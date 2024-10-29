Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion that almost doubles the mineral claims package at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), located within the Company's wholly-owned Decar Nickel District (" Decar ").  The total area of the Decar claims package is now approximately 451 km 2 providing several benefits to the development of Baptiste, including geological potential, project development flexibility, and simplification of the regional engagement landscape.

Decar Nickel District Expansion

The Company has expanded the Decar claims from 245 km 2 to approximately 451 km 2 , through a combination of staking and acquisition of claims from a previous operator.

FPX has staked approximately 188 km 2 of new ground adjacent to Decar, on the northern, western, and southeastern boundaries.  In addition, the Company has acquired from a previous operator a 100% interest in 18 km 2 of claims adjacent to the southern boundary of Decar, for cash consideration of $185,000 (the " Transaction ").  These new claims collectively provide FPX with additional project development flexibility and the opportunity to manage the areas surrounding the Baptiste Nickel Project in an environmentally responsible manner.

Figure 1 – Expanded Decar Claims Package (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Klow Project Expansion

As part of the Transaction, the Company also acquired, for cash consideration of $50,000 , approximately 87 km 2 of claims adjacent to the southern boundary of FPX's Klow project (" Klow "), which is located approximately 50 km north of Baptiste.  These newly acquired claims have strong geological potential for awaruite mineralization similar in style to the Baptiste deposit.  Rock sampling by a previous operator returned values of up to 0.087% Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel, and 69 of the 197 samples analyzed returned greater than 0.03% DTR Ni.

As disclosed in the Company's April 3, 2023 news release, FPX Nickel and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ") have previously entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Klow Project.

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2026
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Figure 2 – Expanded Klow Claims Package (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Keith Patterson, P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Generative Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 451 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claim package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste deposit is located within the territories, keyohs, and consultative boundaries of the Tl'azt'en Nation, Binche Whut'enne, Yekooche First Nation, and Takla Nation .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/29/c3538.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Produces Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate and Successfully Completes Pilot-Scale Refinery Testwork

FPX Nickel Produces Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate and Successfully Completes Pilot-Scale Refinery Testwork

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed pilot-scale hydrometallurgy refinery testwork and produced battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ").  Following on the Company's successful 2023 bench-scale hydrometallurgy refining testwork program, the 2024 pilot plant represents a significant step forward in demonstrating the technical maturity of refining Baptiste's awaruite concentrate.  This milestone marks completion of the campaign funded in part by a grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies to support the development of Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Management Appointments to Support the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Announces Management Appointments to Support the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointments of Nigel Fisher as Director, Environment and Jarett Lalonde as Director, Government & Public Affairs for the Company.  Mr. Fisher will lead the advancement of environmental and regulatory programs for FPX projects, while Mr. Lalonde will lead the Company's public communications and government relations strategies.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are excited to grow our team with Nigel and Jarett," commented Tim Bekhuys , FPX's Senior Vice-President, Sustainability & External Relations.  "Mr. Lalonde has a proven track record as a trusted government relations advisor to corporations, governments and nonprofits, and brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to our team.  Mr. Fisher has been instrumental in permitting and advancing many of British Columbia's largest mines, including most recently, the Blackwater and Eskay Creek mines, and will lead our Environmental Permitting and Assessment for the Baptiste Project."

Mr. Fisher brings 20 years' experience leading environmental assessments, permitting and management systems, developing and executing on regulatory strategy and advancing governance and funding agreements with Indigenous governments across British Columbia .  Mr. Fisher has held progressively senior roles with New Gold, Teck Resources, Woodfibre LNG, and most recently, Skeena Resources as Director of Environment and Regulatory Affairs.  In his prior roles, he successfully obtained multiple regulatory approvals for large-scale resource projects while maintaining compliance with existing and changing legislation.

Mr. Lalonde is a highly regarded public affairs leader with over 20 years' experience in the natural resources, technology, and regulated products sectors.  In his most recent role as Global Head of Product Policy at Shopify, Mr. Lalonde was instrumental in crafting compelling public affairs narratives for the company's diverse product offerings and spearheading engagement with policy makers across North America and Europe.  Before joining Shopify, he worked with Global Public Affairs, a leading government relations and strategic communications firm, where he performed advisory work for numerous companies advancing large-scale natural resource projects in British Columbia and across Canada.  Mr Lalonde previously served as Chief of Staff to the Attorney General & Minister of Justice for the province of British Columbia , and as Policy Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources Canada.

Stock Option Grant

FPX has granted 775,000 stock options to certain employees of the Company.  The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a five-year period commencing on September 23, 2024 .

Market Making Services

Further to its news release on August 1, 2024 , the Company has engaged the services of Insight Capital Partners Inc. (" Insight ") and its market making service provider, ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") (the " Engagements ") effective August 1, 2024 .

Pursuant to an agreement (the " Consulting Agreement ") between the Company and Insight, Insight will provide capital markets consulting services, including providing the Company with advice and information regarding trading activity, for a term of twenty-four (24) months, provided that after a period of four (4) months either party may terminate the Consulting Agreement on thirty (30) days notice.

In addition, pursuant to an agreement (the " Market Making Agreement ") between the Company and ICP, the Company has engaged ICP to provide market making services. As previously announced, ICP will provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium TM , in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The Market Making Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable.

As previously disclosed, there are no performance factors contained in the Consulting Agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the Engagements. Both Insight and ICP are at arm's length to the Company. Insight and ICP do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in FPX Nickel or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, Insight, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP's market-making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste deposit is located within the territories, keyohs, and consultative boundaries of the Tl'azt'en Nation, Binche Whut'enne, Yekooche First Nation, and Takla Nation .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of nickel-iron mineralization. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking ‎information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address ‎future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the ‎Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially ‎from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority ‎of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains ‎forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the ‎Consulting Agreement and the Market Making Agreement, and the services provided thereunder. These statements speak only ‎as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as ‎the case may be. The Company does not assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking ‎statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the ‎adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/23/c9666.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Commences Scoping Study to Develop North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery for the EV Battery Market

FPX Nickel Commences Scoping Study to Develop North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery for the EV Battery Market

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on value engineering (" Value Engineering ") studies that have substantially improved the operating margin and reduced the risk profile for an awaruite concentrate refinery to produce battery-grade nickel sulphate. Building on this improved business case and incorporating results from the ongoing pilot-scale hydrometallurgical testwork program, FPX has commenced the development of a standalone refinery study which will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Province of British Columbia has identified the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") as a project to be included in the Province's newly-established Critical Minerals Office (" CMO ") concierge service initiative, a foundational strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO will be a key entry point into the natural resource sector agencies and provide centralized support for the advancement of critical minerals projects like Baptiste, and to leverage potential project funding opportunities from provincial and federal sources.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") to provide market making services (the "Services"), including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium TM in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and other applicable legislation.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Pursuant to the market-making agreement (the " Agreement ") entered into between the Company and ICP, in exchange for providing the Services, ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance, to be paid from funds the Company has allocated from its current working capital. The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in FPX Nickel or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto -based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium TM , that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the Services and the frequency of any trades in connection with the Services. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/01/c0083.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Completes Phase 1 Drilling on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario:

Noble Completes Phase 1 Drilling on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario:

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Provides Update on Timmins and Wawa Area, Gold Projects

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Update - Drilling Completed on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Update - Drilling Completed on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:W47) is pleased to announce that its reverse circulation drilling program has now been completed on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE:ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV:LCE)(OTCQB:CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine, which recently released a Positive Feasibility Study detailing a 40-year mine life and an after-tax NPV8 of $3.01 billion

Mr. Tim Fernback, Company President and CEO comments "Now that our fall drilling program at our Clayton Valley Lithium Project has been successfully completed, we are eagerly awaiting the lithium assay results from the lab. One of the stated goals of the planned drilling program was to test the depth of the accumulated lithium brine and claystones on our property. With this knowledge, we can propose a significant follow-on exploration program that will work towards an eventual maiden resource calculation and NI# 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment. We remain very excited about this opportunity in Nevada for our company and shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Advances Towards Development of the Horne 5 Project

Falco Advances Towards Development of the Horne 5 Project

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its flagship Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Falco Horne 5 Project " or the " Project "). Following the completion of the public hearing process with the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment (" BAPE "), Falco continues to file documentation and provide responses to the BAPE, in view of the completion of its report, which is due for submission to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks by December 26, 2024. Also, with the continued strength in gold and copper, Falco will work towards updating the 2021 Feasibility Study, which utilized a gold price of US$1,600 and a copper price of US$3.25lb, with targeted completion for H1-2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Amendments to Option Agreement with Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Amendments to Option Agreement with Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Files Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated July 17, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus and amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated June 7, 2024

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 9, 2024, World Copper has filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for an updated mineral resource estimate (the "Updated Resource Estimate") for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the "Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals to Acquire the Miscanthus Epithermal Gold and Porphyry Copper Prospects in Central Perú with Environmental Drilling Permit

Forte Minerals to Acquire the Miscanthus Epithermal Gold and Porphyry Copper Prospects in Central Perú with Environmental Drilling Permit

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte"or the"Company") (CSE:CUAU)(OTCQB:FOMNF)(Frankfurt:2OA), has finalized the acquisition of the Miscanthus high sulphidation epithermal gold-Ag ("Au-Ag") and porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold ("Cu-Mo-Au") prospects ("Miscanthus" or the "Property") from its strategic partner Globetrotters Resource Group Inc. ("GlobeTrotters"). Key details include

Property Details: Miscanthus consists of 4 concessions totaling 3,200 hectares.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×