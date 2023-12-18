Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Peak Rare Earths

Further Extension of Multi-Commodity Mineralisation within Northern Zone of Ngualla Carbonatite Complex

Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX: PEK) (“Peak” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first set of assays from its exploration programme targeting the multi-commodity potential of the Ngualla carbonatite system, with results demonstrating further widespread and shallow mineralisation of niobium, phosphate and rare earths within the highly prospective Northern Zone target area.

  • Drilling for the 2023 exploration programme successfully completed
  • 57 holes for a total of 4,190m drilled across the highly prospective Northern Zone and Breccia Zone targets (3,979m of RC drilling and 211m of DD drilling)
  • Northern Zone and Breccia Zone are located ~2km North and North-East, respectively, from the Bastnaesite Zone that forms the basis of the Ngualla Rare Earth Project’s Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources
  • Assays received for the first batch of RC samples from 13 holes within the Northern Zone, confirming widespread and shallow mineralisation of niobium, phosphate and rare earths
    • NRC352: 10m at 0.55% Nb2O5 from surface including 4m at 0.69% Nb2O5 from 6m, as well as 6m at 1.42% TREO from surface
    • NRC356: 14m at 0.55% Nb2O5 from 14m including 10m at 0.61% Nb2O5 from 14m, as well as 14m at 14.5% P2O5 from 16m
    • NRC359: 24m at 0.40% Nb2O5 from surface; 10m at 0.49% Nb2O5 from 28m including 4m at 0.72% Nb2O5 from 30m; and 10m at 13.6% P2O5 from 12m
  • Rare earths mineralisation includes elevated levels of heavy rare earth elements dysprosium and terbium
  • Further assays from the Northern and Breccia zones are imminent, with a number of key targets still pending

Results follow the recent completion of Peak’s exploration drilling campaign where a total of 57 holes for 4,190m were successfully completed across the Northern Zone and Breccia Zone prospects. Peak awaits assay results of numerous key targets from across these two areas with results anticipated through early 2024.

Commenting on the first assay results, the CEO of Peak, Bardin Davis, said:

“The first assay results are very encouraging and demonstrate widespread and shallow mineralisation of niobium, phosphate and rare earths in the outer region of the Northern Zone. We are eagerly awaiting results from key targets within the central region of the Northern Zone, where we have previously encountered high-grade intercepts of these commodities. We remain of the view that the Ngualla Deposit is world-class with the potential to support a multi-generational and multi-commodity mining project.”

Exploration programme overview

Peak commenced an exploration programme earlier in the year focusing on the multi- commodity potential of the Ngualla carbonatite complex. Whilst Ngualla remains highly prospective for a range of critical commodities, the broader deposit remains largely unexplored given the historical focus on the central rare earth zone (which forms the basis of the Ngualla Project’s Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources). Importantly, the existing Special Mining Licence (“SML”) for the Ngualla Rare Earth Project (“Ngualla Project”) extends to any other minerals found to occur in association with rare earth elements.

Drilling pertaining to the current exploration programme has focused on the Northern Zone and Breccia Zone; two highly prospective targets within the Ngualla deposit. Key objectives of this drilling campaign included:

1. Understanding the outer extent of mineralisation of niobium, phosphate and rare earths within the Northern Zone;

2. Progressing infill drilling within the Northern Zone to augment previous drilling from 2012, where Peak encountered shallow and high-grade mineralisation of niobium, phosphate and rare earths (See Appendix 1.a); and

3. Undertaking a maiden drilling programme within the Breccia Zone where previous rock chip and trench sampling in 2017 demonstrated significant fluorite and rare earth mineralisation (see Appendix 1.b).

Drill targets in the Northern Zone have been informed by a geological model developed by SRK as part of the exploration programme.

Figure 1. Plan view showing 2023 Northern Zone and Breccia Zone drilling programmes and location of holes with results received to date


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Peak Rare Earths Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:pekpeak rare earths limitedrare earth investing
The Conversation (0)
DY6 Metals

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective Lithium Ground

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has submitted four (4) exclusive prospecting licence applications totalling 746.7km2 in northern Malawi for tenements it considers to be highly prospective for lithium.

Keep reading...Show less

Louisiana Governor Executes Ucore's SMC Industrial Tax Exemption Contract

Ratcliff Construction and Orbital Engineering Selected for Production Effort - Meetings Held at Kingston Demo Plant for Kick-off Program

Ucore announces Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") updates:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release of December 4, 2023, it has issued the first tranche of 500,000 shares (the "Shares") pursuant to the Definitive Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S"), Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda, now known as Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda (the "Company") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Property"). The Shares are subject to a hold period expiring on April 12, 2024. For particulars of the transaction, see the December 4, 2023 press release [Click Here].

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an exclusive prospecting license application (91.5km2) over a carbonatite ring complex in southern Malawi known as Tundulu, with significant potential for REE (“Tundulu” or the “Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionicre Moves To 94% Ownership of the Makuutu Rare Earth Project

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise it has signed a share purchase agreement ("SPA") with Rare Earth Elements Africa (Pty) Ltd ("REEA") under which IonicRE will acquire a further 34% interest in local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (“RRM”) (“Transaction”) which owns the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu”). IonicRE has an existing 60% interest in the Project prior to the Transaction.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Extension of Closing Date for Share Purchase Plan

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) advises that the closing date for its share purchase plan ("SPP") will be extended from Tuesday, 12 December 2023 to Friday, 15 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sensore to Restructure its Business and Proposes to Rebrand as Premier1 Lithium

Lithium Consolidation, Strongly Supported $3M Placement and Strategic Technology Demerger

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

Related News

technology investing

Sensore to Restructure its Business and Proposes to Rebrand as Premier1 Lithium

technology investing

Lithium Consolidation, Strongly Supported $3M Placement and Strategic Technology Demerger

Resource Investing

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

cleantech investing

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

Gold Investing

Siren Intersects High Grade Gold and Antimony at Bonanza East

Base Metals Investing

Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Closes $6.37 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

×