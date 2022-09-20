Base MetalsInvesting News

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it is has engaged Next Mine Consulting Ltd. to prepare an updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") at the Decar Nickel District (" Decar ") in central British Columbia incorporating results from 2021's successful in-fill drilling program. The mineral resource estimate, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, will be based on an improved modelling approach including both geological domaining and grade shell modelling, and will be expanded to report the mineral content of total nickel and potential by-product elements including iron and cobalt.

Highlights
  • New Baptiste Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate, with the following improvements:
    • Inclusion of results from the successful 2021 in-fill drilling program and confirming of indicated resources
    • Incorporation of an improved modelling approach including both geological domaining and grade shell modelling, which is expected to better define internal deposit variability and yield an improvement in average Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel grade
    • Expansion of the reported mineral content to include estimated grades of total nickel, DTR cobalt, and DTR iron, all representing potential new streams of value for the Project

"The new mineral resource estimate will represent another important de-risking step in the ongoing development of Baptiste as a large-scale, low-cost and low-carbon nickel project," noted Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "We are particularly excited by the potential for a new modelling approach to yield a more robust, higher-grade DTR nickel resource, and by the inclusion, for the first time in the Project's history, of grade reporting for total nickel and the potentially significant by-product elements of cobalt and iron."

Work is currently underway to produce an updated Baptiste resource model incorporating results from 2021's successful in-fill drilling program (see the Company's News Release dated March 14, 2022 ). The new approach to preparing the updated resource model includes both geological domaining and grade shell modelling, as compared to the previous approach applied in the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") which solely used geological domaining. The grade shell domaining methodology includes classification of material into low, medium, and high-grade shells (0.06-0.10% DTR nickel, 0.10-0.14% DTR nickel, and >0.14% DTR nickel, respectively).

The development of the new interburden model is informed by the previous dike model and altered zones adjacent to dike-host contacts. The model is further refined by the results of the 2021 in-fill drilling program and structural measurements obtained from directional drilling. This represents a shift away from the previous block model which saw a 3% removal of rock mass to account for waste or dike sections within the deposit. In conjunction with the new modelling approach, this interburden model will allow for better understanding and segregation of internal waste for mine design purposes.

Initial block modelling results appear favourable with the following potential outcomes:

  • An anticipated increase in DTR nickel grade in both the indicated and inferred categories with an expected minor reduction in overall tonnage
  • Inclusion of new 2021 drilling results supporting the classification of resources in the indicated category

Further, the scope of the updated resource model will be expanded to include grade estimations of total nickel, DTR cobalt, and DTR iron to support process flowsheet opportunities currently being evaluated by the Company, including:

  • Total Nickel: potential to produce a secondary nickel product consisting of nickel sulphide minerals and/or very fine grained awaruite which currently does not report as DTR nickel
  • DTR Cobalt: potential to produce a cobalt product (such as mixed hydroxide precipitate (" MHP ")) as a secondary product from a hydrometallurgical operation producing nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle (" EV ") battery industry
  • DTR Iron: potential to upgrade flotation circuit tails to produce an iron ore concentrate

Further refinements to the classification, variography, and estimators are currently in progress, in addition to an independent third-party review by SLR Consulting (formerly Rosco Postle Associates, or " RPA ") of the new modelling and estimation approach.

The Company expects to release results of the updated Baptiste mineral resource estimate in the third quarter of 2022, and to publish complete results in the Project's next National Instrument (" NI ") 43-101 technical report, which is currently forecast for the third quarter of 2022.

Erin Wilson , P. Geo., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four targets. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit. At the Van target, the Company followed up 2021's highly successful maiden drilling program with an aggressive step-out program in the summer of 2022, with results forecast for release in the fourth quarter of 2022.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

FPX Nickel Closes Private Placement for $1,500,000

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,333,332 shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The closing follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

Noble Mineral Exploration: Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Mineral Exploration: Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - September 20, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

NiCAN Intersects a New Mineralized Zone Near Surface at the Wine Project in Manitoba, Including 9.8 Metres at 1.92% Nickel Equivalent

NiCAN Intersects a New Mineralized Zone Near Surface at the Wine Project in Manitoba, Including 9.8 Metres at 1.92% Nickel Equivalent

NICAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to report additional diamond drill assay results from the Wine project in Manitoba intersecting a new mineralized zone near surface. These drill holes, Wine-22-06 and Wine-22-07, were part of NiCAN's initial drilling campaign at the Wine project.

Highlights (complete assays set out in Tables 2 and 3) :

Denarius Announces an Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Southern Spain

Denarius Announces an Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Southern Spain

  • The initial Inferred Mineral Resource comprises 10.66 Mt at 0.45% Cu, 1.02% Zn, 0.41% Pb, 21 g/t Ag and 2.0 g/t Au (1.59% CuEq) containing an estimated 48 kt Cu, 109 kt Zn, 44 kt Pb, 7.4 Moz Ag, 0.7 Moz Au.
  • Based on the results from approximately 26,000 m completed in 83 diamond drill holes in the Phase 1 surface drilling program completed in July 2022, the initial Mineral Resource estimate provides a solid foundation for further mineral resource expansion in Denarius' forthcoming Phase 2 program.
  • The initial Mineral Resource estimate assumes both open pit and underground mining and extends from surface to a depth of 350 meters.
  • Completing a directional drilling program to validate a high-grade dataset relative to this MRE associated with a historical drilling campaign of horizontal underground holes that is not yet included in the above initial Mineral Resource estimate.
  • Drilling to date has identified mineralization over a strike of over 1 km and with a vertical extension of 400 meters.
  • This initial MRE confirms the significant high gold grade potential of this project within the Iberian Pyrite Belt, as it remains open for further expansion down-dip and to the east.
  • Continued potential for further resource expansion, with compelling targets already identified via recent detailed helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM" or "TEM") and ground-based gravimetric surveys.

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today an initial Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE"), prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines and disclosure requirements of NI 43-101, on its 100% owned Lomero-Poyatos Project ("Lomero") in southern Spain. Lomero is a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IPB"), one of the largest districts of pyrite-rich massive sulfide deposits in the world.

The initial MRE has been prepared at the conclusion of the Phase 1 surface drilling program carried out by the Company between October 2021 and July 2022. The initial MRE reflects the early-stage results from this validation and infill drilling program coupled with resource expansion drilling below the historical drilling. This program has enabled the Company to confirm the presence of the expected polymetallic mineralization at Lomero and to increase its geological knowledge to a sufficient level to declare this initial Mineral Resource for Lomero. The Company plans further exploration drilling at Lomero as it continues to validate certain historical drilling, which has been excluded from the current estimates, together with further infill and step out drilling around the Mineral Resources presented herein.

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Amendment of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Amendment of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that the Company has sought and was granted exemptive relief by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for an amendment to the terms of 1,398,750 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on September 28, 2020.

The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from September 28, 2022 to September 28, 2023, and amend the exercise price from $0.60 to $0.50. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

Forte Minerals Appoints Two Strategic Members to the Advisory Committee

Forte Minerals Appoints Two Strategic Members to the Advisory Committee

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

Forte Minerals is pleased to announce the appointment of two new strategic members to its advisory committee. These talented individuals were appointed by the board of directors for the purpose of offering advice and support on a wide range of issues relevant to the exploration & mining initiatives in Peru as well as the financial advancement of the Company.

We're excited and honoured to welcome Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig to the team. Mr. Labó is a mineral economist with over 20 years industry experience in Peru , Latin America , and Africa . His wealth of regional experience and strong political network is invaluable.

Mr. Espig is a financier and former VP at Goldman Sachs, with an impressive track record. He has structured over US$2.0 billion in private equity and pre-IPO investment transactions from the principal side and is a pioneer of SPACs, having completed over $1.0 BN in transactions.

Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig are joining existing advisors', Paul Johnston and Thomas Henricksen to form a well-balanced advisory committee. The committee will serve as an important complement to the Board of Directors and management of the Company, and create considerable value in form of contacts, perspective, industry expertise, as well as strategic input and financial guidance.

Ricardo Labó MSc . - Mineral Economist

Mr. Labó is currently the country manager in Peru for Element 29 (TSXV: ECU), a partner at LQG Energy and Mining Consulting, General Manager of LQG Ambiental and Executive Director of the Australia Peru Chamber of Commerce.

He has held several high-level positions in the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru including Vice Minister of Mines, Advisor to the Minister of Energy and Mines as well as Director of Mining Promotion and Development where he successfully promoted responsible mining exploration and development investment in the country. In the private sector, he held several senior positions at Rio Tinto, Roche, Phelps Dodge and Grupo Apoyo, provided strategic advisory and consultancy services to several international mining companies and institutions, and was a board member of several private and state-owned mining and energy companies.

Mr. Labó is a Peruvian Chartered Economist from Universidad del Pacifico ( Peru ), with an MSc. in Mineral Economics from Colorado School of Mines (US), an LLM in Mineral Law and Policy from CEPMLP, University of Dundee (Scotland , UK) and an MBA from Adolfo Ibañez School of Management ( Chile and US).

Peter Espig – Financial Advisor

Since November 2013 , Mr. Espig has been the President and CEO of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM). He has been active in the turnaround of mining projects and has functioned in management and director roles for numerous mining companies. He is experienced in the analysis of investment opportunities, raising capital, deal sourcing, financial structuring, and corporate turnaround.

Mr. Espig served as Vice-President of the Principal Finance and Securitization Group and Asia Special Situations Group for Goldman Sachs Japan. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Espig was Vice-President of Olympus Capital, a New York private equity firm, where he participated in corporate restructurings, investment analysis and financing negotiations for both domestic and international investments.

In 1989, Mr. Espig received his B.A. from the University of British Columbia and later received his MBA from Columbia Business School , where he was a Chazen International Scholar.

Paul Johnston PhD . – Technical Advisor

Mr. Johnston is a professional geologist with 30 years experience in the mining industry. His career as a mine geologist began at the Hemlo Gold deposit with Noranda. In 1996, he joined the exploration group at Teck Resources Limited (TSX-V: TECK) and amassed extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration through a variety of technical and management roles in Southeast Asia , Australia , North America , and South America , including Regional Chief Geoscientist for South America . Mr. Johnston currently serves as a Director on the board of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM)

He holds a PhD from Queen's University and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia . Mr. Johnston's extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration for gold, copper and zinc is a great asset to the company.

Thomas Henricksen PhD. – Senior Geologist Advisor

Dr. Henricksen is a highly regarded economic field geologist with over five decades of exploration experience. He was one of the founders of Plan B Minerals Corp., now Forte Minerals Corp. Dr. Henricksen was the recipient of the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia's 2018 Colin Spence Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration. He received this notable award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to mineral discovery, and for being involved in some monumental discoveries and acquisitions across the world.

Dr. Henricksen has successfully worked on 40 mineral exploration projects in over 14 countries on 6 continents. In 2012, Dr. Henricksen served as Vice President of Exploration for Aegean Metals Group Inc., leading the senior field team in identifying, evaluating, and acquiring two high-grade gold-copper prospects (VMS Hot Maden and Ergama) in Turkey . Prior to this, Dr. Henricksen served as senior field geologist for Apoquindo Minerals Inc., which won a bid from Teck Resources to explore and develop a copper-gold deposit (Zafranal) in Peru , resulting in more than 400 million tons of copper.

In addition to many other successful exploration projects, he served as a member of the Arctic exploration team that successfully identified the Red Dog mine in Alaska , now the world's largest zinc reserves. Operated by Teck Resources in partnership with NANA Development Corporation, Red Dog's gross profit in 2017 was $971 million . Before this, Dr. Henricksen led efforts to secure the Eskay Creek mine for US Borax Inc. (a subsidiary of Rio Tinto), which, during the period of Dr. Henricksen's involvement, became the world's highest-grade gold mine and the fifth largest silver mine by volume.

He holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Wisconsin , and a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from Oregon State University .

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drilling Re-Starts at Alvalade VMS Project, Portugal

Drilling Re-Starts at Alvalade VMS Project, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

