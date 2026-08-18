Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Transition to Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Transition to Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWTC) announces that it has elected to voluntarily adopt semi-annual financial reporting and rely on the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

Forward Water Technologies Corp

Introduced by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the pilot program under CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting semi-annual reporting, the Company intends to reduce the administrative and financial burdens associated with frequent interim reporting, allowing management to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing the Company's core business objectives.

Pursuant to the exemptions in CBO 51-933, the Company will no longer be required to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The first interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemption and not file quarterly financial disclosure is the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.

The Company's next scheduled financial report will be for the six-month interim period ended September 30, 2026.

The Company intends to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, subject to the continued availability of CBO 51-933 and the Company remaining eligible thereunder. The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A, as well as its six-month interim financial statements and related MD&A, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Furthermore, the Company remains subject to, and will continue to strictly comply with, all timely continuous disclosure obligations, including the required reporting of material changes.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 – Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the Government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams while simultaneously returning fresh water for reuse or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and, ultimately, municipal water supply and reuse market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's intention to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, the continued availability of CBO 51-933, the Company's continued eligibility to rely on CBO 51-933, the expected timing of the Company's next scheduled financial report and the anticipated benefits of semi-annual reporting, including reducing administrative and financial burdens and allowing management to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing the Company's core business objectives. FWTC cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC, including those described in FWTC's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and FWTC does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

SOURCE Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/18/c2665.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water TechnologiesFWTC:CCtsxv:fwtcbattery metals investing
FWTC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Forward Water

Forward Water Technologies

Innovative Technology Supporting the Quest for Clean Water

Innovative Technology Supporting the Quest for Clean Water Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Convertible Security Financing with the Lind Partners Under Engagements with Benchmark/StoneX

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Convertible Security Financing with the Lind Partners Under Engagements with Benchmark/StoneX

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its July 8, 2026 and August 14, 2026 news releases, it has closed the initial C$2,000,000 tranche financing (the "Initial Tranche") pursuant to a convertible security... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0061 to R-0063 with Intercepts Including 47.36% Fe2O3, 6.73% TiO2, 0.353% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0061 to R-0063 with Intercepts Including 47.36% Fe2O3, 6.73% TiO2, 0.353% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0061, -0062, and -0063 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
A dark silhouette of an electric car charges at a glowing green charging station with a lightning bolt symbol.

Benchmark: Global EV Sales Reach 1.85 Million in July, Up 9 Percent

Global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) reached 1.85 million units in July 2026, tallying a 9 percent year-on-year increase and bringing year-to-date sales to 11.5 million units, according to data released by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.While global expansion accelerated following a turbulent... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a slight amendment to the terms of the convertible security funding agreement (the "CFSA") previously announced on July 8, 2026 (the "Initial News Release"). The Initial News Release... Keep Reading...
Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance in respect of the mining option agreement (the "OptionAgreement") with Tungsten Reserve Corp. (formerly, Fortress Strategic Metals Corp.)... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0058 to R-0060 with Intercepts Including 43.86% Fe2O3, 6.10% TiO2, 0.317% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador and Adds to Its Advisory Board

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0058 to R-0060 with Intercepts Including 43.86% Fe2O3, 6.10% TiO2, 0.317% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador and Adds to Its Advisory Board

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0058, -0059, and -0060 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Skull Ridge Gold Acquires 17,225-Hectare Strategic Land Position Along Emerging Crippleback–Stony Lake Gold-Copper Corridor

Generation To Present On The Emerging Growth Conference On August 19, 2026

Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Copper Assay Results Including up to 8.54% Copper, Potential 4-km Trend Identified from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Copper Assay Results Including up to 8.54% Copper, Potential 4-km Trend Identified from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

Related News

gold investing

Skull Ridge Gold Acquires 17,225-Hectare Strategic Land Position Along Emerging Crippleback–Stony Lake Gold-Copper Corridor

energy investing

Generation To Present On The Emerging Growth Conference On August 19, 2026

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Copper Assay Results Including up to 8.54% Copper, Potential 4-km Trend Identified from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Copper Assay Results Including up to 8.54% Copper, Potential 4-km Trend Identified from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

rare earth investing

AuKing to Acquire Green Exploration from Tusker Minerals

gold investing

OceanaGold to Acquire Ausgold in US$549 Million Deal

gold investing

Spotting Red Flags: A Guide to Mining Sector Exploration