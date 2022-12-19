Forum Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

Infinity Stone Closes $500,000 Flow Through Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 5, 2022, it has increased its Offering to up to a total of $2,200,000 from the previously announced $1,700,000. All other aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the December 5th news release.

The Company also announces that it has closed the first tranche of the Offering. The Company raised $1,498,300 through the issuance of 11,525,386 flow through units priced at $0.13 per unit. Each unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.17 for up to two years expiring December 16, 2024.

The Company paid $101,241 and issued 778,777 finder warrants. The finder warrants are priced at $0.13 for a term of two years expiring December 16, 2024. All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring April 17, 2023.

The use of proceeds are for drilling at its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project in the northeast Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and further exploration of the Company's uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Nunavut.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

 

Forum Energy Metals
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 13,076,923 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,700,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.17 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Rebecca Hunter has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration of the Company.

Rick Mazur, President and CEO, stated, "I am pleased that Rebecca has taken on the leadership role at Forum to advance the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. Former VP, Exploration, Ken Wheatley will continue to focus his attention on the Company's exploration portfolio as Chief Geologist."

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the drill has started turning on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The plan is to complete approximately 1000m before Christmas, then continue the program into the new year with a minimum of another 2,000 metres, testing priority targets developed by the recent airborne magneticelectromagnetic survey (see news release of November 15, 2022). Cyr Drilling of Winnipeg, Manitoba has provided the drill and crew for the project.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is mobilizing a drill and crew to commence drilling on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project by the end of the month. Drilling last winter on the project was successful in identifying the Gizmo zone with uranium grades up to 0.21% U3O8 intersected in one of four holes drilled on the target exhibiting strong alteration and geochemical values. Permits are in place and approximately 3,000m of drilling in 12 holes are planned on various targets that were developed by the recent airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) survey flown over the project in August. The Wollaston project is well located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from an airborne electromagnetic (EM), magnetic and radiometric survey on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin.

Highlights

Ground Prospecting Program Confirms Favourable Geological Environment for Basement-Hosted Uranium Potential

First Work Programs Under AUD$7.5 Million Geikie Option Agreement

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Condor Consulting Inc. to conduct geophysical and geological data compilation and interpretation work on the Company's Russell Lake Uranium Project. Condor provides a full range of services for processing, modeling and analysis of geophysical data. The team has extensive experience in all aspects of geophysics and works with clients to integrate geoscience data whether airborne, ground or borehole into a coherent project data set from which sound exploration decisions can be based. Condor has significant expertise in the Athabasca Basin and in uranium exploration, including prior involvement in the Russell Lake Project under previous operators. This technical continuity will help ensure the success of the geophysical compilation and future drill programs moving forward. Skyharbour will be commencing a fully-funded and permitted 10,000 metre drill campaign at the project in the coming weeks.

Follow-Up $10 Million Exploration Program at High-Grade "Pike Zone" Uranium Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

First Phase Diamond Drilling Program Planned on Key Extension Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt) is pleased to announce that approvals have been received for the upcoming winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that approvals have been received for the upcoming winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Preparations continue for the winter program at the East Preston project. Permits and approval for the program have been received and the company will continue to work with the Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) and local communities to ensure opportunities for local businesses and employment are maximized.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce analytical results from its maiden exploration drilling program on the 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

The drilling program was designed to test regional targets across the Project's extensive Armbruster, Howland and Pitchvein Conductor Corridors, which have a combined strike length of approximately 30 kilometres.

