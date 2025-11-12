From Share Plates to Smart Tech, The 2025 Resy Retrospective Reveals Dining Is More Connected Than Ever

Resy's annual report shows diners connected, shared, and redefined hospitality in 2025.
Resy today released The 2025 Resy Retrospective , its annual look at the dining trends that defined the year and what's ahead for 2026. The report reveals that in 2025, dining was centered around connection — from share plates and communal tables to smarter tech that helps restaurants better connect with their guests.
"The restaurant experience continues to evolve, but its purpose stays the same, and that's connection," said Pablo Rivero, CEO of Resy and Tock, SVP of American Express Global Dining. "This year proved that restaurants remain one of the most important spaces for real connection — whether that's around a communal table, through the warmth of hospitality, or with technology that helps make those experiences even more personal."
Highlights from the 2025 Resy Retrospective
- The Rise of the Table Captain: According to a survey commissioned by Resy, 72% of diners surveyed agree that dining with a "Table Captain" — the person who takes charge of ordering — makes the experience better, and over half of Gen Z have invited someone to dinner specifically for their expertise 1 .
- Sharing Is Now Default Mode: 94% of diners (and 97% of Gen Z) say they're likely to share their meal when dining out, showing how social connection continues to shape how people eat.
- Communal Tables: 90% of Gen Z diners say they enjoy communal tables, with one in three reporting they've made a new friend while dining this way.
- From Primetime to Shoulder Time: More diners are opting for earlier meals — this year, more people dined between 5 and 6 p.m. than during the traditional 8–11 p.m. window 2 . Nearly half of diners (46%) say they prefer earlier reservations to avoid crowds, helping restaurants spread demand across the evening 1 .
- A Decade of ‘Hot Table' Alerts: Resy's Notify feature — celebrating its 10th anniversary — remains one of the most reliable ways to land a coveted reservation, with Sundays seeing the highest conversion rates 3 .
- Smaller, Smarter Spaces: The average size of new restaurants joining Resy has decreased every year since 2019, as operators design tighter, more efficient concepts that reflect new diner preferences for intimacy and experience-driven formats 4 .
- A More Connected Era for Restaurant Tech: Restaurant technology is entering a new phase: integration. With a strategic partnership with Toast and new CRM integrations, American Express and Resy are building a unified digital ecosystem that streamlines operations and enhances hospitality.
- Reservation Resale Crackdown: This year, reservation scalping faced real pushback: state bans on unauthorized reservation resale went into effect in New York and Florida, with more on the way.
- It's the Scene, Not the Sauvignon: A special section of the report, presented by Tock, highlights how diners are seeking immersive experiences beyond traditional restaurants, from winery tastings to local hotel dining. Gen Z is the most likely age demographic to prioritize the experience over the wine itself, with 33% of respondents prioritizing the experience 1 .
What's on the Menu for 2026
Resy's editorial team shares its take on the dining trends and concepts poised to shape the year ahead:
- Tableside Service: Tableside presentations are exploding beyond Cherries Jubilee and Bananas Foster.
- Mortadella: Once a humble deli staple, fancy bologna is having a renaissance.
- Hyper-Regional Cuisines in the Spotlight: Chefs are going deeper into regional specialties, celebrating specificity and story on every plate.
- Listening Bars Are Having a Moment: Music-forward venues that blend great sound, atmosphere, and cocktails are redefining what it means to go out.
- Go For the Wine, Stay For the Food: With more substantial fare at wine bars, there's reason to sip and graze for hours on end.
For diners inspired to explore the trends shaping the year ahead, American Express is making it easier to discover standout restaurants and experiences across the Resy network. Earlier this year, American Express relaunched its Platinum Card® with enhanced dining benefits, including the Resy Credit — offering eligible Card Members up to $400 back annually on eligible purchases at over 10,000 5 U.S. Resy restaurants. The benefit underscores American Express' ongoing investment in dining, hospitality, and the restaurant community — helping Card Members discover exceptional experiences while driving meaningful business for restaurant partners. Enrollment required. Learn more about the Resy Credit here .
1: This scientific random sample of 1000 US adults (age 18 and older) was surveyed between September 23, 2025 and September 24, 2025 by DKC Analytics. All respondents dine out frequently or at least some of the time, as confirmed by user self-confirmation. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web. No post-stratification has been applied to the results. Survey was commissioned by Resy.
2: Based on the average percentage of diners seated between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time between January 1,2025 and September 1, 2025, according to Resy proprietary data.
3: Based on the percentage of Notifies set for a given restaurant that converted into a reservation between January 1, 2025 and October 1, 2025, according to Resy proprietary data.
4: Based on average capacity of new restaurants joining Resy each year between 2019 and 2025, according to Resy proprietary data.
5: As of 03/2025
