FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cooper Quinn as the President and Chief Executive Officer of its carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") subsidiary company, CO2 Lock Corp (" CO2 Lock ").  Mr. Quinn brings to CO2 Lock over 15 years of experience in Canadian and international geoscience, with a diverse background in senior management of exploration programs and company leadership.

FPX Nickel Corp logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to welcome Cooper as CO2 Lock's CEO, who will lead the charge in our pursuit of opportunities in large-scale, low-cost and permanent CCS," commented FPX's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw .  "Cooper brings a demonstrated track record of value creation in the geosciences and a personal passion for environmental sustainability, key attributes for accelerating our ambitions to achieve gigaton-scale carbon mineralization in prospective geological settings around the planet."

On March 30, 2022 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities.  Expanding from five years of laboratory and field research conducted with partners including the University of British Columbia (" UBC ") and Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan "), CO2 Lock is focused on developing CCS operations in geological settings worldwide with similarities to FPX's Decar Nickel District.  CO2 Lock has established ownership interests in prospective mineral tenures and is developing intellectual property associated with the operation of CCS sites worldwide.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity represented by CO2 Lock," said Cooper Quinn . "Shifting our planet to net-zero is going to require a staggering amount of emissions reduction and CCS to return the atmosphere to pre-industrial levels.  I'm hopeful CO2 Lock can contribute a meaningful amount to this global challenge.  Having access to the five years of CCS data and research from FPX, we have an excellent head start, including a global database of potential storage locations that gives us a first-mover advantage in developing standalone sites to permanently mineralize and store CO2."

Mr. Quinn has over 15 years of experience in the mining industry, ranging from on-site project exploration to public company management, mergers-and-acquisitions, and due diligence mandates.  Most recently, he was the President of Canterra Minerals, a public company conducting exploration activities in Newfoundland.  Prior to joining Canterra, Mr. Quinn was President of Osprey Gold, an exploration company focused on Nova Scotia , which was acquired in 2020 by MegumaGold.  He has worked for a variety of exploration and development companies across numerous commodities with projects in North America , Greenland , Europe , and the South Pacific Islands.

Mr. Quinn assumes the role of CO2 Lock's CEO from David Molinski , who served as the entity's founding CEO.  Mr. Molinski will continue to serve on CO2 Lock's board of directors alongside Peter Bradshaw and FPX's President and CEO, Martin Turenne .

For further information on CO2 Lock and FPX Nickel's carbon mineralization testwork, see the Company's news releases dated March 30 and May 31, 2022 .

About CO2 Lock Corp.

CO2 Lock's vision is to commercialize the CCS potential of ultramafic brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite host rocks, with a mission to license or construct and operate commercial CCS projects capable of permanently and profitably locking away hundreds of millions of tonnes of CO2 per year at scale.  In pursuit of this objective, CO2 Lock will execute exploration and engineering activities to advance the development of large-scale carbon operations capable of mineralizing carbon dioxide in these rocks and associated carbon-depleted waters both at-surface (ex-situ mineralization) and underground (in-situ mineralization).  CO2 Lock's website is accessible at www.co2lockcorp.com .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

"NICKEL ROCK PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS NICKEL PROPERTIES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA"

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665501/Nickel_Rock_Resources.jpg

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC , Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

info@nickelrockresources.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-rock-provides-an-update-on-its-nickel-properties-in-british-columbia-301404627.html

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

FPX Nickel Closes Private Placement for $1,500,000

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,333,332 shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The closing follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

Victory Adds Stingray Properties Directly South and Adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

Victory Adds Stingray Properties Directly South and Adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

  • Victory Resources, announces that the company has staked the new Stingray I and acquired the new Stingray II properties in Quebec, adjacent to Power Battery Metals (CSE-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries
  • Stingray I consists of 4 claims totalling 204 hectares extending directly from the south property line of Patriot Battery Metals (PMeT)'s Corvette Property
  • Stingray II consists of 40 claims totalling 2041 hectares situated south and southwest of PMet's Corvette project

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has added to its Lithium property portfolio in Quebec by staking and acquiring its new Stingray I & Stingray II properties, directly south and to the southsouthwest of Patriot Battery Metals (CSE: PMET) Corvette lithium property in Quebec, respectively

The following is derived from PMet's news release dated June 23rd, 2022. Victory has not independently verified any of the following content. Patriot Battery Metals results from its 2022 winter drill program include some of the strongest drill intersections to date, including 1.22% Li20 and 138 ppm Ta205 over 152.8 metres (CV22030) and 1.45% Li20 and 177 ppm Ta205 over 84 metres (CV22-028).

Emerita Engages Integral Wealth as its Market-Maker

Emerita Engages Integral Wealth as its Market-Maker

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Integral will trade shares of the Company on the TSX Venture to maintain an orderly market, improve the liquidity of the Company's shares and provide the Company with market intelligence.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integral will receive a $6,000/month cash fee for a minimum period of three (3) months. After the three (3) months, the agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time upon 30 days' written notice. The Company and Integral are unrelated entities. Integral has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"). Accordingly, Integral can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems.

Benton and Sokoman Report Final Results from Recon Drilling at the Kraken Pegmatite Field - Golden Hope Project, SW Newfoundland

Benton and Sokoman Report Final Results from Recon Drilling at the Kraken Pegmatite Field - Golden Hope Project, SW Newfoundland

Li mineralization (spodumene) drilled to a vertical depth of 70 m at the Discovery Dyke; spodumene-bearing dykes, up to 22-m wide, located 600 m to the East of the Discovery Dyke

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to report the final assay results from the 1,025-m reconnaissance drilling program carried out this past winter and report on recent trenching from the Kraken Pegmatite Field on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Property in southwest Newfoundland.

Pacific Empire Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has now commenced at its flagship Jean Marie copper project, located in north-central British Columbia.

During 2021, PEMC completed a comprehensive exploration program at Jean Marie that was designed to incorporate all existing historical data on the property with data collected during the 2020 and 2021 exploration programs. As a result, PEMC has delineated 2 high priority drill targets for diamond drilling during the 2022 exploration season.

Opawica Completes Arrowhead Drilling Program

Opawica Completes Arrowhead Drilling Program

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - June 29 th 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce it has completed its maiden drill program on the Arrowhead Property in the Rouyn Noranda camp of the Abitibi in Quebec.

VVC Confirms Helium Shows Of Up To 1.14% From Its Second Well In Syracuse Project

VVC Confirms Helium Shows Of Up To 1.14% From Its Second Well In Syracuse Project

VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") received the gas analysis from the Durler 2-21 well ("the Durler") (see news release of May 25, 2022 ) located in the Company's Syracuse Helium Project. Multiple gas samples from the well were sent to the lab for analysis, which confirmed the presence of 1.14% helium in a gas-stream that can be easily refined into high-grade sales quality helium. The Durler was already connected to VVC's helium & natural gas gathering system pipeline and to the Tumbleweed Pipeline and Processing Plant.

"As Chairman of the Board, I have seen the immense progress of the VVC team over the past year and am excited about continuing to develop the Company's helium assets," said Dr. Terrence Martell, Chairman of the VVC Board. "This gas analysis shows a helium percentage in the upper range for the area, reinforcing our confidence in the project."

