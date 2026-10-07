FULTON BANK INTRODUCES CASHFLOW CENTRAL PLATFORM TO EMPOWER SMALL BUSINESSES

FULTON BANK INTRODUCES CASHFLOW CENTRAL PLATFORM TO EMPOWER SMALL BUSINESSES

Fulton Bank is now offering CashFlow Central® from Fiserv, a single, integrated payments hub, designed to help small businesses better manage accounts receivable and accounts payable in one digital experience.

Fulton Bank

Available through Fulton's small business mobile and online platforms, CashFlow Central helps business owners streamline payment activities, improve visibility into cash flow, and spend less time on manual processes so they can focus on growing their businesses.

"With CashFlow Central, we're delivering a more modern, efficient way for small businesses to manage their money," said Phil Smith, Fulton Bank Director of Business Banking. "By bringing invoicing, payments, and reporting into a single hub, this service gives our customers the tools they need to stay organized, get paid faster, and operate with greater confidence."

Key features of CashFlow Central include:

  • Consolidation of accounts payable and receivable in a single platform for invoicing, vendor payments and payment tracking
  • Enablement of payments by bank transfer or business credit card
  • Provision of real‑time payment status and visibility to reduce manual tracking
  • Integration with widely used accounting software to streamline reconciliation
  • Enhanced cash management capabilities with the Insights Dashboard, providing greater visibility into incoming and outgoing payments
  • Accessible through mobile and online banking channels with scalable package options to support growing business needs

Fulton Bank collaborated with Fiserv, a global payments and financial technology company, to deliver this solution to small business customers via Fulton's mobile and online banking platforms.

"CashFlow Central gives financial institutions a powerful way to extend their value beyond traditional banking by helping small businesses simplify how they manage and move money," said Justin Jackson, Head of CashFlow Central, Fiserv. "By bringing payables, receivables and visibility into one experience, Fulton Bank is equipping its business clients with tools that reduce friction, improve cash flow insight and support day‑to‑day growth."

The addition of CashFlow Central reflects Fulton Bank's ongoing commitment to supporting small businesses with practical, digital solutions tailored to their evolving needs.

For more information, visit Fulton Bank's website at www.fultonbank.com/cashflowcentral.

About Fulton Bank
Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT), a $34 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,400 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America's Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Rachel Sharkey

(717) 291-2831

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fulton-bank-introduces-cashflow-central-platform-to-empower-small-businesses-302901375.html

SOURCE Fulton Bank, NA

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