 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement for a private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new corporate strategic investor (the " Strategic Investor ").

FPX Nickel Corp Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Under the terms of the Private Placement, FPX will issue 24,000,000 common shares (" Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company to the Strategic Investor at a price of $0.50 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $12 million . Upon completion of the Private Placement, the Strategic Investor will own approximately 9.95% of FPX's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

"This is a transformational investment for FPX, providing important support for the continued development of our large-scale, low-cost, and low-carbon Baptiste Nickel Project (the " Project ") in central British Columbia ," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Prior to making the investment, the Strategic Investor conducted multi-functional technical reviews and a Project site visit, and we believe the Private Placement represents a significant endorsement of the Project and our approach to project development. On closing of the Private Placement, the Company will have a working capital position of approximately $18.5 million , which will permit the Company to fully fund the completion of a preliminary feasibility study in the second half of 2023 and fund subsequent project development activities well into 2024."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for development activities at the Project, including the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and continuance of ongoing environmental baseline activities, as well as general corporate purposes. The Private Placement is expected to close on December 1, 2022 and is subject to certain customary conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders' fees or commissions are payable on the Private Placement.

Concurrently with the Private Placement, the Company and the Strategic Investor have entered into an investor rights agreement (the " Investor Rights Agreement ") that provides, among other things, the Strategic Investor with certain rights in the event it maintains minimum ownership thresholds in the Company, including the right to participate in equity financings. In addition, pursuant to the Private Placement, the Strategic Investor has agreed to a two-year standstill with respect to the acquisition of additional securities in FPX, other than acquisitions pursuant to the Strategic Investor's rights under the Investor Rights Agreement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States . The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under United States federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such United States registration requirements.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, including the Baptiste resource, and the B, Sid and Van targets. All four target areas have been confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US$32 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste deposit, which is the most accessible and has the biggest surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010 with a total of 99 holes and 33,695 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste deposit. At the Van target, the Company followed up 2021's highly successful maiden drilling program with an aggressive step-out program in the summer of 2022, with results forecast for sequential release in the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable ‎securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In ‎this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial ‎performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", ‎and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken ‎or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements other than ‎statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, ‎proposed timing of exploration and development plans (including, the completion of a preliminary feasibility study in the second half of 2023), proposed timing for completion of the Private Placement (if it is to close at all), any anticipated benefits to be derived from the Private Placement, the Company's working capital position on completion of the Private Placement, and the use of proceeds of the Private Placement are by their nature forward-looking statements that involve known and ‎unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or ‎achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance ‎or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, ‎among others, the following risks: operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; the fact that the Private Placement may not close as scheduled or at all; and the additional risks identified ‎in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and ‎applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on ‎management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the ‎Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates ‎and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. ‎Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.‎

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

"NICKEL ROCK PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS NICKEL PROPERTIES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA"

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC , Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

info@nickelrockresources.com

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

FPX Nickel Closes Private Placement for $1,500,000

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,333,332 shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The closing follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

Heritage Mining's Sampling Program Reports Highest Gold Assay Ever at the Drayton-Black Lake Project, 2,330g/t Gold

Heritage Mining's Sampling Program Reports Highest Gold Assay Ever at the Drayton-Black Lake Project, 2,330g/t Gold

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Channel Sampling Program Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein Systems

Xander Resources Commences Maiden Drilling Program at the Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Commences Maiden Drilling Program at the Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV: XND) (OTCQB: XNDRF) (FSX: 1XI) a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Timmins Nickel Project (the "Project") in located in Timmins, Ontario

Copper Fox Provides Update on Eaglehead Copper Project

Copper Fox Provides Update on Eaglehead Copper Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project is in the prolific Quesnellia terrane in British Columbia and covers a large portion (16,492.62 ha) of the Lower Jurassic age (+-195Ma), Eaglehead Intrusive.

Highlights:

Voltage Metals Corp Corporate Update

Voltage Metals Corp Corporate Update

Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) (FSE: 8L10); (the "Company" or "Voltage"), is pleased to provide this corporate update to its shareholders.

Voltage Metals Corp. (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

Voltage has made progress on several fronts during the second half of 2022, as detailed below:

  • Completed 2,457 metre diamond drill program at the Company's St Laurent Project in northeastern Ontario . All assays from this drill program have now been received from the lab and the Company will provide a news release on the St Laurent program in coming days.
  • Entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement with Mink Ventures (TSX-V: MINK) whereby MINK may acquire an 80% interest in Voltage's 100% owned Montcalm nickel-copper-cobalt project, located 60km northwest of Timmins Ontario . The Montcalm Project covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine, which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011). See VOLT news release of August 11, 2022 for terms of the definitive agreement. Separate from the ground optioned to MINK, Voltage still controls over 60 square kilometres of prospective gabbro in the Montcalm camp area.
  • Completed 285 line-kilometre airborne VTEM at the Company's Jerry Lake project, located approximately 50km to the west of the Company's St Laurent Project. Voltage will report on the geophysical results of this survey when the requisite compilation and interpretation is concluded.
  • Listed successfully to the U.S. OTCQB market, (OTC: VLTMF), with DTC eligibility. Also listed on Germany's Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: 8L10)

In addition to the above, Voltage continues to review new projects and strategic opportunities which will enhance shareholder value, and looks forward to frequently updating the market throughout the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Property Acquisition:

The Company has acquired forty (40) mining claims known as the Strachan Property located in Strachan Township, Cochrane District in the Province of Ontario . These claims augment the Montcalm Gabbro complex projects already held within Voltage. Strachan is considered highly prospective and has seen no recent airborne geophysics or state of the art VTEM, which Voltage intends to deploy as a next step. Gabbro complexes like Montcalm and Strachan represent attractive nickel-copper targets, in light of the nickel rush underway in and around Timmins since mid 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement with the vendor, the Company has: (i) issued 900,000 common shares to the vendor, and (ii) granted to the vendor a 1.5% net smelter royalty (NSR), which the Company shall have the right at any time, at its sole option, to acquire 1% of the NSR from the vendor for the sum of $1,000,000 .

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with a highly experienced team focused on nickel and other battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company looks to create shareholder value by aggregating and exploring projects that possess sound geology and brand-new discovery potential. Voltage has a deep roster among management and key stakeholders that are well-versed in the essential resource trifecta of exploration, operations and finance.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Noble Mineral: Exploration Update - Geophysical Crews Mobilized to Kidd Creek Project, Timmins, Ontario

Noble Mineral: Exploration Update - Geophysical Crews Mobilized to Kidd Creek Project, Timmins, Ontario

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 28, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress on a number of its active projects.

Renforth Intersects Surface Battery Metals Mineralization in Lalonde Channeling

Renforth Intersects Surface Battery Metals Mineralization in Lalonde Channeling

Renforth Resources Inc.

November 27 th 2022 TheNewswire Pickering, ON - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that channels cut within the 3 stripped trenches at Lalonde, which are being undercut in the current drill program, did intersect surface battery metals mineralization as measured in the field and confirmed by the assay laboratory.

