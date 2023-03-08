RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

FPX Nickel Receives Funding from Government of Canada to Scale Up Production of Nickel and Cobalt for EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received funding from the Government of Canada to accelerate demonstration of the technical and commercial viability to produce nickel sulphate and cobalt hydroxide for the electric vehicle (" EV ") battery supply chain from the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia . On completion of a competitive application process, FPX has been awarded $725,000 by Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, designed to assist the development of critical minerals supply chains to contribute to Canada's goal of being a net-zero carbon emitter.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights
  • Non-dilutive and non-repayable CMRDD funding of $725,000 marks one of the first instances of direct funding from the Government of Canada to a development-stage mining company under the government's new Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy
  • Funding will allow FPX to accelerate demonstration of the technical and economic viability to produce battery-grade nickel sulphate and cobalt hydroxide for the EV battery supply chain from Baptiste awaruite concentrate
  • Bench- and pilot-scale testwork funded by the CMRDD grant will build on previous successful testwork, validating Baptiste's robust and conventional hydrometallurgical flowsheet which is expected to be more environmentally sustainable than traditional production methods, including lower carbon emissions, power consumption, and waste generation

"Canadian innovators are leading the way towards a cleaner future. Today's investment of more than $720,000 in FPX Nickel Corp. will help to advance the development of a dynamic and competitive critical minerals sector through the development and demonstration of innovative processing technologies.  This means good jobs for workers, more investment in Canadian innovation, and lower emissions across the country – all part of our plan to build a cleaner Canada and a prosperous, sustainable economy that works for everyone."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"We are grateful to receive this funding support from the federal government. FPX was honoured to be the only junior mining company in attendance at the December 2022 launch event for Canada's critical mineral strategy, and for NRCan's invitation to attend Minister Wilkinson's recent trade mission to Japan . We see tremendous opportunity for partnership and collaboration between industry and the federal government and First Nations on critical minerals projects such as Baptiste, and look forward to scaling up the production of battery-grade nickel sulphate and cobalt hydroxide from Baptiste and to demonstrating the technical and economic viability of producing battery materials in our upcoming preliminary feasibility study, expected in the third quarter of 2023."

- Martin Turenne , President and CEO of FPX Nickel

Background

The Company commenced a bench-scale hydrometallurgical testing program in December 2022 to optimize previous leach testing of Baptiste awaruite concentrate, and to conduct purification and nickel sulphate crystallization testwork.  These testwork results are expected to be reported in the second quarter of 2023 and will be integrated into the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") to demonstrate the efficient supply of nickel sulphate and cobalt hydroxide products to the battery material supply chain.

The additional testwork and engineering studies funded by the Government of Canada's CMRDD program will accelerate FPX's demonstration of the technical and commercial viability of producing nickel and cobalt products for the EV supply chain from Baptiste awaruite concentrate. The CMRDD-funded program will include larger pilot-scale testing of the mineral processing flowsheet for the production of awaruite concentrate, followed by bench- and pilot-scale testing of the hydrometallurgical flowsheet to convert awaruite concentrate to nickel sulphate and cobalt hydroxide. This scale of testwork will provide FPX with additional quantities of nickel and cobalt products to conduct a market validation program with downstream consumers in the EV battery supply chain, including large battery companies and automakers.

The project partly funded by the CMRDD program is now underway and will be completed during the first quarter of 2024. The Company will provide further details regarding the scope and objectives of the project prior to the initiation of pilot-scale testwork in the third quarter.

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territory of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en First Nation, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of our agreements with the Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.  These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators.  Actual results could differ from those currently projected.  The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

"NICKEL ROCK PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS NICKEL PROPERTIES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA"

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665501/Nickel_Rock_Resources.jpg

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC , Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

info@nickelrockresources.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-rock-provides-an-update-on-its-nickel-properties-in-british-columbia-301404627.html

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

FPX Nickel Closes Private Placement for $1,500,000

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,333,332 shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The closing follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

Early Warning Press Release

ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) announces that it has sold 5,663,000 common shares of Xander Resources Inc. (" Xander ") ( TSXV: XND ) on March 6, 2023, which has resulted in Aberdeen's ownership being reduced by 4.8% to less than 10% of the outstanding Xander common shares and Aberdeen ceasing to be an insider of Xander.

The Company reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that, further to the closing of the Company's C$44.0 million public offering and concurrent private placement on March 2, 2023 (collectively, the " Offering "), the syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the " Underwriters "), have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 950,000 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of C$1.77 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1.7 million (the " Over-Allotment Option ").

1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces, further to its news release of March 6, 2023 (the "March 6th News Release"), that the Company's option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp: ("NNX") is an arm's length transaction and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Option Agreement.

The completion of the transaction is subject to several conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all other necessary approvals including shareholder approval by NNX shareholders for the Fourth and Fifth Options (as such terms as defined in the March 6th News Release). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, NNX is required to receive lock-up and support agreements from shareholders holding not less than 60% of NNX's common shares. Additional information on the transaction will be provided in a subsequent news release.

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has announced that it has added high-grade graphite to its energy transition metals discovery portfolio at Nagvaak. The Company conducted a preliminary characterization of the high-grade graphite drill core intersections, which provides encouraging results for high purity, jumbo flake graphite mineralization that was easily isolated with simple water separation. "We are excited to add graphite to our energy transition metals portfolio," stated Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX. Mr. Bahrey added, "Our exploration team is putting the Melville Peninsula on the map as a major new prospective region to discover critical minerals for the global energy transition."

Trailbreaker Closes of Financing

Trailbreaker Closes of Financing

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") today announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its previously announced (see news release March 1, 2023) non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non-flow through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of $809,120.

The Company will now issue 4,216,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $505,920, each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, following the expiry of the 4-month hold, shares of the Company close at or above $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Canada Nickel Confirms High Grade Near-Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Canada Nickel Confirms High Grade Near-Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Figure 1 – Plan View of Texmont – Historic Drill results Overlain on TMI (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Highlights

