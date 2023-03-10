Platinex Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Precious MetalsInvesting News

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $15 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $15 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures ") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "), the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), have agreed to increase the size of the Offering. The Company will now issue up to 37,500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of up to $15,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

In addition, the Company will grant the Agent an option (the " Agent's Option ") to sell up to that number of additional Units equal to 15% of the base Offering size, exercisable, by notice in writing to the Company, at any time not less than 48 hours prior to the Closing Date.

The Agent will be paid by the Company on closing of the Offering a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering including on any exercise of the Agent's Option. In addition, the Company shall grant the Agent on closing of the Offering, broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants ") entitling the Agent, from time to time for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date, to acquire that number of common shares of the Company (the " Broker Shares ") that is equal to 7% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering (including pursuant to the exercise of the Agent's Option), at an exercise price of $0.40 per Broker Share.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Offering will be conducted in all provinces of Canada pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements and in such other jurisdictions as are agreed to by the Company and the Agent. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 30, 2023 (the " Closing Date ") and will be subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") for the Offering and the listing of the Unit Shares, Warrant Shares and Broker Shares on the TSX. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor may there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of , and the use of proceeds from , the Offering. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31 2021, filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations

On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While there has been a reduction in these effects in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions, cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/10/c2634.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesTSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
The Conversation (0)
Freegold venture logo

Freegold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the " Offering ") for total proceeds of up to approximately $10 million consisting of up to 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Demonstrates Robust Mineral Resource Estimate at Golden Summit Using $1,650 Au 11.9 Moz indicated & 7.5 Moz inferred in Primary Resource

Freegold Demonstrates Robust Mineral Resource Estimate at Golden Summit Using $1,650 Au 11.9 Moz indicated & 7.5 Moz inferred in Primary Resource

Freegold Ventures Limited ("Freegold" or the "Company") (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) wishes to provide additional clarity on the Mineral Resource Estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Golden Summit project located near Fairbanks, Alaska .

An updated MRE was published Feb 22 nd with additional work continuing after the Feb 22 nd release to determine the sensitivities to lower gold prices than the $1792 /oz used for the pit shell. These continued to find the resource to be notably robust, even at significantly lower gold prices. An error was noted in the table at the 0.75 g/t cut off in the indicated category of the " Pit Constrained Primary Resource Table ". The Company asked Tetra Tech Canada to correct this number which had accidentally included the Inferred category, meaning that the Inferred was double counted. This reduces the primary indicated ounces to 7.7 Moz from 12.1 Moz at 0.75 gp/t cut off in the indicated category. This does not impact the MRE as the base case reported was at a 0.45 g/t cut off.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES A SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE GOLDEN SUMMIT PROJECT

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES A SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE GOLDEN SUMMIT PROJECT

Freegold Ventures Limited ("Freegold" or the "Company") (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF)  is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Golden Summit project located near Fairbanks, Alaska . The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit project.

From 2020 to 2022, over 83,000 metres of drilling were completed in 131 holes in the Dolphin Cleary Area of the Golden Summit project. The Updated MRE has incorporated 128 holes of the drilling completed, which has resulted in a significant increase in both the overall resource grade and tonnage at Golden Summit. Assays for two drill holes were not complete at the resource cut-off date ( February 6, 2023 ) and have therefore not been incorporated in the Updated MRE.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 3.83 G/T AU OVER 190.8 METRES AND 1.71 G/T AU OVER 370.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 3.83 G/T AU OVER 190.8 METRES AND 1.71 G/T AU OVER 370.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GS2232 3.83 g/t Au over 190.8m
    • Including 174.5 g/t Au over 3 m
    • 1.37 g/t Au over 67.2m
  • GS2215 1.71 g/t Au over 370.1 m
    • Including 119 g/t Au over 3 m
  • GS2236 1.93 g/t Au over 175.3 m
    • Including 5.5 g/t Au over 42.1 m
    • Including 30.1 g/t Au over 3.1 m

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from an additional nine holes ( 7,753.5m ) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

HIGHLIGHTS:

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from an additional eleven holes ( 9,042.1m ) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling. Results continue to demonstrate a robust mineralized system at Golden Summit.

The past two years have seen the most concerted exploration effort Golden Summit ever undertaken on the project with the drilling of over 83,000 meters holes in 130 holes, additional geophysics (CSAMT and AMT) and soil sampling. The drill program focused exclusively on the Dolphin Cleary Zone and has extended gold mineralization over 1.5 km along strike and to depths of over 1,000 metres. Mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization comprised of the Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists within which are discrete high-grade veins, veinlets, and areas of vein stockwork which effectively form a vein swarm.  The main Cleary Hill Vein swarm (CVS) mineralization dips to the south. It plunges southwest towards the Dolphin intrusive, with the mineralization increasing in intensity closer to the Dolphin intrusive and especially along the contact margins.

The Dolphin Cleary is the only area of the project to have a resource delineated. The deposit remains open, particularly to the west/southwest, where Freegold outlined a strong gold in soil geochemical anomaly has not  been drill tested.  Further southwest lies the historic Newsboy Mine, which produced 40,000 ounces at an average grade of 1oz/t.

Additional geophysics was completed on the Saddle Zone, which lies 4km east of the Dolphin/Cleary Zone. The Saddle Zone is comprised of series of narrow veins that correlate well with strong gold in soil geochemistry. Like the Cleary Hill Zone, the Saddle Zone also hosts a historic high-grade gold producer, the American Eagle (60,000 ounces at 1.6 oz/t Au).

DOLPHIN

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Dolphin

GS2220

371.9

-70

360

49.6

70

20.4

0.61






135.2

153.5

18.3

1.97






215.9

251

35.1

0.97











GS2216

821.6

-70

360

128.1

569.6

441.5

0.62


including




437.6

473.6

36

1


including




517.5

569.6

52.1

1.22






636.4

638.4

2

58.5











GS2219

715.7

-70

360

329

648

319

0.63


including




329

374

45

0.96


including




450.4

533

82.6

0.87











GS2224

1074.1

-70

360

604.4

955.2

350.8

0.58


including




604.4

668.7

64.3

0.85











GS2210

1188.4

-70

360

523.3

840.3

317

0.67











GS2228

537.7

-70

360

241.3

259.3

18

0.96


including




273.5

317.5

44

2.56


including




298.7

300.9

2.2

25.2






352.7

456.9

104.2

1.23


including




352.7

354.5

1.7

17.3











GS2230

1229.6

-70

360

421.2

866.9

445.7

0.81


including




738.8

866.9

128.1

1.58


including




738.8

741.9

3.1

17.1


including




812

815.4

3.4

17.8






1217

1220

3

13.2











GS2163

732.4

-70

360

121

163.7

42.7

1.1






339.9

370.9

31

2.29






502.2

593.4

91

1

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization .

Holes GS2228, GS2230, and GS2163 were drilled on the Dolphin side of the CVS, while GS2229 was drilled on the Cleary side.  Holes GS2228 was entirely within schists in the northern part of the CVS, while GS2230 and GS2163 were within intrusive for the upper part of the holes, with the stronger mineralization occurring within the schists in the footwall of the intrusive. GS2229, on the Cleary side, was drilled as a deeper test of the CVS and located approximately 600 metres south of the historic Cleary Hill Mine workings.

Kristina Walcott , President and CEO stated : "The 2020 – 2022 program continues to be tremendously successful returning broad intercepts of higher-grade mineralization, and demonstrates the existence of a broader higher grade corridor within the interpreted CVS".

CLEARY

Drilled in a north-south fence line, GS2229, GS2233, and GS2235 were aimed at testing the downdip extent of the CVS. Results continue to demonstrate the expansion potential of Golden Summit intersecting narrow high-grade veins within a broader envelope of mineralization.

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Cleary

GS2229

796.9

-70

360

485

746

261

0.76


including




572

662

90

1.25


including




656

659

3

13











GS2233

827.8

-70

360

211.3

244.5

33.2

0.86






542

574.1

32.1

0.88











GS2235

746

-70

360

512

557.8

45.8

0.84






594.7

677.8

83.1

1.17


including




665.8

666.8

1

56.8

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Links to Drill Plan Map & Cross Section – 479350E
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6141/drill_plan_map.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6141/section_479350e.pdf

The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska , and was the subject of an intensive drill campaign between January 2011 and August 2013 in which 36,159 metres were drilled. Three resource updates were completed each in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). In January 2016 , a preliminary economic assessment ("2016 PEA") prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 was produced for the Company by Tetra Tech. Limited drilling was conducted between 2013 – 2020 (1,890 metres – of shallow oxide drilling). Since 2020 over 83,826 meters have been drilled, representing the most focused exploration effort ever undertaken on the Golden Summit project.

A sample quality control/quality assurance program was implemented. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Chemex. All assays were performed by ALS Global Ltd., with sample preparation conducted at the ALS facility in Fairbanks, Alaska , with subsequent studies conducted primarily using its Vancouver and Reno laboratories.

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31BY package in ALS's Fairbanks facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction and an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards, with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold.

Freegold has a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , PGeo – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While there has been a reduction in these effects in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions, cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/18/c3572.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Bull Provides Update on 2023 Work Programs at Sandman Including Optimized PEA and Exploration Testing for Sleeper Style Targets

Gold Bull Provides Update on 2023 Work Programs at Sandman Including Optimized PEA and Exploration Testing for Sleeper Style Targets

-

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report an update on its ongoing mine economic studies and exploration program at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Sandman Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-030 returned 1.06 g/t Au over 161.0 m within broader 282.5 m mineralized interval averaging 0.73 g/t Au, adding width to southeast extension of near-surface, well mineralized corridor at Valley
  • Hole ends in mineralization, with final 66.0 m of hole averaging 1.46 g/t Au and final 21.0 m averaging 1.93 g/t Au
  • Localized gold intersections at Gracie target (4 km east of Valley) confirm a second reduced-intrusion gold system to be targeted in phase 2 drilling in 2023.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling programs at its Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Hole V-22-030, drilled on the southeastern margin of Valley's central mineralized zone, returned 1.06 gt Au over 161.0 m before ending in strong mineralization (Tables 1 and 2). The result adds scale and tonnage to the southeastern side of this near-surface, well mineralized zone. In addition, results from phase 1 drilling at the Gracie confirm the existence of a second reduced intrusion-related gold system, with a high correlation between gold, bismuth and tellurium values in sheeted quartz veins. Phase 1 results will be used to guide a targeted phase 2 drill program at Gracie in 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received authorization to drill the approximately 70% of the Palos Verdes vein strike length that was not previously accessible for drilling. The drill program is slated to commence in early April. The Palos Verdes is located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, and is contiguous to Vizsla's property.

A crew has already been mobilized to prepare this new phase of drilling at the Palos Verdes project. Work is focusing on the installation of drill sites for a portable drill rig. A total of 2,500 meters of drilling is planned to test the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that was not previously accessible until now.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp to Create a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp to Create a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding letter of intent (the "Binding Agreement") pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Anacortes Common Shares") of Anacortes by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), in an all-share transaction (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Binding Agreement, Anacortes shareholders will receive 0.4532 of a Steppe Gold common share (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Common Share, which represents consideration of approximately C$0.48 per Anacortes Common Share and a premium of 36% based on the closing prices of the Anacortes Common Shares on the TSX-V and the Steppe Common Shares on the TSX, each as of the close of trading on March 3, 2023. Shareholders of Steppe Gold and Anacortes will own 79% and 21% of the combined company, respectively, on a basic basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P.Geo., to the role of Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Branson served as Snowline's Exploration Manager in 2022, playing a key role on Snowline's team during a transformative year for the Company that included initial delineation of the large, near-surface, and unusually high-grade bulk tonnage Valley gold discovery on Snowline's Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory

Prior to joining Snowline, Mr. Branson spent 15 years as an exploration geologist, gaining extensive experience in the Yukon and British Columbia, from greenfields exploration through to feasibility studies. He has been involved with organization and management of over 190,000 cumulative metres of exploration and resource drilling on programs in the Wernecke Mountains and Wolverine mine in Yukon, Mount Milligan, Kemess and Scottie Gold mines in BC and elsewhere. His role with Snowline bridges operational and technical aspects of exploration, discovery, team building and project advancement. Mr. Branson earned a B.Sc. in Earth and Ocean Science from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Exploration Geology from Rhodes University in South Africa. He is a licensed Professional Geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Returns Shares to Treasury, Terminates Machacala Transaction

Element79 Announces Returns Shares to Treasury, Terminates Machacala Transaction

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

TheNewswire - March 6 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in a mutual agreement with certain contractors and related parties ("Counterparties"), it will be returning 1,210,299 common shares to treasury.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Eclipse To Collaborate With University Of Delaware On Greenland Research

Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

Related News

Resource Investing

PDAC 2023: Lithium Intrigues, Gold Remains Safe Bet

Gold Investing

David Erfle: Strong Hands Snapping Up Gold, Price Drivers and Trends to Watch

Copper Investing

Joe Mazumdar: Increasingly Bullish on Copper, Permitting a Big Supply Problem

Rare Earth Investing

Top 10 Countries for Rare Earth Metal Production (Updated 2023)

Copper Investing

A Better Cycle for Copper in the Next 10 Years, Says Vizsla Copper Exec Chair

Lithium Investing

ION Energy’s Mongolian Asset Poised to Serve China’s Lithium Demand, CEO Says

Emerging Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

×