Frontier Infrastructure, in Collaboration with Gevo and Verity, Launches Complete Carbon Management Platform for Ethanol Industry

First-of-its-kind solution combines rail transportation, permanent sequestration, and digital carbon tracking to accelerate decarbonization

Frontier Infrastructure Holdings LLC ("Frontier"), a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital and a leading developer of low-carbon infrastructure across the Mountain West and Texas today announced a strategic partnership with GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) and its Verity platform to deliver North America's first fully integrated carbon management platform for ethanol producers.  The collaboration provides end-to-end solutions from carbon capture through permanent sequestration and carbon dioxide removal and tax credit monetization.

This partnership leverages Frontier's Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub in Wyoming—with the nation's deepest Class VI carbon storage well and nearly 100,000 acres of pore space—alongside Gevo's proven bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) expertise and its Verity digital tracking platform. Together with Union Pacific Railroad's CO₂ transportation network, the platform offers ethanol producers immediate access to carbon management infrastructure without pipeline dependencies.

"Our collaboration with Gevo and Verity eliminates the primary barriers facing ethanol producers in carbon management," said Steven Lowenthal , Co-Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Infrastructure. "By combining rail flexibility with proven sequestration and transparent tracking, we're enabling facilities to start capturing value from their CO₂ streams within 24 months rather than waiting years for  alternate approaches."

Market Opportunity
The partnership targets over 200 ethanol facilities across North America producing approximately 70 million tons of high-purity CO₂ annually. The platform's rail-based approach serves a critical gap in the market, particularly benefiting the 60% of ethanol facilities located more than 50 miles from proposed pipeline routes. For these producers, the Frontier-Gevo solution represents their first commercially viable path to carbon management, enabling them to compete for premium low-carbon fuel contracts and meet evolving sustainability requirements.

Notice to Proceed: Granger Carbon Terminal (GCT)
In parallel with this announcement, Frontier has issued a formal Notice to Proceed on the Granger Carbon Terminal ("GCT")—a critical CO₂ transload facility connecting rail and truck deliveries to the Sweetwater Hub's injection infrastructure. Phase I of GCT, operational by 2027, will handle 500,000 metric tons of CO₂, annually, with expansion capability up to 2 million tons based on demand.

By leveraging Frontier's existing infrastructure and its partnership with Union Pacific Railroad, the GCT facility will serve as a the hub for Frontier's "Stack to Sequestration" CO2-by-rail solution. Initial anchor commitments have been secured from leading ethanol producers, including Midwestern Renewable Energy, an existing Verity client.

"This partnership fundamentally changes the economics and timeline for carbon management in the ethanol industry," said Jim Jandain, CEO of Midwest Renewable Energy. "Having rail transportation, permanent sequestration, and Verity's digital verification in one integrated solution means we can move from decision to implementation in under 24 months. For MRE, this is about securing our position in the low-carbon fuel market while that window is still open."

About Gevo & Verity
GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company focused on transforming renewable energy into low-carbon transportation fuels and chemicals. The company operates one of North America's largest BECCS facilities in North Dakota . Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides carbon tracking and verification services across agricultural and energy supply chains. Learn more at www.gevo.com and www.veritytracking.com .

About Frontier Infrastructure Holdings
Frontier Infrastructure Holdings, LLC is a leading developer of low-carbon infrastructure solutions across the Mountain West and Texas , specializing in integrated power generation and carbon capture and storage projects. The company is at the forefront of industrial decarbonization, providing scalable, permanent carbon storage and behind-the-meter power solutions to support growing regional energy demand. For more information, please visit www.frontierccus.com .

About Tailwater Capital
Dallas -based Tailwater Capital is an energy infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $5 billion in committed capital since inception, and the team has executed more than 285 transactions representing over $28 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment, Renewable Natural Gas Segment, Net-Zero Segment and the Agri-Energy segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, the production and sale of biojet fuel. Gevo Development/Agri-Energy is the key revenue-generating segment that involves the operation of the Luverne Facility and production of ethanol, isobutanol and related products.

