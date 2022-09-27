GamingInvesting News

Lock 'em Up! is the first board game that lets players put politicians in jail! The Kickstarter campaign will feature the game at $35 plus shipping charges added in the Pledge Manager after the 30-day campaign is funded. Early bird backers will be able to get significant discounts.

About the Game

Lock 'em Up! is a fast-paced, family-friendly, bipartisan tabletop game where you use all the dirty tricks in your power to put your opponents in jail before they put YOU in jail.

The game sparked as an idea during the Mueller investigation. Everybody in the country wanted to put someone in jail, but everyone had a different opinion of who it should be. So the home game version of a trial was born.

Unfortunately, characters in the real world were changing so fast there was no way for a game to keep up! That's why our characters focus on titles instead of names. Some of the mid-century style characters may look familiar but in a generic sort of way.

How to Play

The game has 162 cards split into two groups: the Characters, the people you're trying to keep out of jail; and the Actions which give you power to make strategic moves.

Players choose which characters they want to control — the White House, Military, Law & Order, Progressives, Conservatives, or Lobbyists. Players take turns drawing from the Action Cards deck, using those cards to indict or save characters. When the courtroom game board is full, the convictions start. Turn by turn, the characters on the docket are sent to a jail cell, and out of the game. The winner is the last player standing.

Details : 2-6 players, age 8+, 30 minutes to play

Website: www.lockemup.today

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook @LockEmUpToday

Kickstarter preview: tinyurl.com/LockemupKSpreview

About Frontier X Studio LLC

Frontier X Studio is the husband and wife team of Scott Jenkins and Jennifer Perry . Scott is a game designer, writer, and maker. His game design and writing credentials include Dungeons & Dragons, DC Heroes, and Battletech. He is also the author of the Smoke & Dagger thriller series. Jennifer is an artist and graphic designer with decades of marketing experience at Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, contact Scott at lockemup@frontierxstudio.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Put Word Search Skills to the Test and Win Real Cash with AviaGames' New "Wordcash Search" Mobile Game

"Wordcash Search" Challenges Gamers' Speed, Spelling and Identification Skills in Head-to-Head Competitions

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced "Wordcash Search," the newest, fast-paced mobile word game that puts users' speed and search skills to the test for the chance to win real cash. Players, matched based on similar skill level, can earn points and unlock special features by quickly locating and highlighting key theme words and bonus words.

Roundhill's NERD ETF Announces Name and Index Changes

New underlying index seeks to offer pure-play* exposure to the potential growth of video game software

Roundhill Investments is pleased to announce several updates to its NERD ETF, including a new underlying index and fund name.

GIGABYTE Launches Four AMD X670 Motherboards for New Ryzen 7000 Processors

GIGABYTE is proud to launch its brand new X670E and X670 series motherboards, which support AMD's recently announced Ryzen™ 7000 series desktop processors based on the next-gen Zen 4 architecture. GIGABYTE's latest AM5 platform offerings are topped by the gaming-focused AORUS lineup, covering both segments of the flagship X670E and the high-end X670 chipsets. In addition to natively supporting the next-gen PCIe 5.0 slot and M.2 socket, as well as the DDR5 memory, the new AORUS X670 motherboards are all about big performance and system stability, with direct digital power and advanced thermal solutions. At the same time, these boards are designed with user-friendliness in mind, featuring PCIe and M.2 EZ-Latch design to make component swapping a whole lot easier.

MTN DEW® Invests in HBCU Gamers to Level the Playing Field with the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge

In year two of the brand's Real Change Initiative, MTN DEW is partnering with the HBCU Esports League to put a spotlight on HBCU student gamers and fuel their drive into the competitive field of esports

MTN DEW ® is continuing their commitment to invest and uplift Black gamers at HBCUs around the country by launching the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge. With a focus on increasing Black representation in esports and gaming, the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge will support HBCU student gamers by sponsoring a nationwide HBCU esports tournament. Contestants will compete for an overall prize pool of $500,000 coaching and exposure to esports professionals, and a gaming contract with MTN DEW for up to one year.

SKULLCANDY AMPLIFIES GAMING EXPERIENCE WITH ALL-NEW, MULTI-PLATFORM COMPATIBLE HEADSETS

Collection Highlighted by Immersive Audio, Crystal-Clear Communications and All-Day Comfort

- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones 1 and True Wireless Earbuds 2 under $100 announced today its re-entry to the gaming category 3 with a trio of value-packed headsets for all skill levels. Offering compatibility across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile, the all-new SLYR, SLYR Pro and PLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headsets were purpose built for gamers, delivering rich, detailed sound, crystal-clear communications and all-day comfort. The collection is rolling out now at Skullcandy.com starting at $59.99 MSRP for SLYR and ranging to $129.99 MSRP for PLYR.

Autodesk and Epic Games to Deliver Real-Time, Immersive Design Capabilities to Customers

Today, at Autodesk University Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced a strategic collaboration with Epic Games to accelerate immersive real-time (RT) experiences across industries, with an initial focus on Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC).

Autodesk and Epic Games announce strategic collaboration

Autodesk customers face pressing challenges to deliver project outcomes at a faster pace, at lowered costs, and with labor shortages, which require more open, connected workflows, and third-party integrations that simply work together. This joint effort with Epic Games aims to make immersive RT environments easily accessible to designers, engineers, and construction professionals, so they can deliver more innovative projects in less time.

As part of Autodesk's ongoing goal of connecting the physical and digital worlds, the first integrated offering will be Epic Games' Twinmotion for Autodesk Revit , delivering real-time rendering and storytelling. As Revit is used to design, document, and deliver building and infrastructure projects, Twinmotion complements the process by creating real-time visualizations for a fast, interactive design process. Autodesk intends to make Twinmotion for Revit available to all Revit customers as part of an upcoming release.

"We know our customers are looking for more visualization and collaboration experiences through extended reality," said Autodesk EVP of AEC Design, Amy Bunszel . "Together with Epic Games, we will expand on what's possible. In immersive environments, designers can communicate to their project teams and clients with unparalleled realism how projects will look and feel upon completion for better decision-making and outcomes."

Epic and Autodesk have been teaming up since 2008 when Autodesk joined Epic Games' Integrated Partners Program, enabling integration of Autodesk 3D design software with Epic's Unreal Engine. In 2021, Epic and Autodesk collaborated to offer a new Unreal Live Link for Maya plugin, allowing Media & Entertainment (M&E) creators to stream data from Maya to Unreal in real time.

"The integration between Autodesk Revit and Twinmotion promises to deliver a truly seamless, real-time 3D experience for design professionals," said Marc Petit , Epic Games' Vice President, Unreal Engine Ecosystem. "We share a common goal with Autodesk, giving customers more time to be innovative. By tapping into Epic's ecosystem of real-time 3D tools and libraries, users can spend more time bringing their designs to life and less time handling complex data and technical workflows."

Looking ahead, the companies aim to develop experiences for customers beyond AEC, including M&E and manufacturing, bringing forth the value of real-time content creation. As members of the Metaverse Standards Forum , Autodesk and Epic Games are also driving open standards that enhance portability and integration, equip customers with immersive and collaborative technology, and deliver real value for customers.

About Autodesk
Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding planned or future development efforts for our products and services that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties discussed in documents we file with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are not intended to be a promise or guarantee of future availability of products, services, or features but merely reflects our current plans which may change. Purchasing decisions should not be made based upon reliance on these statements. Autodesk has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the communication date. Some products, services and features may not be available in all territories and languages. See Autodesk's Terms of Use for more details.

Autodesk , the Autodesk logo, Maya and Revit are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2022 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesk-and-epic-games-to-deliver-real-time-immersive-design-capabilities-to-customers-301632606.html

