7) random reconnaissance rock chip samples from the Mzimba license areas have been submitted for laboratory analysis in South Africa.
The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said: “We are very excited about these four strategic lithium license applications in northern Malawi. Field reconnaissance has identified several pegmatite systems, which are currently being worked by artisanal miners for a range of minerals, including the gemstones tourmaline and beryl, and lithium micas. While the Company waits for license granting, the focus of the exploration team will be on undertaking a detailed geological and geophysical review of these three new licence areas over the coming months.”
Mzimba Lithium Project
Figure 1A. Location map of the Mzimba Lithium Project
Located in the Mzimba district of central Malawi about 200km north of the capital Lilongwe, (refer Figure 1A) the Mzimba Project covers an area of approximately 710.5km2 extending through three separate tenements namely: Mzimba West, Mzimba Central and Mzimba South (Figures 1B, 1C and 1D).
A desktop study identified two areas for field inspection by DY6 staff and a field reconnaissance program was conducted over parts of the tenement area during November 2023. The first area is 65km north of Mzimba Township covering portion of the Traditional Authority Mtwalo, Chindi and part of Inkosi Paramount Chief M’belwa.
According to unpublished reports, regional geological mapping and reconnaissance surveys were conducted in the area by British Geological Survey in the 1980’s and the Malawian Geological Survey Department. The results indicated that Mzimba district has potential for a range of gemstones (such as aquamarine, tourmaline, beryl, and ruby) and industrial minerals occurring in pegmatites (Gaskell, 1973).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of significant updates regarding the ongoing development of its rare earth element ("REE") processing refinery, the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("LA-SMC") in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Final Industrial Tax Exemption Program Contract
The Governor of Louisiana, Jon Bel Edwards, has executed the CONTRACT FOR EXEMPTION OF AD VALOREM TAXES for Ucore's SMC Project. This Industrial Tax Exemption Program ("ITEP") provides up to a 10-year exemption to the Company (five-year initial term at 80 percent and five-year renewal term at 80 percent), which will result in an estimated $8.2 million in projected tax savings for the Company during the time of the exemption period on the local ad valorem property tax for the LA-SMC facility. The US$8.2 million ITEP incentive is part of the broader US$15 million incentive package offered by Louisiana Economic Development ("LED") and previously announced by Ucore on April 6, 2023.
"Ucore is extremely grateful to the Governor and his staff at LED for guiding our project through this process," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore VP & Chief Operating Officer. "The support shown by Louisiana and all the local entities that have come together to enable us to pursue this critical project cannot be overstated. Knowing that we have local, regional and state support, coupled with federal support through the US Department of Defense and, most recently, from the Government of Canada - truly provides a North American solution as we focus on keeping manufacturing jobs in the United States and Canada."
Selection of LA-SMC Construction Team
Figure 1 - Members of the Ucore LA-SMC Program Team at the Kingston Ontario REE Demo Plant; including representatives from England Airpark (Executive Director Ralph Hennessy - front row 2nd from left), Kingston Process Metallurgy, Louisiana Central, Mech-Chem and Associates, and Ratcliff Construction with Ucore VP & COO Mike Schrider (back row 2nd from right)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/190674_91bcd6db746acab8_001full.jpg
"The recent trip to Ucore's Kingston, Ontario, RapidSX™ Demo Plant really reinforced the size, scale, and importance to North America of what Ucore is working to accomplish for the electric vehicle industry," stated England Airpark's Executive Director, Ralph Hennessy. "They have assembled a very capable team to construct their facility at the England Airpark, representing a significant milestone in Louisiana's pathway to a multi-energy economy - we couldn't be more pleased to be associated with this transformative project, which will change how the world processes rare earth elements."
The Company is very pleased to announce the selection of Orbital Engineering's ("Orbital") Baton Rouge, LA, office for construction engineering services and the selection of Ratcliff Construction ("Ratcliff") of Alexandria, LA, for construction contracting services. Both Orbital and Ratcliff will work hand-in-hand with the Ucore process engineering team consisting of Ucore, Mech-Chem and Associates, Kingston Process Metallurgy and a host of local and regional subcontractors as the Company transitions from the demonstration and scale-up work at its RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario. The work at the CDF is centered upon the 52-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") and the required scale-up of the RapidSX™ equipment necessary to construct the LA-SMC.
Following a November 30, 2023, programmatic kick-off meeting for the construction engineering and contracting effort of the LA-SMC, members of the Ucore LA-SMC Program Team visited the Demo Plant in Kingston on December 4, 2023. The purpose of this visit was to start the "copy & paste" transition process from the work originating in Kingston to the required work in Alexandria. The Team focused on materials of construction, fabrication, constructability and knowledge transfer of lessons learned during design, construction and commissioning to the LA-SMC's three-phased construction process. This process consists of a planned production ramp-up from 2,000 (in H1-2025) to 5,000 (in 2026) to 7,500 (in 2027) tonnes per annum (ex-cerium and ex-yttrium) of total rare earth oxide ("TREO") throughput.
In addition to participation by two different Louisiana electrical, controls, and mechanical sub-contractors to Ratcliff, the Company was delighted to host senior leadership from its soon-to-be landlord at the England Airpark and its local economic development partner, Louisiana Central.
# # #
About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.
Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.
Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."
For further information, please visit www.ucore.com/corporateupdate.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Regarding any disclosure in the press release above about the US Department of Defense or the Government of Canada Programs and the expected successful progress and resulting milestone payments from these Programs, the Company has assumed that the Programs (including each of their milestones) will be completed satisfactorily. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and the Project (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q2 2023 (filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2023) (www.SEDAR.com) as well as the risks described below.
Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant commissioning and demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CONTACTS
Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.
For additional information, please contact:
Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190674
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release of December 4, 2023, it has issued the first tranche of 500,000 shares (the "Shares") pursuant to the Definitive Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S"), Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda, now known as Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda (the "Company") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Property"). The Shares are subject to a hold period expiring on April 12, 2024. For particulars of the transaction, see the December 4, 2023 press release [Click Here].
Background on the PCH Project
The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release – Click Here)
Appia has 131.5 million common shares outstanding, 139.3 million shares fully diluted.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com
Click here to connect with Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) to receive an Investor Presentation
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an exclusive prospecting license application (91.5km2) over a carbonatite ring complex in southern Malawi known as Tundulu, with significant potential for REE (“Tundulu” or the “Project”).
HIGHLIGHTS
Shallow historical drilling at Tundulu undertaken by JICA (“Japanese International Cooperation Agency”) in 1988 (up to a max depth of 50m), included:
The Company’s geological team recently undertook reconnaissance field visit over parts of the licence application area and samples have been submitted for laboratory analysis in South Africa.
The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said:
“We are very excited about this strategic license application in southern Malawi. Tundulu is a known carbonatite ring complex close to our flagship HREE Machinga Project with an interesting profile of bastnaesite and apatite with abundant REE mineralisation, and easily accessible by road. Tundulu will complement our existing REE projects, Machinga and Salambidwe. While the Company waits for the license to be granted, the focus of the exploration team will be on undertaking a detailed geological and geophysical review of this new licence over the coming months.”
Tundulu REE Project
Figure 1. Location of the Tundulu REE Project in Southern Malawi
Tundulu is a carbonatite ring complex forming part of the Chilwa Alkaline Province in southern Malawi located approximately 60km south-east of the Company’s flagship HREE, Machinga Project and situated at the southern tip of Lake Chilwa (refer Figure 1). The Project area covers 91.5km2. Previous exploration has identified significant REE mineralisation, mainly in the form of bastnaesite, in addition to substantial amounts of apatite (phosphate).
Figure 2. Topographical Map of Tundulu with sample locations from recent reconnaissance field visit
The geological structure of the Tundulu Ring Complex comprises of three igneous centres. The first comprises a circular aureole of fenitization about a 2 km diameter plug of syenite. The second carbonatite ring structure centred on Nathace Hill has a diameter of 500-600m. Wrench faulting prior to emplacement of the third centre displaced the western half of the Nathace Hill ring structure 250m to the north. The third centre comprises small plugs and thin sheets of meta-nephelinite and beforsite. The main apatite deposit forms an arcuate zone (300m N-S and 50m E-W) around the eastern side of the hill.
Access to the area is relatively straightforward, the east side of the complex and Nathace Hill can be reached via dirt road from nearby village of Nambazo.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise it has signed a share purchase agreement ("SPA") with Rare Earth Elements Africa (Pty) Ltd ("REEA") under which IonicRE will acquire a further 34% interest in local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (“RRM”) (“Transaction”) which owns the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu”). IonicRE has an existing 60% interest in the Project prior to the Transaction.
Completion of the Transaction ("Completion") will see IonicRE's interest in Makuutu increase to 94%, which is a considerable milestone for the Company.
The Company expects this to be a substantial step forward in progressing the financing and offtake discussions with multiple third parties who have expressed strong interest in partnering with the Company to access the heavy rare earth product achieved through the development of the Project.
IonicRE’s Managing Director, Mr Tim Harrison, noted the significance of the transaction.
“Makuutu isn't just any rare earth project; it's a strategic asset, and importantly one of the most advanced ionic adsorption clay projects globally. Makuutu can unlock near term supply of heavy rare earths into the advanced manufacturing demand that far exceeds existing supply. It has immediate strategic value to these new supply chains forming.
With a dominant 71% magnet and heavy rare earth basket content, Makuutu stands tall as one of the most advanced heavy rare earth projects globally. Positioned strategically, it's poised to fuel the emerging supply chains across Europe, the US, and Asia.
This is an exciting time for Makuutu as we near production of first mixed rare earth carbonate from the Demonstration facility in the first quarter of 2024, and the increased ownership will enable IonicRE to advance and accelerate discussions with strategic investors, offtake partners and financiers.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) advises that the closing date for its share purchase plan ("SPP") will be extended from Tuesday, 12 December 2023 to Friday, 15 December 2023.
The Company is extending the closing date of the SPP to ensure that all shareholders have time to consider several recent announcements and to allow eligible shareholders additional time to submit applications and arrange settlement before the closing date.
Eligible Shareholders may subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of new fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") under the SPP at an issue price of $0.021 per Share ("Issue Price"). All other terms of the SPP remain the same. Shareholders that have already applied for Shares under the SPP are not required to re-submit their application form.
The SPP is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the SPP Offer Booklet. A copy of the SPP Offer Booklet, along with instructions on how to apply for the SPP and submit payment is available online at http://www.computersharecas.com.au/IXRSPP.
The Updated timetable is:
The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right to amend these dates at its absolute discretion, subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws.
If you have any questions in relation to the SPP, please call the Information Line on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) any time between 8.30am and 5.00pm (AEDT), Monday to Friday
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
