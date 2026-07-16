Frost & Sullivan: CrowdStrike Named Company of the Year for Identity Threat Detection and Response

Frost & Sullivan: CrowdStrike Named Company of the Year for Identity Threat Detection and Response

Continuous, risk-aware identity security becomes the market standard as AI agents and non-human identities (NHIs) expose the limitations of fragmented, static access controls

Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that CrowdStrike has been named the 2026 Global Company of the Year in Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR). As AI agents transform how work gets done, operating with superhuman speed and access, this recognition validates CrowdStrike's leadership in advancing the market beyond static access controls with "a next-generation identity model that enables continuous and content-aware dynamic authorization across human, non-human, and AI agent identities."

"Identity is the front line of modern attacks and AI is accelerating the threat at scale," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "AI agents operate as high-privilege identities with access to critical data, applications, compute resources, and other agents, exposing the risk of legacy access models built on static policies and standing privileges."

Frost & Sullivan's research has found that CrowdStrike eliminates standing privileges and enforces real-time, risk-based access that can be dynamically revoked as conditions change, establishing Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security as the identity security control plane for the agentic enterprise."

Identity Security for the Agentic Enterprise

The Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security business surpassed $520 million in ending ARR, growing more than 34% year-over-year.[1] CrowdStrike's ability to secure both human and agentic identities makes Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security the standard for identity security in the agentic enterprise.

Frost & Sullivan stated, "CrowdStrike's unified, cloud native platform that delivers end-to-end identity visibility, just in time privileges, behavioral analytics, and automated response across human and non-human identities enables a significant competitive advantage."

Key findings from the Frost & Sullivan report include:

Securing SaaS and AI Agents

Frost & Sullivan recognized how CrowdStrike delivers "real time visibility into AI and SaaS agents, including their permissions, data access, and activity, and can monitor how these identities interact with sensitive systems and datasets over time."

Zero Standing Privileges

Frost & Sullivan highlighted that "unlike traditional role assignments or vaulting, Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security treats every user as potentially privileged, granting only need-based, real-time behavior and context aware access."

End-to-End Identity Security

Frost & Sullivan praised CrowdStrike's protection across the identity lifecycle, from phishing resistant MFA to enabling customers to use "SOAR workflows to automatically reset compromised passwords, remediate risky accounts in batches, and enforce conditional access or privilege controls based on real time risk scores."

Unified Outcomes

Frost & Sullivan recognized CrowdStrike for delivering a "unified, cloud-native platform that treats identity as a first-class security signal alongside endpoints, cloud, and data." And noted that "the leadership team's focus in translating megatrends into a coherent product strategy rather than a set of disjointed features is evident as the company builds a model of zero trust access for every identity."

Additional Resources

  • To learn more about Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Company of the Year for Identity Threat Detection and Response, visit here.
  • To learn more about Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security, visit here.

About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com 

1 CrowdStrike Q4 FY26 Earnings

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-crowdstrike-named-company-of-the-year-for-identity-threat-detection-and-response-302827671.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

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