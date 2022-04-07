Precious MetalsInvesting News

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Results Release

May 4th after market close

Conference Call and Webcast:

May 5 th 10:00 am ET

Dial‑in Numbers:

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0546

International: 416‑764‑8688

Webcast:

www.franco‑nevada.com

Replay (available until May 12 th ):

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0541

International: 416‑764‑8677

Pass code: 255229 #

Whitehorse Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted, subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 1,805,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at price of $0.50 per share, being the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on April 6, 2022. The options vest in six equal tranches over a period of three years, and are subject to the provisions of the plan and the policies of the TSXV.

ABOUT Whitehorse Gold CORP.

Tempus Resources

Tempus Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that further to the non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 7, 2022, it has raised approximately C$718,000 (A$762,309) through the issue of 9,828,571 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit, and 352,940 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $C0.085 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expenditures on the Company's exploration projects and for general corporate purposes.

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • 5.1 km zone of anomalous gold values found in soil and talus fine samples at Gracie
  • 43 soil samples from a 1,600 x 800 m central area average 0.49 g/t Au, with 8 samples >1 g/t Au
  • Zone underlain and adjacent to probable unexposed intrusion only 4 km from Snowline's 2021 "Valley" discovery
  • Intact carapace at top of intrusion presents high priority drill target for 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on generative exploration results from its Rogue project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Geochemical assay results received from late season 2021 contour soil and talus fine sampling reveal a large zone of anomalous gold values to 1.71 gt Au on top of and around a probable, near-surface, gold-bearing intrusion at the Company's Gracie target

Figure 1 - Soil, talus fine and rock geochemical results from Snowline's Rogue project on top of ZTEM electromagnetic survey results. Surface sampling performed late in the 2021 field season demonstrates the scale of gold anomalism associated with a probable buried intrusion, with values of up to 1.71 g/t Au from talus fines at Gracie. Dashed blue ovals indicate zones of anomalous results. Samples from the central zone have an average of 0.49 g/t. North and south zones of anomalous gold values are along stratigraphic and structural trend with the unexposed intrusion. The Valley intrusion and suspected Gracie intrusion are expressed in in the ZTEM image as cooler colours representing relative electrical resistors, consistent with other known intrusions in the survey area.

"These results add to strong evidence that Gracie could host a large and fertile reduced-intrusion related gold system," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. "What excites us about this-beyond the potential to duplicate our Valley discovery-is that the intrusion at Gracie hasn't been exposed by erosion. These gold systems can be most prospective at the very top of an intrusion, where initial cooling of the edges creates a brittle carapace that fractures to accommodate later gold bearing fluids. An intact carapace at Gracie thus makes for a compelling exploration target adjacent and complementary to the Company's 2021 Valley and Ridge discoveries."

Green River Gold Corp. Commissions Additional Mag Survey on the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. Commissions Additional Mag Survey on the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned a contractor to complete a UAV-MAG survey over the remaining portion of the Quesnel Nickel Project. The previous UAV-MAG surveys did not cover the entire 93 square kilometer property because a portion of the property was briefly under option to another company. As a result, the UAV-MAG survey completed in 2021 was completed in two pieces and a portion of the property was not covered at all. When the two pieces of the map were put together, the potential for a larger magnetic anomaly connecting the two sections became clear. The area outlined along the Western edge of the property is the area to be targeted by the additional UAV-MAG survey.

The magnetic anomaly is indicated by the purple areas trending North West to South East.

NV Gold Initiates First Stage Drilling Program at the Discovery Bay Project

NV Gold Initiates First Stage Drilling Program at the Discovery Bay Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSX-V:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FRA:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a first-stage four- hole drilling program at the Discovery Bay Gold Project in Nevada

The Discovery Bay Project is located approximately 14 km southeast of the McCoy Cove gold deposits in Lander County, Nevada (see figure 1).

Kinross provides update on Great Bear development

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its development plan at the Red Lake, Ontario-based Great Bear project, following the completion of the acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("Great Bear") on February 24, 2022.

Kinross plans to declare an initial inferred mineral resource as part of its 2022 year-end results and commence a pre-feasibility study (PFS) in 2023. Kinross expects to complete approximately 200,000 metres of drilling using approximately 10 drill rigs in 2022, focusing on the LP Fault zone, the most significant discovery to date at the project.

